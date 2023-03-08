Alliance, OH

Alliance Aviators Girls Wrestling won Division 1 Regional Tournament, and 5 girls Qualify for State

Join me as I go One on One with Dane Johnson Coach For Aviators Girls Wrestling

4 years ago I interviewed you for my show The Flashlight

Aviator Girls Wrestling Team and CoachesPhoto byDane Johnson

, and your dream was to create a Girls wrestling program in Alliance. Fast Forward to today and you actually have made that Happen, talk about your journey? A bit of a rough start, but I wasn't going to let these girls be denied an opportunity. For the most part, the detractors from early on have come around and are now some of our biggest fans. I actually took some heat after that first interview from a few administrators in the school system. Not all of them, but a few. They felt I portrayed them in a poor light for making it seem like they were against supporting the girls who wanted to wrestle. Sometimes the boot fits. There's been a lot of personnel changes in the school system since then. I'm happy to say I feel a lot more support now. It's all a process. It takes time and a lot of support to grow. Give the girls themselves the credit. They're ones who insisted they get to be out there on the mat and put in endless hours of training to do so. In our school, all it took was one girl to set that example and inspire others. Her winning a lot helped create attention too. People can't ignore that. One wrestler became, two, then three, and now a whole team. The other girls in the school see that and want to be a part of it. 

Can you talk about your team of coaches, who helps you and who makes it happen so that the girls can get the training that they need? This year, my staff consisted of James Patrick, Michaela Jackson, and Chris Davis. This was our 2nd season with James and our first with Michaela and Chris. James is the father of Jayda Patrick (JR). He comes from a legendary wrestling program in New Mexico and has been in Alliance for close to 10 years now. He is also the head coach of Alliance's Youth Wrestling program. Michaela is in her first year as a wrestling coach after competing for the Minerva Lions where she was a 2x State Qualifier and a state placer, finishing 5th her Junior year. Chris is a life-long Aviator, having been a state qualifier while he wrestled for Alliance in the 90s. He is the father of Mady Davis (FR) and has worked with all levels of wrestlers in Alliance, youth up to high school, for many years. The knowledge and experience between our coaching staff is phenomenal. It's a fantastic group that works so well together.

What is training like for them, what goes into the training and development of a Wrestler? A lot of everything. Conditioning, strength training, technique work, drilling, mat time, good eating habits, mental prep. Can't forget the blood, sweat and tears. It is a very physical sport. It takes the right mindset and strong drive for success. It requires a lot of self-discipline. Wrestling is a long season and there's going to be days you're bumped and bruised or not feeling well or don't want to be there because you're tired or whatever. You have to stay focused and push through all that to achieve your goals.

5 Girls qualified for state , Abigail Mozden who is the Champion in her weight class, Ashlynn Pennington 4th place, Sabrina Shaffer 4th place, Avery Horning 3rd Place, Jayda Patrick 3rd place  as well as Rylee Horning who took 6th, how surreal was for your team to be Awarded Regional Champion in Girls Wrestling Division 1, and what was it like getting that plaque in your hands? These girls really earned it. They've stepped up to the challenge all year to get ready for the post-season. The jobs not done yet, we have the State Tournament coming up in a few days, but winning their region gets them a lot of recognition for their hard work. It will be remembered in the history of Alliance Athletics. This is a special group to be a part of. The plaque itself, just a piece to add to the list of accomplishments these girls have had. I'm very proud of them. We already have it prominently displayed in the trophy case in the school. 

What is next For Aviators girls wrestling? Our plans for next year are as follows. Keep having fun, keep improving, and keep winning.

What do you say to people as a coach who have a dream and the odds against them seem insurmountable ? Go for it. Give it a shot. Try it. What's there to lose? You have odds, right? That means there's always a chance. You have to be willing to fail to then achieve success.  Wrestling is hard. The hardest things are usually the best and most rewarding. 

