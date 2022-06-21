Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000, Ethereum Plummeting Further

Dayana Sabatin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNvph_0gF3w0bF00
Photo by D'Vaughn Bell

According to recent news from CNBC, the price of bitcoin has dropped below $20,000. On top of that, Ethereum fell below $1,000, extending the crypto market to entirely new lows.

Bitcoin plunged 10% in less than 24 hours, adding to the numerous losses it has already experienced over the last several months. It is now sitting just below $20,000 for the first time since November 2020, which is more than 70% from an all-time high of $68,000 per coin in November 2021. This means Bitcoin has lost $900 billion in value since that initial peak.

Ethereum is also experiencing what is called a crypto winter. It's the second-largest digital token that has plummeted. Currently, it's sitting at $975, the lowest that it has been since January 2021. The coin has lost 80% of its overall value from its record high from last November.

The massive crypto meltdown is part of a significantly larger market downturn brought on by inflation, rising interest rates, the war that is going on in Ukraine, Covid lockdowns, and of course, supply chain issues.

The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 75 basis points, which is the largest hike since 1994.

To put things in perspective, between March 2020 and November 2021, bitcoin's price rose to $64,000. Now, crypto-adjacent companies are struggling to survive. Additionally, Coinbase has laid off 18%of its employees in June.

According to an analysis by the Columbia Business School, even at $20,000, about half of all bitcoin wallets are still sitting on profits. The study also found that 61% of bitcoin addresses haven't sold anything within the last 12 months, suggesting that a complete run on crypto might be avoidable.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crypto# money# inflation# bitcoin# politics

Comments / 27

Published by

Sharing news about politics, the economy and other local stories.

Santa Monica, CA
716 followers

More from Dayana Sabatin

California State

California Experiences 50,000 Lightning Strikes

Over 54,000 lightning strikes hit the California skies between Wednesday and Thursday morning, an extreme rarity as the state is facing the most extreme drought it's faced in the last 1,200 years.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Layoffs Fueling Recession

Nearly three years ago, the pandemic created the wildest economic downturn on record, sparking tidal layoffs. Over the last two weeks, a huge spike in layoffs has added to investors' fears that something is coming, yet again.

Read full story

Inflation Likely To Get Worse Before November 2022

While inflation seems bad now, Americans are more likely going to feel it in the months ahead. CNN's reporter Melanie Zanona said congressional democrats were "panicking" over inflation and Biden's administration's response.

Read full story
18 comments

Inflation Expected To Remain High And Continue Rising

Despite the massive rise we've been seeing in layoffs recently, signs of inflation remaining high and even continuing to rise are prevalent. Millions of Americans are feeling extremely stuck as their savings accounts are dwindling, and the cost of living is escalating. In March of 2020, policymakers were rushing to give Americans money, but now, the main way the government is solving high inflation is by inflicting more economic pain.

Read full story
41 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.

Read full story
25 comments

Biden Is Mandating All Employers To Be Vaccinated

President Biden has used the full force of his presidency to get two-thirds of the American workforce vaccinated against the coronavirus, including private-sector employees, health care workers, and federal contractors — as well as the vast majority of federal workers, who could face disciplinary measures if they refuse.

Read full story
California State

California’s Central Valley Gets Slammed By COVID-19 Delta Surge

Hospitals in California’s Central Valley have been overwhelmed by the 4th surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials scrambling to transfer some critically ill patients more than 100 miles away because local intensive care units are full.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Should Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, Be Recalled?

A recall election seeking to remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be taking place on September 14, 2021. The recall election will present voters with two questions. The first one is going to ask whether Newsom should be recalled from the office of governor.

Read full story
California State

Fourth Stimulus Check Update In California

Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com from Pexels. Nearly a year and a half ago, as the United States was in the throws of confronting the second wave of covid-19 infections, more than 29 million people claimed unemployment benefits. Last week, the Department of Labor announced that this level had fallen to 12.1 million.

Read full story
1 comments

Craving Tacos? Try This Easy, Healthy Beef Taco Recipe

These Healthy Beef And Rice Tacos have been on repeat in our house. They are SO dang good and so quick to make. I use Siete grain-free corn tortillas and they’re incredible. Not only is this dinner SIMPLE and extremely quick, it’s also incredibly delicious and nutritious.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

5 Amazing Restaurants You Need To Go To In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is known to have some of the best food in the world. Located in Tai Town this spot is a perennial favorite, executing a large menu of impeccable dishes like beef penang, green papaya salad, boat noodles, tangy tom kha soup and fried rice boasting plump shrimp. Basically, everything at Pa Ord is fantastic and a must-try.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Los Angeles

As you all know, LA is known to have some of the best food in town. Walk down the street and you'll be conflicted between eating some of the best pasta you've ever had or some of the best burgers. Here are a few must-try restaurants.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Easy Street Burgers Serve The Best Burgers

I have incredibly high standards for burgers. In N Out is my favorite. So you could imagine my surprise when I tried Easy Street Burgers and fell madly in love. Single Smash Burger: Single Smash Burger begins with a 100% pure beef patty smashed and American cheese, seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper between Martins famous potato rolls. Choose your toppings of tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and our special wild sauce. It contains no artificial flavors, preservatives or added colors from artificial sources.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Incredible Sandwiches At Langer's Delicatessen

"In Los Angeles, where any business that stays open for more than five years is likely to proclaim itself a “legendary institution,” Langer’s Delicatessen is the real thing. Langer’s is also a living microcosm of the Los Angeles story, from dramatic post-war growth through all the triumphs and tribulations, changes and challenges that have followed.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Viewpoints in Los Angeles

There are many spectacular things about Los Angeles. The food is beyond sensational, the people are amazing (some of them at least), shopping is a blast, parties are wild, but the sunsets, the sunrises, and the actual city itself is a masterpiece.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

7 of The Best Coffee Shops In Seattle

Coffee. And outside of the phenomenal and well-known Starbucks, here are a few other coffee shops that you absolutely must try. This spot has a reputation for making the best cortada. They also have amazing takeout that consists of cookies, scones, salami, whole bean coffee, and yogurts. You can also come here for hangouts and to catch up on work.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Subtle Signs You’re Dating The Wrong Person

I used to look at guys and wonder if they were The One without even knowing their first name. I’d date people so wholly wrong for me that I could almost forsee the breakup before it even happened. “The heart wants what it wants,” I’d tell my friends or even to myself when I was trying to convince myself what I knew was wrong was right.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

When Everyday Feels Like Groundhog Day

Every day has felt the same. I wake up every morning at the same time, make my coffee, sit down to write, go to the gym, get ready for the day, work more, make dinner, and go to bed. I couldn’t put my finger on it, but it felt a whole lot like the 1993 comedy ‘Groundhog Day’ starring Bill Murray,

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy