Every 14 Minutes

A look at Men’s mental health issues and why no one is talking about it

By David Thomas

Global Human Rights Journalist

There is a quiet epidemic globally that no one is talking about, and that is our men, young and old are taking their lives. I have heard the phrase Toxic masculinity tossed about quite frequently on social media, and when it is used it is usually when a man is sexually inappropriate and been discovered. There is another side to the form of masculinity that we are as boys raised up on. We learn what it means to be a man for good or ill from our fathers, (24.7 million children grow up in fatherless homes in the US) – Blankstein, and today fathers are very rare. Who raises these young boys you ask, well I’ll tell you, social media and singers and movie stars and commercial after commercial espousing what it means to be a man and what it takes. I grew up on Rambo, with an 80’s ethic of what it meant to be a man. You go it alone, and you don’t complain, no matter how much life hurts. You have to look like this, your arms have to be this big, and you have to know how to fight. You need a nice car, a great job and a high status life. If you have those things then and only then can you consider yourself a man? Emotions like sadness or not being good enough, you can just shut the fuck up with that nonsense because men don’t talk about that or think like that. Here’s what it means to be a man, you don’t feel things, you make money, and you chase women and the more women you bed that makes your status high, Alpha is a term used today. If you’re alpha you focus on yourself you don’t care about others and you win, win, win or you’re nothing. That’s what it means to be a man right? Suppressing all human emotions, chasing status as defined by our social media and movies, more, more, more produce or you’re not a man and are useless by today’s societal standards. This programming that is shoved down our throats from infancy has created not a man but a grotesque and tortured version of one. A human being constantly running on the hamster wheel of productivity, denying an internal world and anything else that may be bleeding because the last thing a man would want would be to not be considered a man. So our men, our boys kill themselves and usually with a gun because that’s the manly way to go. Our men, our boys are in crisis and unless we attack what it means to be a man, unless we remove that stigma, we will continue to lose the ones we love who are fighting a war that they dare not speak of.

“A man commits suicide in the US every 14.4 minutes.”

(Suicide Awareness voices of education)

“Traditionally, men have been less likely to seek support for mental health issues. This is probably for a number of reasons including stigma and the traditional `strong male’

Stereotype still prevalent in our society – the idea that expressing emotion is a sign of weakness,”

Dr. Natasha Bijlani UK

Statistics from a UK Study (Priory)

77% of men have experienced common mental health issues and struggled with anxiety, depression and stress.

40% of men have never talked to anyone about their mental health struggles.

40% of men polled revealed that it would take thoughts of suicide or self-harm to get them to seek mental health treatment.

29% of those polled said that they would be too embarrassed to talk about it.

20% of those polled said they wouldn’t want the stigma of mental health treatment.

The biggest Causes for mental health concerns in men are, work 32%, finances 31%, and health 23%.

77% of Suicides are men.

Firearm is the most common form or instrument for Suicide that men choose. (Suicide Awareness voices of education)

“Most men lead lives of quiet desperation.” Walden