Kel Adore's Experience Combining Her Modeling and Music

The Marriage of Modeling and Music

L.A. based singer/songwriter/model Kel Adore has no shortage of big dreams. She also has everything it takes to achieve them. Experience, skill, drive, talent, uniqueness— Kel Adore boasts each of these qualities in her own way, using her experience as a musician and a model to make something truly different and brutally honest.

Kel Adore "Fool For the Pain" Cover Artwork

A Modeling Journey



Adore began modeling in 2018 as a creative outlet while she was based in Utah, and found herself consistently posing for various brands and publications less than a year later. On beginning her work within the modeling industry Adore says, “I discovered how fulfilling it is to bring a brand's vision to life. Conveying emotion is something that comes naturally to me through songwriting, so it has been an interesting challenge figuring out how to use my body to convey emotion as well.”

All Things Music



According to Adore, she has always been musical—it’s just taken some time and convincing to encourage herself to dive in head first. And once she did, she found herself in L.A. She released her first and well-celebrated single, “Fool for the Pain” in October of 2021. The ethereal but danceable pop track was well received, being featured in publications like A&R Factory, Spitmad, and Mundane Magazine. Fans have been loving for her most recent release, “Happy Again”, which dropped everywhere May 13th. Both singles have shown Adore to live in the pop genre, but with a refreshingly honest twist. She writes with a mission of “making music to feed the soul”, seeking to set music to her own experiences hoping that others will find solace in her creations.

Happy Again Cover Artwork

Creative Wedding Bells

A dynamic force for good, Adore has the unique gift of packaging her voice in various different formats. Whether it be modeling, writing or singing, she seems to mesh them together with ease. She uses symbolism that deepens the meaning of her songs within her album art, and models expressively on each cover.

"Just like music, modeling is another form of creative expression for me. I have loved exploring both audio and visual forms of creativity” Adore remarks.

Without a doubt, Adore has all the ammunition she needs to leave an explosively artistic mark on both the modeling and music industries.



Find Kel Adore Online!

https://www.keladore.com/

https://www.instagram.com/keladoremusic/

https://www.facebook.com/keladoremusic/