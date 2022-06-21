Layoffs Fueling Recession

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Nearly three years ago, the pandemic created the wildest economic downturn on record, sparking tidal layoffs.

Over the last two weeks, a huge spike in layoffs has added to investors' fears that something is coming, yet again.

Two US real estate companies that flourished during the pandemic era of low mortgage rates announced massive layoffs. Redfin went on a hiring binge and employed over 6,000 people, and as of December, has cut over 8% of its staff.

"When we were turning away tens of thousands of customers in 2020 and 2021, we had to hire a thousand employees a month to catch up, requiring berserk levels of recruiting, training, and licensing. There's no avoiding that those groups will be hardest hit today." CEO Glenn Kelman wrote in a memo to his staff.

Additionally, Redfin's stock is down nearly 80% this year.

Layoffs haven't stopped with just real estate companies; tech and crypto have been hit too. The crypto platform Coinbase recently laid off nearly 20% of its staff, froze hiring, and rescinded hundreds of job offers.

Spotify is reducing hiring by 25%, and Carvana and Stichfix are doing the same.

Elon Musk said he wants to lay off 10% of Tesla's salaried staff because he has a bad feeling about the economy.

This week bitcoin has lost nearly 30% of its value, and the entire ecosystem was shaken. Startups are laying off their staff and suspending trading; the crypto lender Celsius suspended all withdrawals this week. Crypto isn't the only asset that is having a bad week; all equities have been tightening monetary policy and pushing investors away from risky bets like tech stocks and bitcoin.