A Chili Supper for Luther First Responders

On Monday night at Luther's First Christian Church, eight pots of chili and one pot of beans lined the counter in the fellowship hall. It was a feast laid out for the town's first responders as a way to say thank you for serving. Luther police officers coming off or going on shift stopped in for a bowl of chili and a homemade dessert. Some officers brought their families. A special guest was K9 Kodi, the LPD officer with his nose for finding illegal drugs and fugitives.

Luther Police Department's K9 Kodi Photo by Luther Police Department

Luther volunteer firefighters, always on call, brought their families too.

"This is why I do what I do ... THE FOOD. On a serious note, my youngest daughter asked me today 'why am I a firefighter?' My response was very simple but true to the heart. I enjoy helping other people. I appreciate everyone who came together to show us that they see what we do and appreciate it," said Josh Smith, volunteer Luther firefighter.

The Luther First Christian Church fed first responders as a way to thank the police and fire departments for their service. Photo by Johnny Melton

Pastor Johnny Melton said the Luther Christian Men’s Fellowship Group wanted to celebrate the brave folks and their families who work at the Luther Fire Department and the Luther Police Department. "They were kind enough to allow us to thank them by serving some chili, cornbread, and yummy desserts. We appreciate all they do for our community, and this was our way of saying thank you! Yes, sir, men know how to do some chili."

Luther, a small town in northeast Oklahoma County, is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. Founded in 1898, an April 8 parade will kick off the year's quasquicentennial events. The Luther Fire and Police Departments will roll in the parade, along with classic cars, tractors, the high school band, horses, wagons, and more. The parade is scheduled for April 8, 2023, at 5 PM on Main Street. After the parade, everyone is encouraged to relocate to the nearby Wildhorse Park for a 6 PM ribbon cutting and celebration of the town's new attraction, the Luther Route 66 DiscGolfPark.

