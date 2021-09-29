A Personal Trainer's Advice for Those Who Are Scared to Run

David Liira

Practical tips for getting over your fears and lacing up the shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siShP_0cBv2Ya200
Image from snapwire on pexels

Whether you’re coming off a long break, or you’re completely new to the sport, running can be intimidating. As a personal trainer I know the struggle. One of the most frequent questions I hear revolves around how to get ‘over the hump’ and start running when you’re lacking the confidence or tools to do so.

While it could be motivating to whip up an inspirational speech on you’re capable of doing anything you set your mind to, I’d rather provide tangible, practical tips to help you achieve your goals. More specifically, I’d like to introduce three mindset shifts that can help make running more accessible to your situation. The reality is, we often mold running into this giant hurdle to overcome when it doesn’t necessarily need to be that way.

Let me explain!

How to build the confidence to start running.

First and foremost, please recognize that running isn’t the only option for physical activity. Sometimes I feel as if there’s an assumption out there that you must run if you want to stay fit. This is simply not the truth. Activities like biking, swimming, or rowing are other fantastic modalities for improving cardiovascular conditioning. I say this because many people get pressured into running as it’s a very popular sport. If you genuinely don’t like running, then it’s not going to be a sustainable choice for you. Sometimes you’re scared to run because it’s not the right fit. If you recognize this, it’s time to look elsewhere!

Secondly, our fear around running can potentially be helpful if it reflects uncertainty around readiness. For example, if you haven’t finished recovering from an injury, or you haven’t exercised in three years, running isn’t going to be the best answer at this moment. To get a good sense of when you’re ready to start running, I recommend seeing a physical therapist or kinesiologist who can help guide you.

Now, if you really want to get running but you’re just not sure how to get over that initial hump, this post is for you. As mentioned above, I want to outline three key mindset shifts around running to make it more accessible and less intimidating. As humans, we’re complete momentum addicts. If we can get rolling, we’re far more likely to succeed. It’s just a matter of starting the engines. Hopefully, these three practical tips can help you do just that!

1) This sport looks different for everyone.

When it comes to running, success will look different for every athlete. This is due to many factors such as goals, resources, experience, education, anatomy, and more. When you’re just getting into running, try not to have too many expectations. While chasing down lofty goals or comparing your aspirations to other runners may seem tempting and motivating, it’s in your best interest to zone in on your running as you work to get off the starting blocks.

To help with this, try to nail down a solid ‘why’ to encapsulate your reasons to want to run in the first place. Is it to improve your general fitness? To blow off steam? To lose 15lbs to fit into your old jeans? Whatever it is, make sure to honestly seek and address what your why is behind running. Not only will this help to keep you focused on your own ‘race’, but it can also be a great reminder and motivator when the going gets tough.

Your journey is unique to you, so don’t try to run someone else’s race.

2) “Start small” sounds cliché, but it’s also right.

One of the most frequent errors I see in running is athletes going from 0 to 100 once they finally muster up the strength to get going. Although it may be a slight oversimplification, you should always follow the 10% rule. The 10% rule states that you should never increase your distance, pace, or overall intensity by more than 10% per week. This goes for general training and also when coming off an injury. Pacing yourself in the beginning will set you up for success in the long run.

If this is your first time running or you’re returning after a long break, don’t be afraid to even start with a walk/run program! At the very beginning stages, start with a 1 minute on, 1-minute off-cycle and repeat for 3–5 bouts. As you feel better, you can gradually increase the duration of your run periods. For example, (1:1, 2:2, 5:3, 10:4, etc…). Start off by doing this walk/run strategy 2–3 times per week. If you keep this up and commit to pacing yourself, you can get up to comfortably jogging/running for 20min+ quite quickly!

If you’re nervous to start running, take comfort in knowing that starting light is not only manageable, it’s also the right thing to do for your long-term success.

3) Running isn’t everything.

If you have any friends or family that run, you know it can turn into a dedicated hobby. Many of the runners I know are training 5–6 days a week. While this may work for them, this doesn’t need to be your story. If you’re intimidated to start training, why not begin with one session a week? If you maintained 1–2 sessions per week sustainably, it would be far better than trying to run all-out for a month and then getting burnt out.

As a trainer, I’m always encouraging recreational-level athletes to diversify their exercise regimes. If you want to avoid injury and keep things fresh and exciting, try picking up a small gym routine or implementing another source of cardio! This strategy will prevent you from becoming overwhelmed with excessive volume in a single sport, and it will boost your strength and condition as you diversify your regime.

No, you don’t need to run every day to call yourself a runner.

In closing,

Running can be an intimidating sport, but oftentimes we make it harder to get off the starting blocks than it has to be. If you can start small, make running about your personal goals, and remember that this sport is just a small piece of the puzzle, you’ll quickly realize that you’ve had it in you all along.

Success as a runner looks different for every individual, so focus on where you’re at and trust you can achieve your goals if you pace yourself and stick with it. At the end of the day, lacing up your shoes and getting out there is a victory in itself!

You got this.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Kinesiologist & Blogger. 15k+ followers. Dedicated to writing relevant, up-to-date pieces on health and the human condition. My job (and joy) is to save you time and money by delivering the tools you need to take control of your own wellbeing. https://www.davidliira.com/

246 followers

More from David Liira

A Fantastic Way To Improve Your Squat

Paying attention to ankle health can go a long way!. Whenever we struggle with squatting, the first area to be blamed is typically the hips. While addressing hip mobility and stability can certainly help the squat, we can’t just stop there. A huge influencer of squat ability is ankle health. Unfortunately, this region is frequently forgotten about, leading to poor form and injury.

Read full story

Want To Be Stronger? Move Slower.

It's simple and extremely effective. Tempo training is an absolute superpower. Your ability to slow down lifts and perform them under control is the true definition of fitness. Not only does this intentional pacing increase the difficulty of each exercise, but it elevates your balance, coordination, and overall mobility. If you want an ultra-effective challenge, it doesn’t get more functional or productive than this!

Read full story

Is It Even Necessary To Do a Core Routine?

If you’re clever, you may be able to skip it entirely. If you ask most people what core training looks like, they’ll get down on the floor and do a plank hold or some sit-ups. While these exercises have a time and place, it’s time to flip our perspective of what true core training is. We’re so caught up in flexing and extending the spine to work the ‘six-pack’ that we can forget what the core’s main purpose is.

Read full story

This Exercise Is Flying Under Everyone's Radars

Everyone is aware of the famous plank exercise, but how many have tried this clever alternative? The reverse plank is particularly effective because it addresses many of the deficits we have within the body. Not only does this unique movement improve strength in many of our weak areas, but it also acts as a fantastic injury-prevention tool.

Read full story

The Mt. Rushmore of Leg Exercises

You can do all of these movements in your own home!. If you’re wanting a way to improve your performance as a runner, look no further than strength training. Building stronger, more resilient tissues can do everything from increasing your endurance on those long runs to leveling up your power for those dreaded hill climbs. Where most runners go wrong, is thinking that strength training can only occur in a gym with barbells. The reality is, you can crush an ultra-effective leg workout at home using nothing but your body weight.

Read full story

How to Foam Roll for the Best Results

In the past ten years, foam rolling has exploded in popularity. These days, you can’t enter a fitness facility without coming across at least a few soft tissue devices. Unfortunately, along with this huge spike in interest has come a ton of misinformation. While foam rolling can assist your performance and health outcomes, many of us are giving rollers more credit than they truly deserve.

Read full story

How To Kick Knee Arthritis in the Butt

Knee osteoarthritis is a condition that affects millions of Americans every day. This is a degenerative condition of the cartilage that presents itself in joints. Symptoms include pain, stiffness, a limited range of motion, and a decrease in overall functionality. If worsened, this condition can frequently lead to joint surgery down the road.

Read full story

This 1 Ridiculous-Looking Exercise Can Reduce Your Physical Pain

If you’re brave enough to try it, you’ll gain a great reward!. Due to the way most of us live our lives in the 21st Century, there are areas of the body that virtually always seem tight and sore. Due to excessive sitting, technology use, and stress, the anterior hip and mid-spine frequently give us grief. Fortunately, there is an exercise that improves the mobility and functionality of both these areas. If you want to improve your form in the gym, reduce back pain, or get rid of those stiff hips, this one exercise is a must-try!

Read full story

Debunking the Runner's High

The runner’s high describes the euphoric state resulting from long-distance running. It’s the highly coveted sensation of overcoming the rigor of endurance activity. Many will describe this experience as ‘finding their rhythm’ or locking into a ‘flow state’.

Read full story

A Strong Core Doesn't Always Equal No Back Pain

This mindset is hurting us big time. If you go see a personal trainer about back pain, you’ll likely be told to strengthen your core to fix your problems. While there are cases when this logic is efficacious, assuming that this is the end-all-be-all solution is flat-out wrong. Unfortunately, many of us try still try to desperately strengthen the core without realizing that we’re not getting to the root of the problem. This leaves us frustrated, discouraged, and confused.

Read full story

Please Stop Stretching Your Neck!

There's a much better & faster solution for your pain... Are you struggling with excessive neck pain and soreness? You may be surprised to hear that stretching won’t help you all that much. While lengthening a muscle is often our first thought when discomfort arises, there is very little evidence to show that it will improve the root of your pain. Yes, stretching can feel good, but it may not be doing anything productive…there is a distinct difference.

Read full story

When It Comes Exercise, Age Doesn't Matter

“What should I be doing as a 65-year-old?” is a silly question. One of the most frequent questions I get as a kinesiologist is, ‘What exercise should I do as a [insert age here] year-old?”. The truth is, this question is incredibly hard to answer. When it comes to running and exercise in general, age is more irrelevant than you may think. It’s impossible to have a good plan of action based on this information alone.

Read full story
1 comments

The One Core Exercise That Every Runner Should Be Doing

Some of the most functional exercises are the ones that look a little…out there. A perfect example of this is the bear plank walk. It’s a dynamic, animal-like movement that challenges everything from core stability to whole-body coordination. Due to its unconventional style, however, many individuals overlook this movement and do planks, sit-ups, etc. While these other exercises aren’t necessarily bad, all of us runners could benefit from branching out of the norm when it comes to strength training.

Read full story

5 Life-Changing Training Habits You Can Start Today

Many of the easiest ways to improve your performance on the roads have very little to do with running itself. If you feel as if you’re plateauing or burning out, it may be time to look beyond the miles you’re logging weekly. Running at an optimal level means training hard and smart. To run wisely, you must account for all aspects of your health as you navigate training.

Read full story

The Ultimate Exercise for Seniors…and Those Who Feel Like One

While it’s easy to blame daily stiffness on age, your lived experience alone won’t tell the whole story. For whatever reason, many individuals who struggle with body aches settle for suffering with them, either because they’re ‘getting up there in age’ or ‘it’s just how life is’. Well, this viewpoint is absolute baloney. Whether you’re 25 or 85, there are strategies you can implement today to get you feeling younger, spryer, and more functional with everyday tasks.

Read full story

Easy Weight-Loss Tips That Your Doctor Won't Tell You About

It doesn't always need to involve strict, painful programs!. Losing weight can be one of the most challenging tasks we face in life, both from a physical and emotional perspective. The body isn’t wired to allow the pounds to ‘just fall off’, and the brain has a hard time being convinced that it’s even worth it. Despite this, it's absolutely possible to lose weight, and it doesn’t always need to involve a strict program or gym regime.

Read full story

Many People Are Confused About What 'Cardio' Really Is

Even personal trainers get this wrong! Here's what you need to know. Cardiovascular exercise is one of the most misunderstood aspects of health and fitness. No, it’s not limited to your hour-long bike rides or 10km road races. Cardio activity is so incredibly accessible to everyone, regardless of one’s fitness status or time availability. In fact, you’ve probably done far more cardio work this past week than you’re giving yourself credit for.

Read full story

You May Be Holding Your Cellphone Wrong

No one is talking about this common injury risk... It’s common knowledge that excessive phone use isn’t good for anyone. It narrows our attention span, disrupts sleep cycles, and encourages a sedentary lifestyle. What isn’t nearly as well documented or appreciated, however, is the detriments around the physical act of holding your phone all day. You may be shocked at just how much damage that little 140–170g device can cause.

Read full story

Addressing the Biggest Myth About Weight Training

We all seem to believe it...even some personal trainers. People say it all the time. “Weight training isn’t cardio. It doesn’t count.”. In the grand scheme of things, weights may not be the most ideal form of cardiovascular activity, but it’s ridiculous to overlook it entirely. Too often we get into this mindset that only organized, endurance-based activities like running or biking count. It’s high time we realized that cardio training is far more flexible than that, including your activities of daily life and, yes, even weight training.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy