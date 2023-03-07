Ohio Ministry Confronts Growing Homeless problem

How long have you been running this ministry and what prompted you to create it?
My husband and I started Clothed In Righteousness 9 years ago out of love for the homeless community. Our vision was small and simple 9 years ago. All we wanted to do was serve our homeless by passing out socks and underwear quarterly and on Christmas Eve in Canton.
How bad is the homeless issue in Alliance?
When we first came to Alliance 30 months ago we had no idea how bad the homeless situation was. We started in 2020 serving just a few homeless and many of the underserved community. We now serve over 65 individuals every Monday & Thursday night in just 2 hours and over 50% of who we serve is homeless. A large percentage of our homeless are women.
How do you get your support?
Our support comes from many caring individuals in the community and a few local churches.
How many people do you serve a night?
Last year we served over 2500 individuals and 1900 of those individuals came to us in the last 6 months of 2022. We now serve 65 or more individuals every Monday and Thursday evening. If we keep up at this pace we will serve well over 5000 people this year. That is a lot of people for this small ministry!
What are the services that you provide?
We provide a hot meal, a box or bag of food, hygiene, laundry soap, clothing, and shoes in a judgement free zone. We also provide a warm conversation and a comfortable family atmosphere. If an individual or family is living on the streets, we will provide a sleeping bag, tent, blanket, ground mat, backpack plus a homeless survival kit. We do everything possible to let our homeless community know how much we love them!
Has the homeless issue increased during the
pandemic? Not only did the homeless situation increase during the pandemic but so did addiction and mental illness. Inflation and the lack of affordable housing continues to plague our underserved and homeless community. We are seeing many working homeless! They don't qualify for assistance because they work so we fill that void the best we can. We are seeing so many people that are looking for a soft ear to listen, acceptance and relationship. If we can continue to provide these services maybe we can make a dent in homelessness!
What are your needs as a ministry?
We need prayer most of all! What we do and how we serve is messy, emotional and some days mentally exhausting. We also need consistent support financially. Many times we are purchasing steel toe boots for our working homeless, bus passes so they can get to work, and something as simple as a belt or a pair of new jeans. We do our best to keep the hygiene shelves and laundry soap stocked. We hand out 30 bags of food each night we are open to our homeless. That is over 4000 food items a month just for our homeless. That doesn't even include the boxes of food we hand out to our housed individuals or families. We are always accepting gently used clothing, shoes and blankets!
If people want to get involved in your organization to volunteer or contribute, how can they contact you?
Cell Phone Number: 330-501-8262 (text is always best due to our day jobs)
Email: clothingcloset2021@gmail.com
We also have a website: www.clothedinrighteousness.org
You can follow us on Facebook & Instagram. Needs and donation drives are posted on social media.
