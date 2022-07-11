Loving Leather: How to Clean and Condition part 1

It is difficult these days to find a qualified leather professional to clean your leather items. Most dry cleaners will not touch leather due to liability concerns. If you do find someone to clean them, you are expected to sign a limited liability contract. Why is this? Leather is sensitive to chemicals and easily discolors, especially suede and nubuk items. Lighter colors are more likely to discolor than darker colors. Shades are difficult to match if redying is necessary. All these factors can create headaches and liabilities for leather and dry cleaning professionals; so many just choose not to perform these services anymore. The only remaining options are throw the item away or clean it yourself. Since throwing it away will get costly, let’s learn how to clean them ourselves.

Let’s take a look at the hard ones, suede and nubuk, first. While they are the most difficult to clean, they are the easiest to find products for. Go to any shoe store or department store with a shoe department. Find the display where they sell polishes and shoe care supplies. Buy a can of suede and nubuk cleaner. Follow the instructions on the can except for one. The can will instruct you to use the plastic scrubber on the top of the can to remove dirt and clean the item. Ignore that. Using the rough plastic while the leather is damp will damage the leather. Instead, use a soft toothbrush to loosen and knock off surface dirt, use a soft cloth to clean the leather per can directions, and then allow the item to dry. Once it is dry, inspect the area. You might have to treat it again. Once it is cleaned to your satisfaction and dried completely, use the plastic scrubber from the top of the can to lift the nap. Use short strokes going against the grain of the leather. That’s all there is to it.

For all other leathers, you want to use the following method. First and foremost, remember that leather is skin. As a general rule of thumb, if you wouldn’t use it on your face, don’t use it on leather. There are exceptions to every rule, but we will get to that in Part 2 of this article. Traditional saddle soap is full of animal fats and other agents I would not be inclined to put on my face. Since the late 1990s, there has been a movement within the leather crafting and care community to stop using animal based products on leather. Allegedly, the Smithsonian Institute conducted a study in which they looked at antique leathers under a microscope and concluded that animal fat based saddle soaps and conditioners could go rancid and cause damage to leather at a microscopic level. With due diligence, I attempted to find this alleged report and was unable to. That said, the hypothesis that animal fats can go rancid and damage leather sounds reasonable, so I choose to err on the side of caution and use glycerin based soaps instead.

Glycerine soaps that can be used on leather Blue Box Designs, 2016

When I first started using glycerin soap, I bought unscented non-medicated facial soaps (like the one made by Neutrogena). Shave a little off of a bar, place it in the bottom of a bowl, and add just a few drops of water. Whisk it about with a boar’s hair facial shaving brush (just like the ones from the old school barber shops) until it makes a nice, rich lather. Then, use the brush to spread the lather in a circular motion over the leather. Once finished, wipe it off with a damp, soft cloth to rinse. Old, soft, Tshirts torn to rags work very well. Microfiber towels used for cleaning eyeglasses and computer screens or shammies like the types you would use on your car or motorcycle are also excellent choices. You do want to use a cloth that will not shed much lint.

Within the last decade, makers of leather care products have made things simpler. You can purchase liquid glycerin saddle soaps in handy spray bottles now (the brand I use is made by Fiebing’s). Simply spray it on, wipe with a clean soft cloth using a circular motion, and then rinse with a fresh damp cloth. Your leather should now be clean.

That is not the end of the story. It is important to condition leather after it dries to keep it from becoming dry and brittle. Come backfor Part 2 of this article to learn how to choose and apply a leather conditioner