Inflation Expected To Remain High And Continue Rising

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Despite the massive rise we've been seeing in layoffs recently, signs of inflation remaining high and even continuing to rise are prevalent.

Millions of Americans are feeling extremely stuck as their savings accounts are dwindling, and the cost of living is escalating. In March of 2020, policymakers were rushing to give Americans money, but now, the main way the government is solving high inflation is by inflicting more economic pain.

Credit card balances are rising towards obscenely high numbers, subprime borrowers with weak credit scores are falling behind their payments on car loans, and unemployment is rising with the new problem of layoffs.

Elizabeth Ananat, an economist at Barnard College who has studied the pandemic's impact on low-income families, says, "It's a grim picture already. Families are doing much worse than they were a few months ago."

Currently, low-income workers and workers with a low level of education are first in line to lose their jobs.

The Federal Reserve is trying to cool the economy down by raising interest rates, making it extremely difficult to borrow money or buy a home. Smaller and weaker businesses will be slowing down their hiring, ultimately leading to layoffs. This would lead to slowing down America's goods and services by more than a year as supply chain shortages would be putting a high damper on rising prices.

Policymakers are arguing that this strategy is necessary to make the economy more sustainable, but even so, conditions are taking a turn for the worse, and the Federal Reserve believes inflation will still be elevated at the end of 2022.