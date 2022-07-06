Chicago, IL

Kamala Harris Heads To Chicago After Mass Shooting

Dayana Sabatin

Photo by heather bozman

According to NBC News, the Illinois man who went on a killing spree on the July Fourth parade was planning the mass shooting for weeks.

Robert E. Crimo, 21 years old, was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

After the shooting, Crimo was taken into custody on Monday night, and another rifle was found in the car, in addition to multiple other firearms in his home. Additionally, it was reported that Crimo's father, who owns a deli shop, ran for mayor in 2019 with no success.

Crimo's attorney stated that there will be no request of bail, and they would not be contesting it.

Crimo was also dressed in women's clothing to disguise himself during the shooting. His sniper fired over 70 rounds from the rooftop he was hiding in, and according to officials, he picked his victims at random.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick visit to northern Chicago just this evening to speak with Mayor Nancy Rotering and thanks law enforcement for their work.

"There is no question that this experience is something that is going to linger in terms of the trauma. And so I'd like to urge all the families and all the individuals to do, seek the support that you so rightly deserve," Harris said.

NBC News is saying Harris called on Congress, saying, "We need to ban assault weapons. An assault weapon is designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly. There is no reason that we have weapons of war on the streets of America. We need reasonable gun safety laws."

