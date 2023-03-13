Ohio's Governor Dewine is the Leader Ohio needs to navigate life after the pandemic and facing the Mental Health Crisis

David Thomas

Join me as I , a Mental Health Case Manager and Human Rights Journalist give my thoughts and impressions on Governor Dewine's State of The State address

My initial Thought after watching Governor Dewine's speech is he truly cares about Ohio and Ohioans. In his brave and robust State of The State address he waged war against issues that we are facing. The Goliaths at our door, education, jobs, mental health, and police services as well as clean drinking water. Our Kids are struggling with catching up after the School shut downs during the pandemic, and Governor Dewine is focused on literacy and literacy training for our children. Education Programs and Trade programs are being created to train Ohio's Children and reduce The Brain drain Effect where our Brightest minds graduate Ohio Schools and leave to another state. Within his budget is jobs creation programs as well. Governor Dewine wants to bring even more industry to Ohio to create Ohio jobs as there is a pattern of corporations leaving the west coast and relocating here. I wrote a paper for the United Nations with My Coworker Christy Mcallister who is a Counselor called The effects of Covid 19 on the mental health of children and adults, we wrote it in 2020 and it fell on deaf ears. Bravely Governor Dewine is tackling the mental health crisis and creating Committees and programs to not only provide better access to Mental health treatment for all but to improve the current system that exists and to embrace innovation. Dewine is tackling Police Training to better equip our officers in de escalation techniques and dealing with individuals who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

His speech was refreshing and displayed empathy for the plight of Ohioans as well as a strong desire to make things better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYv0F_0lH5kbf000
David Thomas Mental Health Case Manager and JournalistPhoto byDavid Thomas

This is not an accusation I usually throw at politicians as of late. My disgust at the Biden administrations handling of the East Palestine train derailment comes to mind. I watched in horror as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg downplayed the event and said, " Look, rail safety is something that has evolved a lot over the years, but there's clearly more that needs to be done because while this horrible situation has gotten a particularly high amount of attention, there are 1,000 cases a year of a train derailing." Thanks for the compassion, I immediately thought as Ohioans struggle with issues of Toxic fumes, illness, homelessness and a whole host of issues that a train derailment with poisonous chemicals can cause those who are living in that area. I'm impressed as a voter by Politicians who care and fight for Americans, not those who seem to lack empathy and make excuses. Governor Dewine in my opinion is the leader that we need at this critical time to slay our Goliaths and become a stronger Ohio.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ohio# Governor Dewine# Mental Health# East palestine# Jobs

Comments / 4

Published by

Global Human Rights Journalist with Wall Street News Agency and United Nations working under and with Vincent Lyn. Mental Health Case Manager and author of In Crisis, a guide for crisis intervention as well as Symptoms Hells Angel Vampire

Alliance, OH
108 followers

More from David Thomas

Canton, OH

Democratic Candidate for Canton City Mayor William Smuckler on Poverty, Police and Priorities

Join me as I go One on One with Canton Mayoral Candidate William Smuckler. What are the major issues facing the city of Canton?. The three major issues I’d like to address as Mayor are jobs, public safety and streets. Jobs are my priority because public safety and streets cannot be addressed properly without first adding more jobs.

Read full story
3 comments
Canton, OH

Being quite Frank on The State Of Canton, City Councilman Frank Morris gets Candid about the work that needs to be done

Join me as I go One on One with Canton Democratic City Councilman Frank Morris who is seeking Reelection. What Lessons do you bring to a possible new term as City Councilman if you are reelected from your previous term? As a former majority leader, and finance chairman I have had the opportunity to be exposed to exactly how local government works. I have learned that you can’t please everyone. You can only do what you think is best for your ward which doesn’t always fit with what your colleagues feel is best for the city. I have also learned that if you don’t ask questions other elected officials will only tell you what they think you need to know. A council person must be willing to push back to serve their ward. If you go along to get along then your ward will get passed over.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbiana, OH

Elvis is Alive, and performing at The Best Western Plus Event Center In Columbiana, Ohio

Every Year my daughters and I attend the events put on at The Best Western Plus Event Center. From World Class Impersonators, 5 Star Dining and unforgettable holiday shows. We attend almost everyone because the quality of the shows and the performances put on are something to truly be seen. Tonight I attended " Memories of Elvis " a tribute by world famous Elvis Impersonator Mike Albert. Its my second time seeing him and the reason is he looks and sounds just like Elvis. I like to close my eyes as he sings and ill be damned if I can trace a speck of anything in his voice other than Elvis himself. Elvis is a huge thing in our household, I raised my daughters listening to Elvis Music, so it would take allot to impress us and Mike Albert is literally the Best Elvis Impersonator I have ever seen. He presents the well known classics that Elvis sang and gets the audience members dancing and involved, he tells stories about Elvis and his own journey to becoming an Impersonator so much so that you just don't want it to end and when its over, you automatically plan for the next event, May 6th Massillon, Ohio. See I'm addicted and you will be too.

Read full story
Alliance, OH

Alliance Aviators Girls Wrestling won Division 1 Regional Tournament, and 5 girls Qualify for State

Join me as I go One on One with Dane Johnson Coach For Aviators Girls Wrestling. 4 years ago I interviewed you for my show The Flashlight. , and your dream was to create a Girls wrestling program in Alliance. Fast Forward to today and you actually have made that Happen, talk about your journey? A bit of a rough start, but I wasn't going to let these girls be denied an opportunity. For the most part, the detractors from early on have come around and are now some of our biggest fans. I actually took some heat after that first interview from a few administrators in the school system. Not all of them, but a few. They felt I portrayed them in a poor light for making it seem like they were against supporting the girls who wanted to wrestle. Sometimes the boot fits. There's been a lot of personnel changes in the school system since then. I'm happy to say I feel a lot more support now. It's all a process. It takes time and a lot of support to grow. Give the girls themselves the credit. They're ones who insisted they get to be out there on the mat and put in endless hours of training to do so. In our school, all it took was one girl to set that example and inspire others. Her winning a lot helped create attention too. People can't ignore that. One wrestler became, two, then three, and now a whole team. The other girls in the school see that and want to be a part of it. 

Read full story
Canton, OH

Ohio Ministry Confronts Growing Homeless problem

How long have you been running this ministry and what prompted you to create it?. My husband and I started Clothed In Righteousness 9 years ago out of love for the homeless community. Our vision was small and simple 9 years ago. All we wanted to do was serve our homeless by passing out socks and underwear quarterly and on Christmas Eve in Canton.

Read full story
3 comments
Canton, OH

Willis Gordon and his Historic Run For Canton City Mayor

Can you talk about your background, where did you grow up and what is your profession?. I was born and raised in Canton, went to GlenOak HS where I was Student Council executive VP and Co-Captain of the Speech team. After volunteering with local and national campaigns I left for the US Navy where I served for 4 years, deploying in support of OEF/OND (Afghanistan/Iraq) with my fighter squadron.

Read full story
8 comments

Every 14 Minutes

A look at Men’s mental health issues and why no one is talking about it. There is a quiet epidemic globally that no one is talking about, and that is our men, young and old are taking their lives. I have heard the phrase Toxic masculinity tossed about quite frequently on social media, and when it is used it is usually when a man is sexually inappropriate and been discovered. There is another side to the form of masculinity that we are as boys raised up on. We learn what it means to be a man for good or ill from our fathers, (24.7 million children grow up in fatherless homes in the US) – Blankstein, and today fathers are very rare. Who raises these young boys you ask, well I’ll tell you, social media and singers and movie stars and commercial after commercial espousing what it means to be a man and what it takes. I grew up on Rambo, with an 80’s ethic of what it meant to be a man. You go it alone, and you don’t complain, no matter how much life hurts. You have to look like this, your arms have to be this big, and you have to know how to fight. You need a nice car, a great job and a high status life. If you have those things then and only then can you consider yourself a man? Emotions like sadness or not being good enough, you can just shut the fuck up with that nonsense because men don’t talk about that or think like that. Here’s what it means to be a man, you don’t feel things, you make money, and you chase women and the more women you bed that makes your status high, Alpha is a term used today. If you’re alpha you focus on yourself you don’t care about others and you win, win, win or you’re nothing. That’s what it means to be a man right? Suppressing all human emotions, chasing status as defined by our social media and movies, more, more, more produce or you’re not a man and are useless by today’s societal standards. This programming that is shoved down our throats from infancy has created not a man but a grotesque and tortured version of one. A human being constantly running on the hamster wheel of productivity, denying an internal world and anything else that may be bleeding because the last thing a man would want would be to not be considered a man. So our men, our boys kill themselves and usually with a gun because that’s the manly way to go. Our men, our boys are in crisis and unless we attack what it means to be a man, unless we remove that stigma, we will continue to lose the ones we love who are fighting a war that they dare not speak of.

Read full story
7 comments

Through the Cracks, Saving Undiagnosed Children and adults with autism

Global Human Rights journalist and Mental Health Case Manager. Speaking as a mental health Case manager who is in schools I can tell you that I have seen with my own eyes, Children who have autism and are undiagnosed. Not only are these children undiagnosed , they are also alone and isolated in the schools. " Females with autism spectrum disorder are 8 times more likely to attempt suicide than females without." - Spark Research. They eat lunch alone, they float thru the halls like ghosts. They sit in class rooms and struggle, struggle to learn, struggle to connect, struggle to be apart of their peer group and they are ignored and invisible. " males with Autism spectrum disorder are 1.93 times more likely to attempt suicide than those without." - Spark Research. Their grades are struggling and their socialization is nonexistent. In order for a child with autism to thrive and function healthily in life and in school, they need help, they need a support team and that starts with a diagnosis. Once a diagnosis is solidified connecting them to a counselor in school and out as well as getting them tutoring in the school and support to be apart of their peer group, connect and even participate in things like sports, or activities groups that contain their peers, the ones that they are isolated from. Case managers, med practitioners, counselors as well as school staff connecting and working together as a team on behalf of our autistic children is fundamental to eradicating this hidden epidemic of our autistic children and adults getting lost in this world and taking their lives.

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

Murder In Memphis

One on One with Islamic Activist John Cameron on the death of Tyre Nichols. 1. What do you feel contributed to the death of Tyre Nichols, and is it apart of a bigger problem?. The reasons for the death of Tyre Nichols can be seen as several or layered. From the point.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy