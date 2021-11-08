Happy couples resolve conflicts by reducing negative statements

David Ludden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDiBb_0cpPDreb00
Vic/Flickr

Conflict is inevitable in any intimate relationship. However, couples differ greatly in the way they communicate with their partners during conflicts.

In the case of happy couples, each person tries to state their case firmly but respectfully, and they also listen to what their partner has to say. Although negative feelings may be intense in the moment, they soon fade, since each person now has a better understanding of their partner’s feelings and point of view.

In contrast, unhappy couples may let loose a tirade of insults and trot out a long list of grievances every time they fight. Rather than listening to each other, they shout past one another. In the end, they have no better understanding of each other, but instead, their negative attitudes toward their partner are reaffirmed. The sting from such a fight can linger for days.

This observation has led both relationship scientists and couples therapists alike to the conclusion that more positive communication styles yield greater relationship satisfaction. In therapy, couples are coached on using “I” statements rather than “you” statements—“I feel so angry when you…” rather than “You make me so angry when you…” They’re also taught to avoid absolute terms like “always” and “never.”

Increasing Positive Communication

But do positive changes in communication style lead to improvements in relationship satisfaction? This is the question that University of Alberta (Canada) psychologist Matthew Johnson and his colleagues sought to answer in a study they recently published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

For this project, Johnson and colleagues made use of data from three different longitudinal studies that measured communication styles (positive or negative) and level of relationship satisfaction in over 4,000 couples on multiple occasions spanning from 16 months to 5 years. On each occasion after the first, the researchers considered whether the couple's communication style had become more positive or more negative and whether their relationship satisfaction had increased or decreased.

If adopting a more positive communication style leads to better outcomes for the relationship, we would expect to see a positive change in communication style at Time 1 leading to an increase in relationship satisfaction at Time 2 and vice versa. However, this isn’t what Johnson and colleagues found.

The three datasets led to conflicting results, and only one finding was consistently robust among all three. Namely, when couples reduced the amount of negative communication during a conflict, they also felt more satisfied with their relationship at that time, but not necessarily at future times. Furthermore, increases in positive communication didn’t predict greater relationship satisfaction, either at that time or the next.

Decreasing Negative Communication

In short, decreasing negative communication helps in the moment but not necessarily long term, while increasing positive communication doesn’t necessarily improve the relationship either now or later. So, are therapists wrong to teach their clients to use more a positive communication style, especially during conflicts? Not necessarily so.

Hurling insults and voicing unrelated grievances do nothing to solve the issue at hand. Instead, they stoke the flames of anger and disappointment, perpetuating the unhappiness each partner feels in the relationship. To the extent that each of you can hold back on negative communication, the more likely you both are to find a workable resolution to the current problem.

And even in non-conflict situations, it’s best to avoid teasing, sarcasm, and other verbal barbs. This is because they leave your partner with lingering psychological wounds that can fester, causing them to doubt your commitment to the relationship as well as their own.

In contrast, positive communication styles can merely sugarcoat problems without fixing them. For instance, “I” statements are more for the benefit of the speaker than the listener. They remind me that I have control over my feelings—I don’t have to get angry because my spouse tosses their wet bath towel on the floor instead of putting it in the hamper.

Of course, from the listener’s perspective, it may not matter whether the speaker says “I feel so angry when you…” or “You make me so angry when you…” In either case, it’s a complaint about their behavior. Just switching to a positive communication style isn't necessarily going to lead to a solution to the problem.

Negative Outweighs Positive

There are two take-home messages from this study. First, it’s far more important to cut down on negative communication patterns than it is to practice positive ones. At the very least, they’ll make dealing with conflicts less unpleasant than they would be otherwise.

Second, adopting a positive communication style alone isn’t enough to improve the relationship, in either the short or the long term. A positive communication style in which you clearly express your concerns to your partner and actively listen to theirs is the first step toward resolving conflict. But once the issues have been laid on the table, the real work of finding a solution you can both live with is still a challenge.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

David Ludden is a professor of psychology at Georgia Gwinnett College. As the author of two books and a popular blog for Psychology Today, he mainly writes about communication in relationships and the things couples can do to have more satisfying interactions.

Lawrenceville, GA
344 followers

More from David Ludden

A new study explores different reasons why men and women experience sexual regret

Emily met Gregg at a party last Saturday. They flirted for hours, building up incredible sexual tension. Gregg was hot—but Emily also knew he definitely wasn’t boyfriend material. They spent the night at her place, and he was gone before she woke up.

Read full story

Consensual non-monogamy can revive a "suffocated" relationship for some couples

Marriage isn’t what it used to be. For most of human history, marriage was seen as an economic arrangement in which husband and wife fulfilled specific obligations centered on raising children and maintaining family property. In the 19th century, the notion of marrying for love was seen as the ideal, and by the 20th it was the norm.

Read full story

Couples in open marriages deal with jealousy through open communication

Scenario 1: You are at an awards banquet where your life partner is being honored for significant achievements in their field. Along with this award, your partner has also been offered a considerable promotion. On the drive home, your partner reassures you of their commitment to the relationship, but they tell you the promotion is very important to them, and they appreciate your understanding that they will be very busy for a while.

Read full story
48 comments

Most couples today meet as friends first rather than dating

If you’re looking for love in your life, what do you have to do? The answer, in Western society at least, is that you have to date other people. We even have clear rules for playing the dating game.

Read full story

Striking a balance between solitude and social interaction

We all need a little “me time” now and then, but people vary greatly in how much time they prefer to spend in solitude. Some try to limit their alone time as much as possible, whereas others desire far more than they can fit into their busy schedules.

Read full story
1 comments

"Progression bias" keeps us in a relationship even if it's not ideal

After the party for her twentieth wedding anniversary, Angie sits at her dresser, wondering how she had gotten to this point in her life. Steve was hardly the kind of man she had imagined marrying, not at all her type.

Read full story

Many couples struggle with differences in sexual desire

Romantic relationships are distinguished from all others in that they are fundamentally sexual in nature. Furthermore, the vast majority of people expect their intimate relationships to be sexually exclusive. And yet, people differ widely in terms of how much sex they want, so it’s not surprising that one of the most common reasons that couples seek counseling is differences in sexual desire.

Read full story
47 comments

New research challenges common myths about marriage

Marriage isn’t what it used to be. Nearly half of all marriages end in divorce. To avoid that outcome, many couples decide to cohabit for a year or more to test their compatibility for marriage. And yet, these couples are just as likely to divorce as those who didn’t cohabit first eventually.

Read full story
31 comments

How hiding your emotions affects your relationship

If you’re playing poker, you need to suppress all expressions of emotion. After all, poker strategy lies not in the cards but in the reading of others’ faces. Generally speaking, people are pretty good at reading the emotions of others, particularly by paying attention to their facial expressions, body posture, and vocal intonations. Expressive suppression, then, is an attempt to hide your expressions of emotion from another person.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy