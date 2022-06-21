Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000, Ethereum Plummeting Further

Photo by D'Vaughn Bell

According to recent news from CNBC, the price of bitcoin has dropped below $20,000. On top of that, Ethereum fell below $1,000, extending the crypto market to entirely new lows.

Bitcoin plunged 10% in less than 24 hours, adding to the numerous losses it has already experienced over the last several months. It is now sitting just below $20,000 for the first time since November 2020, which is more than 70% from an all-time high of $68,000 per coin in November 2021. This means Bitcoin has lost $900 billion in value since that initial peak.

Ethereum is also experiencing what is called a crypto winter. It's the second-largest digital token that has plummeted. Currently, it's sitting at $975, the lowest that it has been since January 2021. The coin has lost 80% of its overall value from its record high from last November.

The massive crypto meltdown is part of a significantly larger market downturn brought on by inflation, rising interest rates, the war that is going on in Ukraine, Covid lockdowns, and of course, supply chain issues.

The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 75 basis points, which is the largest hike since 1994.

To put things in perspective, between March 2020 and November 2021, bitcoin's price rose to $64,000. Now, crypto-adjacent companies are struggling to survive. Additionally, Coinbase has laid off 18%of its employees in June.

According to an analysis by the Columbia Business School, even at $20,000, about half of all bitcoin wallets are still sitting on profits. The study also found that 61% of bitcoin addresses haven't sold anything within the last 12 months, suggesting that a complete run on crypto might be avoidable.