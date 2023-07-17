Progress not perfection!

Dawn Chappel

In a world that often glorifies perfection, it is time to shift our focus to the beauty of progress. This one-of-a-kind article celebrates the extraordinary parents who understand that the true essence of parenting lies not in flawless execution, but in the endless pursuit of growth and improvement.
Embrace Imperfection as a Catalyst for Growth. Parenthood is an ever-evolving journey, filled with ups and downs, twists and turns. Instead of striving for an unattainable ideal of perfection, wise parents recognize that progress lies in embracing their imperfections. By acknowledging their mistakes, learning from them, and cultivating self-compassion, parents create an environment that values growth, resilience, and personal development.
Progress thrives in the fertile soil of a growth mindset. Parents who adopt this mindset understand that their abilities and their children’s potential are not fixed, but rather expandable with effort, dedication, and a belief in the power of learning. They inspire their children to embrace challenges, persist through setbacks, and view failures as stepping stones on the path to success. By nurturing a culture of learning, these parents cultivate resilience, curiosity, and a lifelong love for knowledge.
Honor Every Step on the Journey. In the pursuit of progress, it is essential to celebrate the milestones, both big and small, along the parenting journey. Each milestone represents a moment of growth, a testament to the collective efforts of both parents and children. Whether it’s a first word, a school achievement, or a display of empathy, every step forward is an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the progress made. By celebrating these milestones, parents inspire confidence, instill a sense of accomplishment, and create a positive environment for continuous growth.
Parenting is all about being flexible and adapting. As your child grows, their needs change. By being open to new ideas and approaches, you create a supportive environment for your child’s progress. Embrace change and be willing to learn alongside your child.
Navigate Change and Embrace New Perspectives. Progress thrives in an environment that values adaptability. Parenting is a dynamic process that requires constant adjustment as children grow and evolve. Successful parents understand the importance of flexibility and open-mindedness, as they adapt their strategies, beliefs, and approaches to meet the ever-changing needs of their children. It’s important to embrace new perspectives and welcoming change, they foster an atmosphere of learning and create space for progress to flourish.
Above all, love is the foundation upon which parenting is built. Love transcends perfection, embracing imperfections, mistakes, and the inherent humanness of parents. It is a source of unwavering support, a guiding light that encourages growth and learning. Love nurtures the bond between parents and children, fostering an environment where progress is celebrated and unconditional acceptance flourishes.
Remember that your journey is not about achieving perfection, but about embracing progress. Your commitment to personal growth, adaptability, and a mindset of continuous learning sets an example that resonates deeply with your children. Embrace the beauty of progress, celebrate each step forward, and let love be your guiding force. As you navigate the ever-changing landscape of parenthood, know that your unwavering dedication to progress is shaping the lives of your children and creating a future filled with growth, resilience, and boundless possibilities.
As a parent, focus on progress rather than perfection. Embrace the small steps forward and learn from the mistakes along the way. Your dedication to progress and your unwavering love are shaping the lives of your children and creating a future filled with growth and resilience. Keep going, keep loving, and celebrate the progress you make as a parent. I hope this helps some of your realize your mistakes do not define you as a person nor do they define you as a parent. We are all human and to err is to be human

to err is human; to forgive, divine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrpRH_0nSUZ0r000
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Essay_on_CriticismPhoto byD.C.






Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parenting

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Dawn believes very strongly in equal protection and fair treatment and feels its important to share with the the community.

Winchester, OH
1K followers

More from Dawn Chappel

Ohio State

Adjudicatory hearing process in the juvenile court.

In re Smith, 77 Ohio App. 3d 1, 601 N.E.2d 45 (Ct. App. 1991). The court stated "The rights to conceive and to raise one's children have been deemed `essential, * * * basic civil rights of man,' * * * and `[r]ights far more precious * * * than property rights.'" (Citations omitted.) Stanley v. Illinois, supra at 651, 92 S.Ct. at 1212, 31 L.Ed.2d at 558. A termination of parental rights is the family law equivalent of the death penalty in a criminal case. The parties to such an action must be afforded every procedural and substantive protection the law allows. In the case at bar, appellants were denied the procedural safeguards of Juv.R. 29(D). Appellants' admissions to the neglect and dependency of their children are, therefore, invalid.

Read full story
2 comments

The Pain of Separation: A Mother's Fight for Justice and Family Reunion

Many parents from what I've learned lately are complaining that their rights are being violated and their families wrongfully separated. I believe this to be true after my own personal experiences which is what has landed me to writing these articles. In the grand scheme of things I'm no one to anyone of importance. I'm a mom who has been wrongfully robbed of her parental rights. I am a mom who has been unjustifully cut off of all communication and contact of her precious children. I am a mom who's bond with her children has been severed by the hands of the juvenile justice system without justification and one who has been harassed by the individuals involved for years prior to this event having taken place!

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Uniting Against CPS Corruption: Organizing for Transparency and Reform

Corruption Watch USA is leading the charge against the corruption and abuse within Child Protective Services (CPS). With a dedicated platform for Ohio, they aim to empower individuals to share evidence of CPS corruption, building stronger cases and promoting accountability. By collaborating and supporting each other, the goal is to bring an end to police corruption, ensure justice for families, and protect the rights of the innocent.

Read full story

Legal Issues and Potential Consequences in Child Welfare Cases.

Child welfare cases can be complex and involve a range of legal issues. Here are some common legal issues that families may face in child welfare cases:. 1. **Allegations of abuse or neglect**: Child welfare cases often involve allegations of abuse or neglect against a parent or caregiver. These allegations can lead to investigations, court hearings, and potentially the removal of a child from the home[1].

Read full story
10 comments

No parent Is perfect, and that is perfectly alright!

Parenthood is a magical experience that begins the moment you hold your baby in your arms. The bond you share with your child is something truly special, a connection that surpasses all understanding. You have the power to shape their lives, inspire their dreams, and be their guiding light. Remember, it is your love that creates the magic in their world.

Read full story

Equal Protection Clause: Balancing Individual Rights and Group Equality

The Equal Protection Clause, enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution, serves as a cornerstone of American jurisprudence. Its purpose is to guarantee equal treatment and protection under the law to all individuals, regardless of their race, gender, religion, or other characteristics. However, the application of this clause in specific contexts has led to contentious debates about discrimination, fairness, and the delicate balance between individual rights and the rights of marginalized groups.

Read full story
7 comments

Upholding Truth and Integrity: The Principle of "Thou Shall Not Bear False Witness"

The principle of "Thou shall not bear false witness" holds a significant place in moral and ethical teachings. Derived from the ninth commandment of the Ten Commandments, this principle emphasizes the importance of honesty and truthfulness when providing testimony or making statements in legal and moral contexts. In this article, we will explore the meaning and implications of this principle, particularly in the context of Child Protective Services (CPS) visits.

Read full story

Addiction v. Diabetes the stigma that comes with both

Addiction and type 2 diabetes are often seen differently by society. People with addiction are often judged and stigmatized, while those with type 2 diabetes are usually treated with more understanding. Understanding addiction can help challenge these biases and promote compassion.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

Duties of Agencies and Definitions of Abused, Neglected, and Dependent Children

Lets explore the legal obligations of child protection agencies in Ohio and the definitions of important terms related to child welfare. Section 5153.16 of the Ohio Revised Code outlines the responsibilities of these agencies, requiring them to investigate allegations of child abuse, neglect, or dependency. However, investigations must adhere to specific guidelines, except in emergency situations. It is crucial to comprehend the meanings and definitions of these terms, as accusations can arise unexpectedly, leaving parents bewildered and uninformed. If the rules governing these investigations are not followed, seeking legal advice might be advisable, unless there is an emergency. Join us as we delve into what each term—abused, neglected, and dependent—entails for the well-being of children.

Read full story

Understanding the Fourth Amendment and the Exclusionary Rule

The Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution safeguards individuals' right to privacy and protects against unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. Here are the key points regarding the Fourth Amendment:

Read full story
2 comments

Are faint lines on a rapid drug test negative or positive?

The presence of a faint line on a drug screen has caused significant controversy and has had serious consequences for families. Despite being a negative result, faint lines have been wrongly interpreted as positive, leading to negative outcomes in court cases and prolonged separation from children. To address this issue, I planned to write an article clarifying the confusion surrounding faint lines on drug tests.

Read full story
7 comments

Parenting struggles and growth

Parents, your children observe and learn from your actions, even when you may not be aware of it. We all make mistakes as parents, and I have made my fair share. Some of these mistakes are not something I'm proud of, but I share them to remind myself that nobody is perfect. On my most challenging days, I may not be the best mother in the world, but I know I have grown and changed for the better. I often tell my children that the one thing I am certain I do right as their mother is simply loving them.

Read full story

Use this Financial Institution with CAUTION "OPINION"

Aspiration Financial LLC is a non bank that claims to care about the planet. For each purchase you make using your Aspiration debit card you can opt in to round up to the nearest dollar and donate that portion towards planting trees. So in other words if you buy a soda n pack of gum for example for 4 21 that remaining 79 cents is donated.

Read full story

Here's another interesting way you may be able to fight back against CPS and juvenile court.

Here's a case law I learned about today that many of you will find useful! If you feel your right to equal protection has been violated this one will help. If you been treated indifferently by a court. For example in a juvenile dependency case harsher restrictions have being placed upon a person before permitting any contact with their children. Yet a person who has been proven to have harmed their child is given lesser restrictions.

Read full story
6 comments

"Opinion" piece Unjust Home invasion, correction to a recent article

The story I'm attempting to tell is my own. I believe it has value and although it is unfortunate I do believe that by telling the story I can help others. It isn't easy to publicize the things I'm sharing with everyone. I'm judged harshly and unfairly due to the disbelief others have when hearing my story. I wouldn't bother telling this story knowing how it sounds if it were not true. I do have the evidence to back this story. When I post it however I get flagged for fact checking or labeling. So I have been trying to find ways that are acceptable to put this story out there.

Read full story
8 comments

Attitudes of Bias in legal proceedings are unacceptable and should be always be challenged

Here's a case law I learned about today that many of you will find useful! If you feel your right to equal protection has been violated this one will help. If you been treated indifferently by a court. For example in a juvenile dependency case harsher restrictions have being placed upon a person such as forcing a person to pass 5 clean drug screens before permitting any contact or visits with your children although that individual has never harmed their children, never neglected the children ect. Yet a person who has been proven to have harmed their child is given lesser restrictions.

Read full story
6 comments

Understanding Substantive Due Process: Safeguarding Fundamental Rights Against Government Intrusionp

Substantive due process is a constitutional principle that is derived from the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The concept of due process ensures that the government respects and upholds certain fundamental rights and liberties of individuals, protecting them from arbitrary or unjust state action.

Read full story

Understanding the Fourth Amendment with Cps Investigations

When dealing with Child Protective Services (CPS) visits, it is important to understand your rights under the Fourth Amendment. If you withhold consent, CPS must establish probable cause and obtain a warrant from a judge or magistrate to conduct a search. Probable cause requires a reasonable belief, based on specific facts and circumstances, that the search will uncover evidence of child abuse or neglect.

Read full story
23 comments

Understanding the Sixth Amendment Rights in Child Protective Services (CPS) Investigations

The Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to legal counsel in criminal cases, including Child Protective Services (CPS) investigations. This constitutional provision ensures individuals have the right to representation and a fair process. However, exercising these rights in CPS cases can be complex and challenging. This article aims to shed light on the intricacies of the Sixth Amendment rights in CPS investigations and the importance of understanding and asserting these rights when necessary.

Read full story
331 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy