Many People Are Confused About What 'Cardio' Really Is

David Liira

Even personal trainers get this wrong! Here's what you need to know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8t2g_0bpHjBvK00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Cardiovascular exercise is one of the most misunderstood aspects of health and fitness. No, it’s not limited to your hour-long bike rides or 10km road races. Cardio activity is so incredibly accessible to everyone, regardless of one’s fitness status or time availability. In fact, you’ve probably done far more cardio work this past week than you’re giving yourself credit for.

Too often we get into this mindset that only organized, endurance-based activities like running or swimming count. It’s high time we realized that cardio training is far more flexible than that, including your activities of daily life and, yes, even weight training. So, let’s tear away the layers of misinformation that we’ve been exposed to, and finally get to the real definition of cardiovascular exercise!

What exactly is cardiovascular exercise?

As mentioned above, many individual’s understanding of cardiovascular activity is very limited. Simply put, it can be defined as any activity that requires an elevated heart rate/breathing rate. Using this definition, it’s pretty clear that nearly every moderate-to-intense activity technically falls under this category. This includes but is not limited to…

  • running
  • biking
  • swimming
  • HIIT circuit classes
  • rowing
  • landscaping
  • walking
  • various house chores
  • weight lifting
  • stair climbing
  • the list goes on…

For whatever reason, many people have a hard time accepting that weight training is also cardiovascular exercise in its own way. Sure, it’s not entirely focused on the aerobic energy-generating process, but you’re still training your heart and lungs. Why is this the case?

“Our muscles require oxygen to function, so when we start using them hard enough and for long enough, we start breathing faster to get more oxygen into the system and our heart starts beating faster to pump that oxygen out to the muscles for them to use. Anything that engages this process is cardio. It can be climbing a fight of stairs, hiking up a mountain, running a marathon, getting after it on the elliptical, and countless other activities.” — Matthew Boutte

When we lift weights, we’re requiring the musculoskeletal system to work on overdrive, thus increasing the demand on the cardiovascular system to deliver the necessary fuels to sustain this level of activity. Next time you go lift weights, just feel your pulse after the session.

It’s hard to argue that weights = cardio training when you feel your heart racing!

Now, a valid argument to this perspective is that some activities are more cardio-based than others, and are thus officially categorized as ‘cardio’. For example, a 20-minute jog is naturally going to be more effective than a weight lifting session if you’re looking to consistently maintain an elevated heart rate. While this is technically true, it’s absolutely absurd to think that these ‘other activities’ aren’t training the cardiovascular system at all.

Whether your goal is to do more cardio or strength work as an individual, know that they are inseparable to some degree! As you’re exerting your body, the heart and lungs will naturally follow suit.

Why is this important for us to hear?

When we get obsessed with one method of exercise, there is always a risk of burnout and injury. For many athletes, it's understood that running is the ‘end-all-be-all’ to cardiovascular training and that doing anything else would be settling. If more people would realize the fact that cardio training is essentially how you move through life, it would open the door to a wider scope of training and habit creation.

No, you don’t need to run every day to maintain your cardiovascular fitness.

Whether you’re running to stay healthy and avoid chronic disease, or you’re serious about performance, please understand that doing other forms of cardio will help you and not hurt you. Instead of solely running, try finding one or two other activities like biking, swimming, or hiking to do during your offseason or to fill the gap between training sessions. Most importantly, remember that micro-decisions throughout your day, such as taking the stairs or parking further from your workplace, will make an enormous impact on your long-term health.

If you’re intentional, you can design your entire life to be a cardiovascular training exercise!

In closing,

Contrary to popular belief, cardiovascular exercise is far more than running or biking. If you perform an activity that increases your exertion beyond a resting state, you’re technically doing cardio training. Now the key is to organize your life so that you’re exposed to many sources of cardio exercise, appropriately balancing light, moderate, and intense activities based on your goals and fitness levels.

If you start viewing cardiovascular work as an everyday challenge and not just the thing you do while running, you’ll be a much more versatile, healthy, and happy athlete moving forward!

You got this!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Kinesiologist & Blogger. 15k+ followers. Dedicated to writing relevant, up-to-date pieces on health and the human condition. My job (and joy) is to save you time and money by delivering the tools you need to take control of your own wellbeing. https://www.davidliira.com/

225 followers

More from David Liira

The One Core Exercise That Every Runner Should Be Doing

Some of the most functional exercises are the ones that look a little…out there. A perfect example of this is the bear plank walk. It’s a dynamic, animal-like movement that challenges everything from core stability to whole-body coordination. Due to its unconventional style, however, many individuals overlook this movement and do planks, sit-ups, etc. While these other exercises aren’t necessarily bad, all of us runners could benefit from branching out of the norm when it comes to strength training.

Read full story

5 Life-Changing Training Habits You Can Start Today

Many of the easiest ways to improve your performance on the roads have very little to do with running itself. If you feel as if you’re plateauing or burning out, it may be time to look beyond the miles you’re logging weekly. Running at an optimal level means training hard and smart. To run wisely, you must account for all aspects of your health as you navigate training.

Read full story

The Ultimate Exercise for Seniors…and Those Who Feel Like One

While it’s easy to blame daily stiffness on age, your lived experience alone won’t tell the whole story. For whatever reason, many individuals who struggle with body aches settle for suffering with them, either because they’re ‘getting up there in age’ or ‘it’s just how life is’. Well, this viewpoint is absolute baloney. Whether you’re 25 or 85, there are strategies you can implement today to get you feeling younger, spryer, and more functional with everyday tasks.

Read full story

Easy Weight-Loss Tips That Your Doctor Won't Tell You About

It doesn't always need to involve strict, painful programs!. Losing weight can be one of the most challenging tasks we face in life, both from a physical and emotional perspective. The body isn’t wired to allow the pounds to ‘just fall off’, and the brain has a hard time being convinced that it’s even worth it. Despite this, it's absolutely possible to lose weight, and it doesn’t always need to involve a strict program or gym regime.

Read full story

You May Be Holding Your Cellphone Wrong

No one is talking about this common injury risk... It’s common knowledge that excessive phone use isn’t good for anyone. It narrows our attention span, disrupts sleep cycles, and encourages a sedentary lifestyle. What isn’t nearly as well documented or appreciated, however, is the detriments around the physical act of holding your phone all day. You may be shocked at just how much damage that little 140–170g device can cause.

Read full story

Addressing the Biggest Myth About Weight Training

We all seem to believe it...even some personal trainers. People say it all the time. “Weight training isn’t cardio. It doesn’t count.”. In the grand scheme of things, weights may not be the most ideal form of cardiovascular activity, but it’s ridiculous to overlook it entirely. Too often we get into this mindset that only organized, endurance-based activities like running or biking count. It’s high time we realized that cardio training is far more flexible than that, including your activities of daily life and, yes, even weight training.

Read full story

Is Running On Concrete Bad for Your Health?

Is concrete truly our enemy when it comes to running? The answer is no…with a few important asterisks attached. Yes, this may not be the crystal-clear answer you’re looking for, but navigating the line between using the roads to help versus harm you is actually quite simple. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, with a little bit of work, you can find the perfect balance that allows you to train on concrete while maintaining a healthy physique.

Read full story

The Consequence of Smoking & Vaping That No One Is Talking About

Heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, COPD…these are just some of the diseases that are often associated with smoking. Unfortunately, that’s not all there is to the story. Several complications come with smoking (and more recently vaping) that many folks are completely unaware of. Not only can these toxins spiral you into a life of chronic disease, but they can prohibit your ability to recover quickly from virtually any injury.

Read full story
80 comments

The Hidden Hack in Fitness That No One Is Talking About

Do this to become instantly stronger and healthier!. You may have heard about plyometrics or ‘plyo exercises’ from a video or workout program, but what is it all about? For starters, it’s a form of training that far too many of us overlook. Being more explosive in nature, plyometrics typically involves activities like jumping and leaping. It is heavily utilized for sprinting, jumping, and weightlifting athletes, but it’s also extremely relevant for the ‘average joe’ as well.

Read full story

Exercise Is More of a Drug Than We Think

Science is now revealing its most mind-blowing effects. Physical activity is the cheapest, most dependable ‘medication’ for mental health. There are very few circumstances in which a doctor or therapist would be ill-advised to prescribe movement to a patient. Exercise’s role is like no other, being a natural panacea for anxiety and depression. Although it’s not the end-all-be-all, as other medications may also be required for some individuals, it is set apart from other ‘drugs’ by its plethora of health benefits and minimal side effects.

Read full story

Static Stretching Is an Awful Idea

Contrary to popular belief, static stretching isn’t all that useful. It’s mind-boggling to think of how much attention it receives throughout health and fitness communities despite very little gain to show for it. Yes, it may feel good. Sure, it’s what we’ve always done. Unfortunately, there’s far too much evidence out there to suggest that we’ve been seriously mistaken.

Read full story

The Easy Hack for Feeling More Energized Every Day

If you’re like the majority of people, this past year has been an absolute struggle in the energy department. As Covid-19 brought bustling schedules to a halt, motivation grew sparse for many. It’s now clear that getting thrown out of routine is a recipe for laziness…but it doesn’t need to be that way. As life (slowly) returns to normal, here are some easy principles for grasping back onto that pre-pandemic energy that everyone is craving.

Read full story

Foam Rolling Is a Huge Fitness Myth

The popularity of foam rolling has skyrocketed over the past decade. You can virtually find a ‘soft tissue device’ at every gym across the country. Although the science can prove its efficacy as a legitimate health and fitness practice, there is one theory that must come to an end.

Read full story

Guess What? Crunches Don't Burn Belly Fat.

We've been believing a toxic fitness myth for far too long. In isolation, the fitness misconception that crunches burn belly fat seems relatively harmless. Working your core will still push the needle towards further wellness, just not in the way that some ‘health experts’ are affirming. What’s disconcerting, however, is that this false claim is a part of a much larger, systemic problem. Sources such as online health magazines are among the leaders in wellness ‘education’, despite their credibility being gravely in question.

Read full story

Do You Hate Cardio? This Is for You

Using science to help you master it without even trying. Ifyou hate cardio, you’re not alone. From gym buffs to the average Joe, cardio training is infamous for being disliked, dreaded, and frankly…skipped. Yes, it can be hard and exhausting, but we’re oftentimes making it way worse than it has to be. No, you don’t need to do 10km runs every day to get enough cardio for the week. We can get way more creative and resourceful than that.

Read full story

Is Your Local Gym Ripping You Off?

Here are 3 major red flags to look out for. The fitness industry is booming, thanks in large part to the massive spike of fitness boutiques across North America. This is excellent news, right? Not necessarily. Many studios are skyrocketing their prices and it’s spoiling the landscape of the fitness world. Since 2010, this industry has been growing at an astounding rate of 450%. The major downfall is that more and more people are finding it challenging to access exercise facilities that meet their needs. Furthermore, these ‘world-class’ studios are often not as premium as we think they are.

Read full story

Can Stretching Really Make You Taller?

Here's what the latest science says. There was recently a video trending online claiming that stretching could add two inches to your height. Two inches. Now we've all seen that kind of gain through platform sneakers, but certainly not because of exercise. The problem with a statement and video like this is that it will never tell the whole story. It sounds like an investigation is warranted to dig a little deeper!

Read full story

Brushing Your Teeth Can Help You Lose Weight

It’s the life-changing tool that no one is talking about. Losing weight by brushing your teeth may be the most ridiculous idea out there, but it truly does work. Yes, this doesn’t even have anything to do with the physical health effects of brushing. If you’re looking for a ‘quick fix’ to weight loss…it doesn’t exist. What you can do, is use your toothbrush as a transformativetool to counteract one of our worst habits: late-night eating. Stick with me here.

Read full story

What’s the Strongest Muscle in the Human Body?

It’s where you’d least expect it. Have you ever wondered where the strongest muscle in the human body is? The truth is, there are a few different candidates depending on how you look at it. There is no one answer to this question since there are various ways to measure strength. There is absolute strength (maximum force), dynamic strength (repeated motions), elastic strength (ability to exert force quickly), and strength endurance (ability to withstand fatigue).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy