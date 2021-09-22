The Personality of Ring Tones

David Todd McCarty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R98Rw_0Z7yMtrR00
Photo by Alp Duran on Unsplash

There was a time when all ringing phones pretty much sounded the same. There might have been slight differences between your home phone and your office phone, but the sound of a ringing phone was fairly universal. Then came the cell phone, and soon after, the ability to choose your own ring tone.

At first, we weren’t given a lot of options, but still, out of the half dozen or so choices, you could pick the one that felt unique to you. Pretty soon companies started adding options and new ring tones, and for a brief moment in time, they started selling us ring tones.

When your phone rings, it says a lot more about you than you probably realize. Are you the sort of person others might call basic, who could care less what the ring tone is, and therefore have never changed it from the default? You might not even know how to change it, but more importantly, simply don’t care.

You might be of a different class of people who have gone to the trouble of learning how to download a song of your choice, something very specific to you. Maybe it’s a bit of 90s hip hop or 60s rock. It could be the theme song to an old television show that you find ironic or nostalgic, or it could be a line from a movie you find poignant or amusing. It might be a new song or an old song, or it might not even be a song at all. But when it rings, the people around you have some insight into who you are as a person.

But there is a deeper meaning that you might not even be aware of, and that is the fact that your phone is ringing at all. The sound of your phone is the very thing that alerts everyone to the fact that you’re old, like a big, blinking, neon sign. This little tidbit alone pegs you as being someone of a certain age.

For the millennials and younger, who came of age, digitally-native—gripping cell phones before they could walk, and navigating screens before they could talk—they are on their phones constantly, but largely silently. They have had to deal with nosey teachers and parents and other adults who told them to get off their phones, so they learned to be quiet about it.

If their phones made noises for every alert that came across the transom, the cacophony of sound would be unbearable, and would also give them away. So they turn them off, the sound, not the phone. Their phones are silent, which is why, as often as not, they don’t answer them when you call.

Of course, they don’t think of their phones as primarily a device to speak into, to begin with. They communicate, using all manner of methods that include video, sound, images, and text, but it’s more like a small production facility than anything resembling the phone of yesteryear. They might produce an entire video, complete with VoiceOver, music, art cards, and sound effects, but they don’t use it to call a friend.

I’ve had young people respond to a question with a video of them answering, which they sent via text, but they wouldn’t have bothered to call me.

You’re not going to change them, and they’re unlikely to change you, so go ahead and let your freak flag fly, blast your Macy Gray and your Sweet Home Alabama, your Arnold Schwarzenegger quote, or your Beavis and Butthead sound effects. It’s all good.

Just go ahead and embrace the idea that you’re a stronger person for having grown up playing on rusty metal playground equipment and no seat belts, and turn your phone up as high as it goes, so you can hear it. Embrace the ever expanding universe.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, Director, Photographer, Designer, and Journalist. I am endlessly curious about politics, street food, photography, and garden gnomes.

Cape May Court House, NJ
140 followers

More from David Todd McCarty

The Appalling Kindness of Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, the veteran British actress known mostly for her stage work, had just won her first prime time Emmy for her role as Rebecca Welton, the prickly but vulnerable professional football club owner, in the surprise hit show Ted Lasso. She was standing next to Bret Goldstein, also a writer on the show, and who was also holding a statuette of his own for his role as Roy Kent, the oft-angry, but aging captain of the club.

Read full story
Upper Township, NJ

Cricket Denton Announces Her Candidacy For Upper Township Committee

SEAVILLE, NJ — Cricket Denton, a lifelong resident of Seaville, and an ardent community leader, is officially announcing her candidacy for Upper Township Committee. Cricket is no stranger to public service, having been raised by Cherie Denton, an Upper Township school teacher and single mother, Cricket was taught the importance of philanthropy at an early age.

Read full story

Award-Winning Children’s Author Greg Pizzoli Planning A Virtual Visit To Cape May County

The creator of Good Night Owl, Baloney And Friends, and Tricky Vic is being hosted by the Cape May County Library for a reading and discussion. “A big part of my job, prior to COVID, was visiting schools and libraries and reading to kids,” explains award-winning children’s author Greg Pizzoli. “It was the fun part of the job. To see how the kids reacted in real-time, and to see what landed and what didn’t. Now we’re doing it virtually, but it’s the same idea.”

Read full story
Middle Township, NJ

Democrats Look To Regain A Foothold in Middle Township With Quanette Vasser-McNeal

The Middle Township Committee is controlled by Republicans since losing Michael Clark’s seat in 2019 and maintain a slight edge in registered voters within the competitive township.

Read full story
1 comments

Are Luxury Appliances Worth The Hefty Price-Tag?

One man’s epic tale of how the highly anticipated birthday gift of a Viking Professional range went from gastronomic glory to never-ending nightmare. We all have a vision of Vikings with their blonde hair and blue eyes, maybe a braided ponytail, a long beard, and a helmet with horns. They carry swords, wear fur, and travel on ships. When they come to your village, they destroy everything they don’t steal, before running off with your women. At least that’s the usual story.

Read full story

Let The Children Play

The Parenting Advice You Need If You Want To Raise Independent Children. Fifty-two is not that old really, even though I am now decidedly middle-aged, but since we raised our kids when I was especially young, it’s hard for me to imagine raising a child today. If I had a deficit of patience back then, which I most certainly did, I have infinitely less of it now. Being consumed with my own career, and having come late to the party of raising children I had no part in creating, I was often bewildered at how I had come to live with these small, messy humans.

Read full story
Cape May County, NJ

Why Cape May County Has The Best Beaches

It’s our greatest natural resource because we pay to keep them that way. You could argue that there are any number of reasons that the beaches here in Cape May County are some of the best in the world, but we’re not going to. Let’s assume we start with amazing natural resources that have given us perfect sand, moderate water temperatures, and reasonable waves. The reason we have the best beaches in the world is because we pay for someone to take care of them. We do this through the sale of beach tags, among other things.

Read full story

Escaping Your Destiny

It’s a story that’s been told and told again in our family. I think we tell it because it so accurately reflects who we are as a people in a way that trying to describe our little clan could never do. It’s a symbol of our love, arrogance, ego and empathy, all rolled into one.

Read full story

Love Is The Answer

In the movie A Beautiful Mind, John Nash gives his Noble Prize speech and explains that despite all his mathematical searching, and throughout his struggle mental illness, it was love that made life worth living. Love was the answer to the question.

Read full story

I Believe In America

America has historically considered itself to be a theocratic society controlled by a secular government, but we are now facing a crisis where faith might either be our saving grace or ultimate undoing.

Read full story

The Disney Queue Of Vaccinations

There is a natural inefficiency to the vaccination program in America that is likely intentional even if accidental. I used to do a bit of consulting work for the Disney Corporation, an organization that practically invented waiting in line, or as the British like to call it, the queue. In the old days, the good people at Disney learned that if people could see how long a line was, they wouldn’t stand for it, or in it. But if you snaked the line through various areas, meant to allow you the feeling of progress, maybe gave you different things to look at, eventually, you’d be too far in to turn back, and you’d wait in lines longer than you would otherwise. You could, in effect, pack a lot more people into the park than the rides could possibly accommodate.

Read full story

Fingerpainting Into Middle Age

We lose our nerve as we age, there is no getting around it. Not you, you say. Maybe so. Momentum is a wonderful thing and if you’re already moving, it’s not so hard to keep it going. If you’re a hardcore traveler and you just keep traveling, it’s probably easier to survive on forward momentum. But if and when we stop, and sit down, say for a few decades, it’s really hard to start running again.

Read full story
Cape May County, NJ

Red Flag Warning In Effect For Cape May County

A New Jersey firefighter remains hospitalized after battling a wildfire in Lakewood, NJ. Cape May Court House, NJ | Monday, March 15, 2021 — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of New Jersey, including Cape May County, which will remain in effect until 5pm EST. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.

Read full story
Goshen, NJ

A View Of Goshen In Winter

A new showcase of 40 works of art, created by local artists, will be on display in Goshen’s Sperlak Gallery & Sculpture Garden. Goshen, NJ — The Sperlak Gallery & Sculpture Gardens has announced a new show of more than 40 new works from local artists in a show titled, “Shoot The Farm In Winter” on March 20-21 from 10am-6pm.

Read full story

You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated, Now What?

According to the CDC, even after you’ve been fully vaccinated, you still need to follow precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Since the US began vaccinating its citizens on Dec. 14, more than 90 million doses have been administered, reaching 17.7% of the total U.S. population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The U.S. is currently administering over 2.2 million shots a day, in an effort to stop the pandemic, and is working diligently towards reaching a so-called herd immunity.

Read full story
Cape May County, NJ

New Female Snow Leopard Arrives In Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, NJ -- The Cape May County Zoo announced the addition of a new, 8-year-old female Snow Leopard named Maliha to replace Himani, the matriarch of a decade-long breeding program at the zoo, who died recently due to complications from cancer.

Read full story

Horrible Horoscopes By Dave

The truth in our stars is lost in the depths of our misunderstanding, or to put it another way, stupid is as stupid does regardless of whether or not turtles can sing. “You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life.”

Read full story
1 comments
Cape May County, NJ

Cape May County’s Love Affair With Pork Roll

The salty, smokey, fatty, crispy, cheesy goodness that transforms a kaiser roll into a thing of pure decadence, is not to be mocked. "Pork Rolling" by Reznicek111 is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

Read full story
1 comments

Eating More Or Less During The Pandemic

Traditional meal schedules have been thrown out the window along with everything else normal during quarantine. I had never been much of a breakfast guy, at least not during the week. I had a long commute, about 90 minutes one way, so most days I woke, showered, dressed, and left, picking up a coffee on the way to work. I’d been doing this for a quarter of a century up until COVID-19 shut everything down.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy