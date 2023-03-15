Drummond Requests Investigative Audit of Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 15, 2023) – Amid swirling allegations involving the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA), Attorney General Gentner Drummond today requested that state Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd conduct an investigative audit of the agency.

Oklahomans protest the Kickapoo TurnpikePhoto byThe Luther Register
“Such a blatant disregard for openness and transparency suggests to me a willingness to engage in any manner of unlawful conduct,” wrote Drummond.

“I have had many conversations over the past few months with legislators, community leaders, private citizens and state employees who have expressed a wide array of concerns with the financial conduct of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (“OTA”),” Drummond wrote in the March 15 letter to Byrd. “These concerns include but are not limited to improper transfers between the OTA and the Department of Transportation; improper contracting and purchasing practices; and inadequate internal financial controls."

In December, a Cleveland County district judge held that the OTA had willfully violated Oklahoma’s Open Meetings Act because of vague wording in its January and February meeting agendas.

Drummond said that violation is particularly troubling.

“Such a blatant disregard for openness and transparency suggests to me a willingness to engage in any manner of unlawful conduct,” he wrote.

The announcement is welcome news to Deanna Atkinson, who has been fighting the proposed new turnpike in Cleveland County, and wrote about it for the Luther Register when it was announced.

"Since OTAs announcement a year ago, our lives have been in limbo. We've delayed so many of our plans because we didn't know whether we would be kicked off our own land or not," said Atkinson.

"After 40 years of hard work, we'd be homeless! It has been depressing to learn facts about OTA (that should be cause for alarm) but feel that no one cares, to feel unsupported. I cannot explain how elated we are to learn of Attorney General Drummond's audit! This is what we've been asking for, accountability! I applaud him for doing his job in a political climate that does not encourage openness and transparency," she said.

The Attorney General's letter to Auditor Byrd can be read here.

The audit request comes amid Sunshine Week, which this year runs March 12-18. The annual, nationwide event promotes public access to information and open government.

