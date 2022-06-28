Small-Town Saturday Night – Fernley’s Free Movie in the Park

Last Saturday, June 25th, Fernley’s Out of Town Park was the place to be for local families looking to spend an evening together in the great outdoors. Biggest Little Radio hosted a free movie night showing Disney’s Encanto, an animated musical emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself.

Fernley Out of Town Park - Movie in the Park Dawn Cranfield

While the movie was the main event, there were plenty of other activities to occupy the minds and hearts of local children: bounce house, face painting and games and crafts inspired by the movie. Not only was there entertainment to engage the minds of young and old alike, there was plenty of food and drink to quell hunger and thirst. With free unlimited popcorn, free water and Capri Sun and pizza for only three dollars a slice there was not a rumbling tummy in the park.

Fernley Out of Town Park - Movie in the Park Dawn Cranfield

Sponsors of the event included water from Swire Coca Cola, popcorn from Royal Carpet One and a VIP family experience from Dolan Auto Group.

Dolan VIP Family Experience Dawn Cranfield

Everyone was a winner that evening as the crowd was charmed by Disney magic but there was one particular family who came out as the biggest winners of the evening. One lucky group won The Dolan Experience, a VIP section to view Encanto alongside a Black Widow Ram with a huge basket of goodies (candy, cookies, snacks and drinks) sponsored by Dolan Auto Group. Luis and Christina, local Fernley residents, along with their children enjoyed the movie from a specially selected spot in front of the screen.

Winners of the VIP Family Experience Dawn Cranfield

Next month, Biggest Little Radio will be hosting residents with Luca, a 2021 Disney film inspired by director Enrico Casarosa's life experiences growing up with his best friend Alberto. Saturday, July 16th, promises to be another spectacular evening for this small-town Saturday night.