Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a Success

Dawn Cranfield

By Dawn Cranfield

Fernley, NV – Biggest Little Radio and Dolan Fernley CJDR partnered with Walmart to “stuff the Dolan truck” with school supplies for Fernley Elementary School (FES). Last Saturday, August 27th, Dolan parked a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon in front of Walmart for shoppers to donate school supplies to FES with a goal of “stuffing the Dolan truck”. Biggest Little Radio did a live broadcast from the parking lot and entertained and educated people on the event as shoppers entered and exited the store. The event was a huge success bringing in over $2000 in supplies to the local elementary school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06byNV_0heoPWuf00
Dolan Jeep at Stuff the Truckby Dawn Cranfield

Donations ranged from packs of pencils and crayons to a $500 check from Rip City Riders (RCR). Jamie Henderson, FES Principal, was on hand to accept the check from Jim of RCR, which brought her to tears. When asked on air about why the non-profit group would offer such a large donation, Jim opined, “You help the kids you help the world, and you help the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0wvD_0heoPWuf00
Jim from RCR, Jamie Henderson - Principal FES, Big Mikeby Dawn Cranfield

While donating to such a worthy cause is reward enough, Biggest Little Radio went above and beyond by securing contributions from several local businesses to offer those donating school supplies. Everyone who donated was offered Otter Pops from Grocery Outlet, McDonald’s coupons for free menu items and bottled water from Swire Coca Cola. Swire also generously gave 12-packs of Coke and Diet Coke for those who presented $20 or more in school supplies. Those who donated over $200 received a $50 gift certificate to Red’s Bar and Grill, while those who donated more than $350 were offered a chance to win a two-night staycation at Comfort Suites in Fernley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4A1f_0heoPWuf00
J Rodriguez - Biggest Little Radio, Roy Sisk RCRby Dawn Cranfield

On Tuesday, August 30th, representatives from Dolan Fernley CJDR and Biggest Little Radio drove the truck to FES to deliver all of the donated supplies. Roy Sisk from RCR was on hand to deliver a giant check for $500 to Principal Jamie Henderson and Vice Principal Jennifer Bluhm who were both tearing up at the generosity of the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mj8pr_0heoPWuf00
Jamie and J Rodriguez, Dawn Garcia and Steph Marini, Jennifer Bluhm, Jamie Henderson and Roy Siskby Dawn Cranfield

When presented with the Comfort Suites “staycation” and a $50 Red’s gift certificate, Sisk immediately handed the prize to Henderson who determined they would use the gifts as raffle prizes for staff.

The supplies are to be sorted and teachers will have a “shopping” day to pick up much needed items for their classroom with leftover supplies taken to their general supply closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHVFE_0heoPWuf00
Pre-sortingby Dawn Cranfield

Look for buses at local grocery stores on December 17th when Biggest Little Radio will be hosting a stuff the school bus with food event.

# Fernley# Biggest Little Radio# Dolan# Fernley Elementary School# Rip City Riders

Dawn Cranfield has been writing and editing articles and blog posts for 12 years. She is primarily interested in human interest stories and positive, life affirming articles. She lives in Fernley, Nevada, with her dog, Henry.

