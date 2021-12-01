Ricky Duran Announces Anticipated Album Space & Time

Close to two years after he “won fans over with his story, and roped viewers in with his incredible voice and stage presence” (Hollywood Life) as Runner-Up on The VoiceRicky Duran has finally announced the release of his highly-anticipated album Space & Time. Impacting February 1Space & Time is a collection of songs showcasing the very qualities that won the hearts of thousands worldwide.  

“This album is almost like an autobiography,” Ricky reveals. “Every song on the album has a piece of me from a part in my life. Whether it’s past or present, every song has a different emotion.” 

Space & Time Track Listing:1. “Shine” (Ricky Duran, Eric Paslay)
2. “Star” (Duran)
3. “Selfish Love” (Duran)
4. “Waiting On You” (Duran)
5. “She’s Like Whiskey” (Duran)
6. “As The Sun Goes Down” (Duran)
7. “Circles” (Dakota Colby, Duran)
8. “She Closed Her Eyes” (Duran)
9. “A Woman Like Her (Live Acoustic)” (Duran)

His commanding performances and dominating guitar playing greet compelling songwriting and vocal delivery at a crossroads that is 100 percent Ricky Duran. “One of music’s most wide-ranging, genre-busting artists” (People.com), Ricky is timeless, and his Space & Time project will depict nothing to the contrary. 

“There’s a lot of soul in each song on the project with a different flare and story. It’s definitely a collection of some of the best music I’ve made to date.”

Space & Time will be available for preorder starting December 14. To stay up-to-date, visit www.iamRickyDuran.com and follow @rickyduran . 
