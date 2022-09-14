Fernley, NV

Local Widow Fears Homelessness

Dawn Cranfield

Fernley, NV - I knew instantly who she was when we walked up to each other and introduced ourselves, her eyes were still blurry from the tears she had been crying since her beloved husband passed away. Candice Allman, mother of three young children, had lost her husband of 15 years just weeks before. Not only is the widow grieving her husband, but she is also overwhelmed with the fear of homelessness for her family.

Steven Allman was a two-time combat Army veteran who served our country for six and a half years when he was blown up in an attack in Iraq, breaking his back and hips. He was deployed only 45 days (about 1 and a half months) after he and Candice married.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HAIO_0hvaWsOD00
Steven and Candice Allmanby Candice Allman

Candice and Steve grew up together in Fernley, Nevada, when they fell in love in junior high school in the seventh grade while attending Fernley Intermediate School. Like many young couples, they broke up and went on to marry other people after high school.

It was not until seven years later, while each of them was going through divorce, they reconnected after the chance circumstance when Candice moved into an apartment downstairs from Steven’s mother. They met again and were engaged to be married two days later and eventually formalized their relationship by marrying April 6, 2009.

A few years later, their family began to grow when they welcomed their first child, Chase (11) then Riley (6) and finally Lane (5). Their family was happy, healthy, and as close as any family could be, with Steven doing the meal planning, shopping and cooking with his wife. They often had dance parties with the kids as they prepared meals together, listening to music as the kids would flail about to the beat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQnty_0hvaWsOD00
The Allman Familyby Candice Allman

Steven, a heavy equipment operator with Operating Engineers 3, was the center of his families’ life, always willing to give until he had nothing left. Riley fondly remembers her father when he took her to the daddy-daughter dance, and they ate spaghetti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nDxm_0hvaWsOD00
Riley and Steven Allmanby Candice Allman

Always the social butterfly, Steven enjoyed gold panning at his claim in Carson City, fishing, coin collecting and Sunday dinners with family and friends.

While listening to Candice’s story through her tears and pain, she was interrupted by a phone call from the infusion center where she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for the rare auto-immune disorder Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA). GPA attacks her kidneys and lungs requiring her to receive the treatment every six months for the rest of her life until she goes into kidney failure and will need a new donor kidney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSg7q_0hvaWsOD00
Steven and Candice Allmanby Candice Allman

As a disabled combat veteran, Steven, 37, went to the VA Hospital for his regular care and had a few appointments scheduled during the last months of his life, unfortunately those visits were cancelled and postponed by the hospital. While he had been complaining of a headache for weeks, he assumed it was simply a symptom of his recent bout with Covid.

On the night of August 19, as he lay in his bed watching television with Riley and Lane he began screaming and writhing in pain when Candice entered the room, and he asked her to hold his hand and told her “I don’t want to die”. That was the last thing he said to her, or anyone.

Steven had had a massive stroke, leaving him unconscious for the remainder of his days. Through the flurry of activity, ambulances, doctors, Care Flight and other emergency responders, it was all Candice could do to call and leave a message with her boss that she would not be in to work the next day and that she was at the hospital with her husband. Over the next few days as she struggled to keep herself together for her children, she watched her husband slowly die. As Steven was an organ donor, there came a time at the hospital when she no longer had say in any lifesaving or life ending decisions, his designation as an organ donor trumped her position as his wife. When it was determined his organs were not viable, the care and decision-making reverted back to Candice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6pEB_0hvaWsOD00
Steven and Candice Allmanby Candice Allman

Steven succumbed on August 26, leaving Candice a widow at 36 years old.

Since his death, Candice has the weight of the world on her shoulders; she was ultimately let go from her position as a shift manager at the Bonanza Casino in Fallon for “no call, no show”. While her co-workers shared their thoughts of prayer for her, the faceless and heartless corporation did not offer the same.

The young widow soon found out the bureaucracy plaguing the government had no sympathy for her current situation either. To add insult to her already deep wound she is buried in paperwork, decisions and mounting bills.

Just a few months prior to Steven’s death, the family moved to Fallon where they were purchasing a mobile home, with only six months of payments left, Candice fears she will not be able to pay in full each month rendering her and her children homeless.

While Candice has a close network of friends and family, she is struggling. Struggling to come to terms with the passing of her husband, struggling to make ends meet and struggling to be both mother and father to her young progeny.

As I sit across from her, I am struggling. Struggling to keep my composure, struggling to keep my mind from wandering and wondering about my own life and the people I have lost and struggling to listen well enough to do her story justice.

As most young couples are living their daily lives with no thought of the cruelty and unfairness of death, Candice has been moving forward trying to honor her beloved Steven. She shows me her two recent tattoos, (both with Steven’s ashes mixed into the ink) one is the last thing he wrote to her in a card, inked in his own handwriting (“I’d be so lost without you. You know my every move & my every thought you know me better than I do! I will always love you always!!!!”) and the other his heartbeat and their anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1Xyp_0hvaWsOD00
Candice's tattooby Dawn Cranfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dm1YG_0hvaWsOD00
Candice's tattooby Dawn Cranfield

She cries silently, her eyes red from the tears and lack of sleep, all the while answering the toughest questions I had to ask. What do you miss the most? What was his favorite thing to cook? And the unasked question… how will you go on?

As grief will do, it takes over regardless of how else one plans their day or what they want or need to get accomplished. For Candice, her personal grief is on the backburner as she tries to support her children through their grief. Those supporting her have already touched Chase, Riley, and Lane; they have individual blankets with pictures of them with their father. At only five, Lane’s sorrow comes across as he pets the picture of his dad and remarks of missing him. Candice has a recording of her husband’s heartbeat she would like to pass on to her children with stuffed toys from Build-A-Bear, a plastic heart embedded with the sounds of their father… thump. Thump. Thump.

Now, as Candice and her children walk down this new path, they are trying to figure out their new “normal”, such a common and everyday word that now feels foreign. The new norm will be one of loss, sorrow at a young age and a different view of what the world looks and feels like.

Steven Allman (11/12/84-08/26/22) will be honored at a ceremony at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada, on Friday September 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. where his ashes will be interred. A celebration of life will follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tU4ra_0hvaWsOD00
Candice in the hospital with Stevenby Candice Allman

