Fernley, NV

Red, White and Blue Fernley

Dawn Cranfield

Fernley, Nevada, was painted red, white and blue with American pride for Fourth of July 2022. With a parade, greased pig contest, diving for money, bounce houses, vendors and music, Fernley residents were in full patriotic mode by the time the fireworks began.

Hours before the parade began, spectators were lined up on Main Street with chairs, campers, shade makers and RVs with one group bringing in a flat bed trailer adorned with comfortable chairs. By the time the procession began there was hardly a place to sit or even stand from the stop light on Main almost all the way to the roundabout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mThGr_0gVoC23v00
One group had a flat bed trailer with comfy chairsby Dawn Cranfield

The cavalcade was led by Lyon County Sheriff followed by Fernley Klassic Kruisers then Nevada Veterans Coalition, Grand Marshall Kelly Brye rode in a yellow Camaro driven by Dolan Auto Group employee, Steph Marini. This year was the fourth time Dolan had cars in the annual parade, participating every year since they opened a dealership in Fernley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGmY8_0gVoC23v00
Dolan Employee Steph Marini and Grand Marshall Kelly Bryeby Dawn Cranfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gfy79_0gVoC23v00
Dolan Employees Chad Brandon and Julie Mooreby Dawn Cranfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8YBO_0gVoC23v00
Dolan Employees Celeste Benedict and Robert Heslopby Dawn Cranfield

Other entries included Zoo N’ Around Preschool, Fernley Youth Football League, Fernley Republican Women, Kerak Shrine, Quality Mobile Detailing and Big R of Fernley. Some participants were soaked by the fire department and some were shot at by onlookers with powerful water guns, it was all in good fun and welcomed as the temperature climbed to a comfortable 85 degree high.

Many groups in the parade threw candy for the younger (and even some older) parade viewers, a tradition that started in the 1870s when a Mardi Gras king of the parade threw treats from his float.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtqat_0gVoC23v00
Young parade watchers - Grace Tustin and Faye Armstrongby Cassie Armstrong

After the incredible parade, many went to the Out of Town Park to continue reveling with others in the community. The park was packed with vendors, food trucks and activities for all who wished to enjoy them all with the background music from Fernley’s Biggest Little Radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2ERh_0gVoC23v00
Diving for Moneyby Dawn Cranfield

Biggest Little Radio’s disc jockeys announced raffles, played music, entertained and informed celebrators while facilitating the activities.

Winners of the diving for money got to keep the money they found and additionally won a bicycle, while winners of the greased pig contest got to keep the pig!

The grand finale of a day filled with pride and community was the exceptional fireworks display. The show was incredible, as usual, with plenty of “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd gathered on the lawns of the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNQtV_0gVoC23v00
From Left to Right - Lexi Coclich, Steph Marini, Isabella Soto, Sophia Sotoby Dawn Cranfield

If it were not for the Fourth of July Committee and the volunteers, such an event would be a virtual impossibility. Regardless of how hotly politics are debated across the country, everyone from both sides of the fence (and in between) helped turn Fernley, Nevada, red, white and blue for the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjzQM_0gVoC23v00
Art and Cultural Events Squad (ACES) Volunteersby Dawn Cranfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdQkg_0gVoC23v00
Josh Schaeffer (ACES Volunteer) teaches his skills to a youngsterby Dawn Cranfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjMx8_0gVoC23v00
Youngster enjoying a hot dogby Dawn Cranfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ld9x_0gVoC23v00
Silverland Middle School Studentsby Dawn Cranfield

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# biggest little radio# Fernley# Fourth of July# Nevada# Patriotic

Comments / 5

Published by

Dawn Cranfield has been writing and editing articles and blog posts for 12 years. She is primarily interested in human interest stories and positive, life affirming articles. She lives in Fernley, Nevada, with her dog, Henry.

Fernley, NV
18 followers

More from Dawn Cranfield

Small-Town Saturday Night – Fernley’s Free Movie in the Park

Last Saturday, June 25th, Fernley’s Out of Town Park was the place to be for local families looking to spend an evening together in the great outdoors. Biggest Little Radio hosted a free movie night showing Disney’s Encanto, an animated musical emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy