Democrats Worried About Biden's Re-Election

According to The New York Times, The White House has been trying to trample any speculation about Biden being re-elected, and Biden has been starving for signs of loyalty, despite them being extremely far and between.

He's being faced with skepticism about his ability to run again due to his age (he would be 82 at the time of the election) additionally, he and his administration have been getting attacked with questions from concerned citizens about his plans for the future. To this, Biden's response was that he believes they will see a replay of what happened in his 2020 primary bid when Democrats were saying he was too old or too moderate to win.

On top of this, his administration is discussing a plan B option as Donald J. Trump has made it clear that he's running again.

While Biden seems confident that his age won't be an issue, there are still many individuals who are extremely nervous about inflation and are therefore uneasy about Biden running again.

Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia declined to answer if he would back Mr. Biden. “We’re just trying to do our daily thing. Trying to do what we got to do that’s good for the country.”

Former Representative Joe Cunningham of South Carolina said "the president should cede the nomination to a new generation of leadership."

Finally, according to some recent surveys, over half of Democrats are saying that they don’t want Mr. Biden to run again, or aren’t positive that he should.