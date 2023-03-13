Ohio's Governor Dewine is the Leader Ohio needs to navigate life after the pandemic and facing the Mental Health Crisis

Join me as I , a Mental Health Case Manager and Human Rights Journalist give my thoughts and impressions on Governor Dewine's State of The State address

My initial Thought after watching Governor Dewine's speech is he truly cares about Ohio and Ohioans. In his brave and robust State of The State address he waged war against issues that we are facing. The Goliaths at our door, education, jobs, mental health, and police services as well as clean drinking water. Our Kids are struggling with catching up after the School shut downs during the pandemic, and Governor Dewine is focused on literacy and literacy training for our children. Education Programs and Trade programs are being created to train Ohio's Children and reduce The Brain drain Effect where our Brightest minds graduate Ohio Schools and leave to another state. Within his budget is jobs creation programs as well. Governor Dewine wants to bring even more industry to Ohio to create Ohio jobs as there is a pattern of corporations leaving the west coast and relocating here. I wrote a paper for the United Nations with My Coworker Christy Mcallister who is a Counselor called The effects of Covid 19 on the mental health of children and adults, we wrote it in 2020 and it fell on deaf ears. Bravely Governor Dewine is tackling the mental health crisis and creating Committees and programs to not only provide better access to Mental health treatment for all but to improve the current system that exists and to embrace innovation. Dewine is tackling Police Training to better equip our officers in de escalation techniques and dealing with individuals who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

His speech was refreshing and displayed empathy for the plight of Ohioans as well as a strong desire to make things better.

David Thomas Mental Health Case Manager and Journalist Photo by David Thomas

This is not an accusation I usually throw at politicians as of late. My disgust at the Biden administrations handling of the East Palestine train derailment comes to mind. I watched in horror as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg downplayed the event and said, " Look, rail safety is something that has evolved a lot over the years, but there's clearly more that needs to be done because while this horrible situation has gotten a particularly high amount of attention, there are 1,000 cases a year of a train derailing." Thanks for the compassion, I immediately thought as Ohioans struggle with issues of Toxic fumes, illness, homelessness and a whole host of issues that a train derailment with poisonous chemicals can cause those who are living in that area. I'm impressed as a voter by Politicians who care and fight for Americans, not those who seem to lack empathy and make excuses. Governor Dewine in my opinion is the leader that we need at this critical time to slay our Goliaths and become a stronger Ohio.