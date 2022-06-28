Inflation Relief Checks (Up To $1,050)

Photo by John Guccione

According to MarketWatch, over 23 million California taxpayers will supposedly be receiving inflation relief checks this upcoming fall.

So, if you live in California, and you're a taxpayer who has been hurt by inflation, you might be getting some form of financial relief, although these news are quite ironic as people in California are not the only ones who have been hurt by inflation.

Governor Newsom announced that the state will be sending 23 million residents "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 due to inflation being the highest we've experienced in over 40 years.

“California’s budget addresses the state’s most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a joint statement with state lawmakers.

The inflation relief package also includes the suspension of state tax sales on diesel fuel in order to help certain residents pay their utility bills, as well as rent.

What you need to know now is that the relief payments will be between $200 and $1,050 - the actual amount you receive will of course be based on your income, and how many dependents you're claiming. This will be similar to how the stimulus checks were sorted throughout the pandemic.

Money will be sent digitally through direct deposit by late October. This stimulus is being sent out primarily due to gas prices spiking so much in recent months, and California has some of the highest in any state in the U.S. According to the AAA, Californians are paying the most on average at $6.30 per gallon.