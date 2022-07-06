Red, White and Blue Fernley

Fernley, Nevada, was painted red, white and blue with American pride for Fourth of July 2022. With a parade, greased pig contest, diving for money, bounce houses, vendors and music, Fernley residents were in full patriotic mode by the time the fireworks began.

Hours before the parade began, spectators were lined up on Main Street with chairs, campers, shade makers and RVs with one group bringing in a flat bed trailer adorned with comfortable chairs. By the time the procession began there was hardly a place to sit or even stand from the stop light on Main almost all the way to the roundabout.

One group had a flat bed trailer with comfy chairs by Dawn Cranfield

The cavalcade was led by Lyon County Sheriff followed by Fernley Klassic Kruisers then Nevada Veterans Coalition, Grand Marshall Kelly Brye rode in a yellow Camaro driven by Dolan Auto Group employee, Steph Marini. This year was the fourth time Dolan had cars in the annual parade, participating every year since they opened a dealership in Fernley.

Dolan Employee Steph Marini and Grand Marshall Kelly Brye by Dawn Cranfield

Dolan Employees Chad Brandon and Julie Moore by Dawn Cranfield

Dolan Employees Celeste Benedict and Robert Heslop by Dawn Cranfield

Other entries included Zoo N’ Around Preschool, Fernley Youth Football League, Fernley Republican Women, Kerak Shrine, Quality Mobile Detailing and Big R of Fernley. Some participants were soaked by the fire department and some were shot at by onlookers with powerful water guns, it was all in good fun and welcomed as the temperature climbed to a comfortable 85 degree high.

Many groups in the parade threw candy for the younger (and even some older) parade viewers, a tradition that started in the 1870s when a Mardi Gras king of the parade threw treats from his float.

Young parade watchers - Grace Tustin and Faye Armstrong by Cassie Armstrong

After the incredible parade, many went to the Out of Town Park to continue reveling with others in the community. The park was packed with vendors, food trucks and activities for all who wished to enjoy them all with the background music from Fernley’s Biggest Little Radio.

Diving for Money by Dawn Cranfield

Biggest Little Radio’s disc jockeys announced raffles, played music, entertained and informed celebrators while facilitating the activities.

Winners of the diving for money got to keep the money they found and additionally won a bicycle, while winners of the greased pig contest got to keep the pig!

The grand finale of a day filled with pride and community was the exceptional fireworks display. The show was incredible, as usual, with plenty of “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd gathered on the lawns of the park.

From Left to Right - Lexi Coclich, Steph Marini, Isabella Soto, Sophia Soto by Dawn Cranfield

If it were not for the Fourth of July Committee and the volunteers, such an event would be a virtual impossibility. Regardless of how hotly politics are debated across the country, everyone from both sides of the fence (and in between) helped turn Fernley, Nevada, red, white and blue for the day.

Art and Cultural Events Squad (ACES) Volunteers by Dawn Cranfield

Josh Schaeffer (ACES Volunteer) teaches his skills to a youngster by Dawn Cranfield

Youngster enjoying a hot dog by Dawn Cranfield