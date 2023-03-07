Canton, OH

Ohio Ministry Confronts Growing Homeless problem

David Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwXro_0l9rrjWp00
Clothed In Righteousness Team Leaders, Cyndi Austin, Holly Church, Amy Eaton, Shelly Whitten, Chris Goshert, Mike and Eva Slagle.Photo byEva Slagle

How long have you been running this ministry and what prompted you to create it?

My husband and I started Clothed In Righteousness 9 years ago out of love for the homeless community. Our vision was small and simple 9 years ago. All we wanted to do was serve our homeless by passing out socks and underwear quarterly and on Christmas Eve in Canton. 


How bad is the homeless issue in Alliance?
When we first came to Alliance 30 months ago we had no idea how bad the homeless situation was. We started in 2020 serving just a few homeless and many of the underserved community. We now serve over 65 individuals every Monday & Thursday night in just 2 hours and over 50% of who we serve is homeless. A large percentage of our homeless are women. 


How do you get your support?
Our support comes from many caring individuals in the community and a few local churches. 


How many people do you serve a night?
Last year we served over 2500 individuals and 1900 of those individuals came to us in the last 6 months of 2022. We now serve 65 or more individuals every Monday and Thursday evening. If we keep up at this pace we will serve well over 5000 people this year. That is a lot of people for this small ministry!

What are the services that you provide?
We provide a hot meal, a box or bag of food, hygiene, laundry soap, clothing, and shoes in a judgement free zone. We also provide a warm conversation and a comfortable family atmosphere. If an individual or family is living on the streets, we will provide a sleeping bag, tent, blanket, ground mat, backpack plus a homeless survival kit. We do everything possible to let our homeless community know how much we love them!


Has the homeless issue increased during the 
pandemic? Not only did the homeless situation increase during the pandemic but so did addiction and mental illness. Inflation and the lack of affordable housing continues to plague our underserved and homeless community. We are seeing many working homeless! They don't qualify for assistance because they work so we fill that void the best we can. We are seeing so many people that are looking for a soft ear to listen, acceptance and relationship. If we can continue to provide these services maybe we can make a dent in homelessness!


What are your needs as a ministry?
We need prayer most of all! What we do and how we serve is messy, emotional and some days mentally exhausting. We also need consistent support financially. Many times we are purchasing steel toe boots for our working homeless, bus passes so they can get to work, and something as simple as a belt or a pair of new jeans. We do our best to keep the hygiene shelves and laundry soap stocked. We hand out 30 bags of food each night we are open to our homeless. That is over 4000 food items a month just for our homeless. That doesn't even include the boxes of food we hand out to our housed individuals or families. We are always accepting gently used clothing, shoes and blankets!




 If people want to get involved in your organization to volunteer or contribute, how can they contact you? 

Cell Phone Number: 330-501-8262 (text is always best due to our day jobs)
Email: clothingcloset2021@gmail.com
We also have a website: www.clothedinrighteousness.org
You can follow us on Facebook & Instagram. Needs and donation drives are posted on social media. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Homeless# Ministry# Christianity# Poverty# Economy

Comments / 3

Published by

Global Human Rights Journalist with Wall Street News Agency and United Nations working under and with Vincent Lyn. Mental Health Case Manager and author of In Crisis, a guide for crisis intervention as well as Symptoms Hells Angel Vampire

Alliance, OH
64 followers

More from David Thomas

Alliance, OH

Alliance Aviators Girls Wrestling won Division 1 Regional Tournament, and 5 girls Qualify for State

Join me as I go One on One with Dane Johnson Coach For Aviators Girls Wrestling. 4 years ago I interviewed you for my show The Flashlight. , and your dream was to create a Girls wrestling program in Alliance. Fast Forward to today and you actually have made that Happen, talk about your journey? A bit of a rough start, but I wasn't going to let these girls be denied an opportunity. For the most part, the detractors from early on have come around and are now some of our biggest fans. I actually took some heat after that first interview from a few administrators in the school system. Not all of them, but a few. They felt I portrayed them in a poor light for making it seem like they were against supporting the girls who wanted to wrestle. Sometimes the boot fits. There's been a lot of personnel changes in the school system since then. I'm happy to say I feel a lot more support now. It's all a process. It takes time and a lot of support to grow. Give the girls themselves the credit. They're ones who insisted they get to be out there on the mat and put in endless hours of training to do so. In our school, all it took was one girl to set that example and inspire others. Her winning a lot helped create attention too. People can't ignore that. One wrestler became, two, then three, and now a whole team. The other girls in the school see that and want to be a part of it. 

Read full story
Canton, OH

Willis Gordon and his Historic Run For Canton City Mayor

Can you talk about your background, where did you grow up and what is your profession?. I was born and raised in Canton, went to GlenOak HS where I was Student Council executive VP and Co-Captain of the Speech team. After volunteering with local and national campaigns I left for the US Navy where I served for 4 years, deploying in support of OEF/OND (Afghanistan/Iraq) with my fighter squadron.

Read full story
8 comments

Every 14 Minutes

A look at Men’s mental health issues and why no one is talking about it. There is a quiet epidemic globally that no one is talking about, and that is our men, young and old are taking their lives. I have heard the phrase Toxic masculinity tossed about quite frequently on social media, and when it is used it is usually when a man is sexually inappropriate and been discovered. There is another side to the form of masculinity that we are as boys raised up on. We learn what it means to be a man for good or ill from our fathers, (24.7 million children grow up in fatherless homes in the US) – Blankstein, and today fathers are very rare. Who raises these young boys you ask, well I’ll tell you, social media and singers and movie stars and commercial after commercial espousing what it means to be a man and what it takes. I grew up on Rambo, with an 80’s ethic of what it meant to be a man. You go it alone, and you don’t complain, no matter how much life hurts. You have to look like this, your arms have to be this big, and you have to know how to fight. You need a nice car, a great job and a high status life. If you have those things then and only then can you consider yourself a man? Emotions like sadness or not being good enough, you can just shut the fuck up with that nonsense because men don’t talk about that or think like that. Here’s what it means to be a man, you don’t feel things, you make money, and you chase women and the more women you bed that makes your status high, Alpha is a term used today. If you’re alpha you focus on yourself you don’t care about others and you win, win, win or you’re nothing. That’s what it means to be a man right? Suppressing all human emotions, chasing status as defined by our social media and movies, more, more, more produce or you’re not a man and are useless by today’s societal standards. This programming that is shoved down our throats from infancy has created not a man but a grotesque and tortured version of one. A human being constantly running on the hamster wheel of productivity, denying an internal world and anything else that may be bleeding because the last thing a man would want would be to not be considered a man. So our men, our boys kill themselves and usually with a gun because that’s the manly way to go. Our men, our boys are in crisis and unless we attack what it means to be a man, unless we remove that stigma, we will continue to lose the ones we love who are fighting a war that they dare not speak of.

Read full story
4 comments

Through the Cracks, Saving Undiagnosed Children and adults with autism

Global Human Rights journalist and Mental Health Case Manager. Speaking as a mental health Case manager who is in schools I can tell you that I have seen with my own eyes, Children who have autism and are undiagnosed. Not only are these children undiagnosed , they are also alone and isolated in the schools. " Females with autism spectrum disorder are 8 times more likely to attempt suicide than females without." - Spark Research. They eat lunch alone, they float thru the halls like ghosts. They sit in class rooms and struggle, struggle to learn, struggle to connect, struggle to be apart of their peer group and they are ignored and invisible. " males with Autism spectrum disorder are 1.93 times more likely to attempt suicide than those without." - Spark Research. Their grades are struggling and their socialization is nonexistent. In order for a child with autism to thrive and function healthily in life and in school, they need help, they need a support team and that starts with a diagnosis. Once a diagnosis is solidified connecting them to a counselor in school and out as well as getting them tutoring in the school and support to be apart of their peer group, connect and even participate in things like sports, or activities groups that contain their peers, the ones that they are isolated from. Case managers, med practitioners, counselors as well as school staff connecting and working together as a team on behalf of our autistic children is fundamental to eradicating this hidden epidemic of our autistic children and adults getting lost in this world and taking their lives.

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

Murder In Memphis

One on One with Islamic Activist John Cameron on the death of Tyre Nichols. 1. What do you feel contributed to the death of Tyre Nichols, and is it apart of a bigger problem?. The reasons for the death of Tyre Nichols can be seen as several or layered. From the point.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy