Inflation Likely To Get Worse Before November 2022

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

While inflation seems bad now, Americans are more likely going to feel it in the months ahead. CNN's reporter Melanie Zanona said congressional democrats were "panicking" over inflation and Biden's administration's response.

According to Zanona, democrats should be panicking. Taming inflation took several years in the 1970s, which means that our current crisis will not be getting resolved anytime soon.

According to Reuters, high fuel prices are going to persist way into 2023, and there's no end in sight for the supply chain issues.

Additionally, the consumer price index numbers for June won't be getting released until July, so that will be one way to identify how runaway inflation is altering the spending habits of Americans.

Forbes says that 2 out of 3 Americans are blowing through their savings to cope with inflation. In a survey, it revealed that 8% of Americans have completely drained their savings, 23% depleted a substantial amount of the money they've saved, and 36% have spent a small but significant amount of their savings.

As if right now, the Federal Reserve is fighting inflation by spiking interest rates. According to Jay Zigmont, a certified financial planner, he says "You should have three to six months' worth of expenses in an emergency fund. If your job is more variable (commission-based, small business, gig work, or the like), you probably need closer to six months' savings."

However, considering the fact that the majority of Americans are blowing through their savings accounts right now to survive, that seems like an unrealistic option. What do you think?