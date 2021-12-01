‘Finch’ is a Sad 21st Century ‘Short Circuit’

David Todd McCarty

A new, old movie, about a new, old problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFG3P_0dB9yuy900
Finch by Amblin Entertainment for Apple+.

SPOILERS (we're not kidding)

The 1986 movie “Short Circuit” starring Steve Guttenberg and Ally Sheedy, might have been a cultural touchstone, but it was a stupid movie. Critics called it, “Amiable and good-natured but also shallow and predictable, Short Circuit is hardly as deep or emotionally resonant as ET — though Johnny Five makes for a charming robot protagonist.”

“Number Five is the real star of this energetic film. Sheedy, Guttenberg, and company are just supporting players,” wrote Roger Ebert in the Chicago Sun-Times, rating Short Circuit 1.5 out of 4 four stars and calling it “too cute for its own good.”

Johnny Five. That was the name of the robot that developed human-like consciousness in the 80s feature. In this 21st Century rehash, his name is Jeff. Big leap there. The movie is called “Finch” and it stars Tom Hanks as a solitary man in a desolate future who builds a robot. It’s a big budget original film by the Apple+ streaming service.

There are plenty of leaps that you have to make in order to suspend disbelief, even with Tom Hanks leading the way. One minute the robot can only nod; hours later, he’s learning to walk, a few days later, he’s talking like a character from a cartoon and dancing around the screen, driving an RV, and playing fetch with the dog.

Yes, there’s a dog. It’s an apocalyptic movie set in a dystopian future, so of course, there’s a dog — the only animal other than Tom Hanks, who seems to have survived the destruction of the atmosphere. Without a special suit, humans, as well as animals, just cook in the superheated UV sunlight.

Finch, played dutifully by Tom Hanks, of course, is the long-suffering scientist or tinkerer or engineer, who has survived. But it soon becomes clear that he’s not well, no doubt suffering the effects of all the radiation. It’s like Castaway and Legend, mixed with Book of Eli; only Finch is a self-described coward and his robot isn’t armed.

It’s like Castaway and Legend, mixed with Book of Eli; only Finch is a self-described coward and his robot isn’t armed.

He tells Jeff the robot that the reason he built him was to take care of the dog, which seems overly sentimental given that neither he nor the dog is likely to live very long anyway.

There is a scene early in the movie where Finch is using robots to scan book after book to feed it into the brain of his Frankenstein creation. Unfortunately, a storm arrives that is supposed to last 40 days, and he has to abandon his secure base of operations before the upload is complete. It’s unclear what was left out.

It seems strange that after all his time by himself, scrounging for food and materials, that he doesn’t have a month’s worth of rations saved up for just such an occasion. So, of course, they head West, where the scenery works better for dystopian, apocalyptic road movies.

Tom Hanks plays Tom Hanks, albeit a more morose, sad, and frightened version than we’re used to seeing. But he’s a side character in his own tale. Johnny Five — sorry, I mean Jeff — is the real star of the show. The special effects have gotten considerably better since 1986, so it’s all very real looking, but equally unbelievable.

There is no explanation for what expertise Tom Hanks has that allowed him to build a sentient robot on his first try. The timing of it seems haphazard at best and even a little impromptu. He got more excited when he made fire on the deserted island. Now he’s got a robot that dreams, and he seems completely unfazed.

The movie is not offensive in any way, rarely scary except for a few tense moments that don’t amount to anything, but it’s sad for its entirety. Just a dark, depressing glimpse into a possible future where none of us are likely to have the tools or the wherewithal to build a mechanical friend — who never seems to need charging by the way — to take care of our mutts when we’re gone.

They try to make it seem upbeat at the end, but seriously, who gives a shit if the robot is enjoying himself? I certainly wasn’t.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Tom HanksCultureReviewMoviesApple

Comments / 3

Published by

Writer, Director, Photographer, Designer, and Journalist. I am endlessly curious about politics, street food, photography, and garden gnomes.

Cape May Court House, NJ
219 followers

More from David Todd McCarty

A Slack Tide: The Space Between

This is a piece about nothing. On this day, I find myself in between — in a space of nothingness, void of ideas and passions, fears and anxieties, delights and goals. I’m not happy or sad, frightened or exhilarated, bored or entertained. It’s not a bad place to be exactly, but sort of disconcerting. We’re used to being either pushed or pulled in one direction or another. We’re rarely just sitting still.

Read full story

I Don’t Like Kids

It’s like trying to wrestle a greased pig while simultaneously trying to teach it algebra. I don’t like kids. It’s not something one is supposed to admit in polite society. People get upset and take it personally. “I love kids,” they will tell you.

Read full story
44 comments

Have A Little Faith In Me

Thoughts on being alone, the nature of manhood, and the timeless music of John Hiatt. I’ve always said I enjoy being alone, that I revere my quiet time. As a general rule, I don’t require a lot of human interaction. I prefer solitude over excitement, and recharge myself by being able to process the world on my own. In a nutshell, I prefer to be alone — or so I’ve always told myself.

Read full story

The Medieval Barbarism Of American Justice

The land of the free. The home of the brave. The leader in incarceration and in the top ten for executions. A few weeks ago, shortly after taking power almost effortlessly after two decades of war against the most powerful military in the history of the world, the Taliban in Afghanistan announced their plans to reintroduce barbaric punishments such as the amputation of the hands of thieves, public hangings for blasphemy, and other less than modern approaches to criminal justice.

Read full story

In Defense Of Sentimentality

What do you do when antipathy is more compelling than sentimentality?. In a 2013 commencement address at his alma mater university in western Australia, comedian and composer Tim Minchin urged the graduating students to define themselves, by what they loved, not just by what they opposed.

Read full story

America’s Prosperity Gospel

The true nature of the American Dream and the difficulty of communicating simple solutions to complex problems. You’ve no doubt heard the story about the high school student who mowed lawns and tended to the school garden so that he could pay off the lunch debt of poor students. We think of it as a nice human-interest story about compassion, hard work, and generosity, but we miss the underlying revelation that the richest country in the world can’t afford to feed its children.

Read full story

The Personality of Ring Tones

There was a time when all ringing phones pretty much sounded the same. There might have been slight differences between your home phone and your office phone, but the sound of a ringing phone was fairly universal. Then came the cell phone, and soon after, the ability to choose your own ring tone.

Read full story

The Appalling Kindness of Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, the veteran British actress known mostly for her stage work, had just won her first prime time Emmy for her role as Rebecca Welton, the prickly but vulnerable professional football club owner, in the surprise hit show Ted Lasso. She was standing next to Bret Goldstein, also a writer on the show, and who was also holding a statuette of his own for his role as Roy Kent, the oft-angry, but aging captain of the club.

Read full story
Upper Township, NJ

Cricket Denton Announces Her Candidacy For Upper Township Committee

SEAVILLE, NJ — Cricket Denton, a lifelong resident of Seaville, and an ardent community leader, is officially announcing her candidacy for Upper Township Committee. Cricket is no stranger to public service, having been raised by Cherie Denton, an Upper Township school teacher and single mother, Cricket was taught the importance of philanthropy at an early age.

Read full story

Award-Winning Children’s Author Greg Pizzoli Planning A Virtual Visit To Cape May County

The creator of Good Night Owl, Baloney And Friends, and Tricky Vic is being hosted by the Cape May County Library for a reading and discussion. “A big part of my job, prior to COVID, was visiting schools and libraries and reading to kids,” explains award-winning children’s author Greg Pizzoli. “It was the fun part of the job. To see how the kids reacted in real-time, and to see what landed and what didn’t. Now we’re doing it virtually, but it’s the same idea.”

Read full story
Middle Township, NJ

Democrats Look To Regain A Foothold in Middle Township With Quanette Vasser-McNeal

The Middle Township Committee is controlled by Republicans since losing Michael Clark’s seat in 2019 and maintain a slight edge in registered voters within the competitive township.

Read full story
1 comments

Are Luxury Appliances Worth The Hefty Price-Tag?

One man’s epic tale of how the highly anticipated birthday gift of a Viking Professional range went from gastronomic glory to never-ending nightmare. We all have a vision of Vikings with their blonde hair and blue eyes, maybe a braided ponytail, a long beard, and a helmet with horns. They carry swords, wear fur, and travel on ships. When they come to your village, they destroy everything they don’t steal, before running off with your women. At least that’s the usual story.

Read full story

Let The Children Play

The Parenting Advice You Need If You Want To Raise Independent Children. Fifty-two is not that old really, even though I am now decidedly middle-aged, but since we raised our kids when I was especially young, it’s hard for me to imagine raising a child today. If I had a deficit of patience back then, which I most certainly did, I have infinitely less of it now. Being consumed with my own career, and having come late to the party of raising children I had no part in creating, I was often bewildered at how I had come to live with these small, messy humans.

Read full story
Cape May County, NJ

Why Cape May County Has The Best Beaches

It’s our greatest natural resource because we pay to keep them that way. You could argue that there are any number of reasons that the beaches here in Cape May County are some of the best in the world, but we’re not going to. Let’s assume we start with amazing natural resources that have given us perfect sand, moderate water temperatures, and reasonable waves. The reason we have the best beaches in the world is because we pay for someone to take care of them. We do this through the sale of beach tags, among other things.

Read full story

Escaping Your Destiny

It’s a story that’s been told and told again in our family. I think we tell it because it so accurately reflects who we are as a people in a way that trying to describe our little clan could never do. It’s a symbol of our love, arrogance, ego and empathy, all rolled into one.

Read full story

Love Is The Answer

In the movie A Beautiful Mind, John Nash gives his Noble Prize speech and explains that despite all his mathematical searching, and throughout his struggle mental illness, it was love that made life worth living. Love was the answer to the question.

Read full story

I Believe In America

America has historically considered itself to be a theocratic society controlled by a secular government, but we are now facing a crisis where faith might either be our saving grace or ultimate undoing.

Read full story

The Disney Queue Of Vaccinations

There is a natural inefficiency to the vaccination program in America that is likely intentional even if accidental. I used to do a bit of consulting work for the Disney Corporation, an organization that practically invented waiting in line, or as the British like to call it, the queue. In the old days, the good people at Disney learned that if people could see how long a line was, they wouldn’t stand for it, or in it. But if you snaked the line through various areas, meant to allow you the feeling of progress, maybe gave you different things to look at, eventually, you’d be too far in to turn back, and you’d wait in lines longer than you would otherwise. You could, in effect, pack a lot more people into the park than the rides could possibly accommodate.

Read full story

Fingerpainting Into Middle Age

We lose our nerve as we age, there is no getting around it. Not you, you say. Maybe so. Momentum is a wonderful thing and if you’re already moving, it’s not so hard to keep it going. If you’re a hardcore traveler and you just keep traveling, it’s probably easier to survive on forward momentum. But if and when we stop, and sit down, say for a few decades, it’s really hard to start running again.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy