Biggest Little Radio Brings a Taste of Italy to Fernley

Last Saturday night, Biggest Little Radio brought a taste of Italy to Fernley with a free movie night at the Out of Town Park. Local residents enjoyed watching Luca from the comfort of their lawn chairs and blankets under a star filled sky.

Luca is a story of acceptance, overcoming challenges and friendship all presented expertly by the talented people at Disney Pixar. While the more mature audiences may catch on to the morals and lessons of the film, the younger viewers are entertained by the goofy antics of the characters, bright vibrant colors and animation.

Radio DJs - Jamie and J-Fierce-Rodriguez and their son, Nylus by Dawn Cranfield

Saturday was the second in a series of three from movie nights in the park hosted by Biggest Little Radio and sponsored by Dolan Auto Group, Waste Management, Swire Coca-Cola, The Office and Royal Carpet One. Local radio hosts manned a booth with endless free popcorn provided by Royal Carpet One, free water donated by Swire Coca Cola, three-dollar Domino’s pizza slices and free Capri Sun from Biggest Little Radio.

Dolan Auto Group donated a “family experience” package with a basket of mouth-watering theater snacks such as cookies, candy, and beverages and a special VIP section for premium viewing of the movie. Movie goers were provided one free raffle ticket per adult with the thought the winning ticket holder and their family would be enjoying snacks from the best seats in the park; however, when the winner turned out to be alone, he invited the Dolan employees to sit with him.

DJ Jamie and Tim Bickerton by Dawn Cranfield

Tim Bickerton, the winner of the Dolan Family Experience, shared his good fortune with the entire park as he gave away whole bags of cookies, candy, drinks and glow sticks.

Earlier in the evening, Dolan employees passed out glow sticks all of the kids in the park, by the time the movie started, practically every child was glowing.

Luke Holstein, Steph Marini, and Elijah Holstein by Dawn Cranfield

Aside from the movie, there were other activities such as a bounce house, face painting by Radiant Faces, Sissy’s BBQ and More food truck as well as themed Luca activities for the kids.

Join the locals next month on Saturday, August 13th for the next (and last) movie in the series when Biggest Little Radio brings Sing 2 to the Out of Town Park in Fernley. There will be endless free popcorn, free water, free Sing 2 activities for children and the chance to win the Family Experience from Dolan Auto Group Fernley.