Quick Beam Repair on Arcadia's Round Barn on Route 66

The redbuds bloom at the Arcadia Round Barn in April. Photo by Dawn Shelton

Ramblin' Joe might write a song about it. About how a beam that helps hold up the Round Barn in Arcadia, cracked. How the stress break threatened the 125-year-old beloved landmark that tucks to the edge of our part of Route 66, between Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Joe Baxter, a songwriter and Round Barn devotee, could tell the story better, with a song. About the crack in the beam, discovered after a dance. About calling the engineers and the donors. And how the money was found, and a local contractor fixed it up, just in time for the Mother Road travel season with its unofficial start at spring break.

Ideally, the barn is more suited as an event venue for two-stepping and waltzes than raves. Weddings. Meetings. Banquets. Reunions. Retreats. Concerts. The barn books it all, and relies on the rental revenue to pay the bills because there's no charge to tour it. Donations or purchases in the gift store are gladly accepted.

Luther's Dana Holman of Holman Construction did the work to install a new beam and support, shortly after the stress break happened. Just down the road from the barn, Dana also is doing a masterful restoration of another jewel of Route 66, The Threatt Filling Station.

Beam repair by Holman Construction at the Arcadia Round Barn on Route 66. Photo by Joe Baxter

The recent beam work was an emergency fix, but the beloved round landmark needs a total refresh, including a new coat of red paint, requiring ongoing donations.

Joe and his Round Barn Ramblers play most Saturday mornings at the Arcadia Round Barn at 10:30, and the Elm Tree Concert Series begins on Sunday, March 19.

Whether Joe writes a song about the beam, it is certain that he, or any of the volunteers, will tell the story to visitors. Joe tells a good story. Here's part of what he wrote about the barn in a Ramblin' Joe column in The Luther Register.

"The structure was built by an original Arcadia homesteader, Willian Odor, in 1898. The Round Barn is an impressive building, standing high above the Route 66 roadbed. It was built BY HAND. There were no cranes or lifts, or flatbed trucks in 1898. There was no electricity, and there were no air compressors. Those proud and resourceful early farmers milled their own oak timber from the Deep Fork river bottom. They used block and tackle, a-frames, wagons, work animals, nails, and hand tools to construct the Round Barn. The barn was essentially the headquarters of a very robust cattle operation for its first 40 years or so, then it was sold to a local farmer, who used it as a hay barn for another couple of decades. Time and weather took their toll, and the old barn was almost gone for good by 1980. This is MY OWN opinion of the origins and intent of the round, domed structure. Could be wrong about all of it, but I like to share my thoughts with visitors."

The barn was nearly dilapidated when it was donated to the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society in 1988. It was restored so well in 1992 by Luke Robison, the National Trust For Historic Preservation bestowed a National Honor Award for outstanding craftsmanship and preservation. We all celebrated the barn's 30th restoration anniversary last year with music, and dancing.