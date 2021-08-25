The Easy Hack for Feeling More Energized Every Day

David Liira

We're all overthinking it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gzzxp_0bbwDynI00
Photo by Aziz Acharki on Unsplash

If you’re like the majority of people, this past year has been an absolute struggle in the energy department. As Covid-19 brought bustling schedules to a halt, motivation grew sparse for many. It’s now clear that getting thrown out of routine is a recipe for laziness…but it doesn’t need to be that way. As life (slowly) returns to normal, here are some easy principles for grasping back onto that pre-pandemic energy that everyone is craving.

One of the most important lessons to learn is that subtle, sustainable health adjustments are the most valuable. Consequently, you won’t find any drastic life-hacks on this list, but rather easy tips that can improve your life the very moment you start them.

‘Energy’ is a bit of an overused buzzword in health circles, so we’ll just focus on winning the small, daily battles to maintain your motivation throughout the day. Without further ado, let’s jump into it!

How to be your best self every single day.

If you have any concerns about the health advice below, please check in with your health provider. This is especially critical if you have chronic conditions that need close surveillance. While the tips below are meant to be subtle, it’s always a good idea to complete your due diligence before applying new health advice to your life. With that out of the way, let’s look at 3 daily strategies to get you back to feeling like your energized self!

1) Move more often than you think.

If you want to live optimally, you must perform daily physical activity. No, this doesn’t mean you step foot in a gym 7 days a week, but it does require you to intentionally set aside time to be active. Even if it’s a short walk around the block or a 10-minute bout on the elliptical, your energy will spike after physical activity. For the best results, try locating the drowsiest portion of your day (commonly in the early afternoon) and insert a little movement here.

Beyond feeling energized, well-placed physical activity will help fight the effects of prolonged sedentary behavior. Over the long term, you’ll experience much less pain and stiffness in the back and hips, while maintaining better creativity and focus throughout your workday. If you want more direction on how to design these ‘mini-workouts’, there is a comprehensive guide for you here.

2) Complete your hardest task before noon.

Oftentimes, laziness comes as a result of poor planning. If you aren’t organizing your schedule or designing your environment effectively, you can easily slip out of motivation. The best advice from a psychological standpoint is to overcome your hardest task(or at least a challenging one) as early in the day as possible. As a general rule, try to accomplish this before noon strikes and the infamous afternoon dip arrives.

By applying yourself in this way early in the day, you’re informing your brain that you’re ready to take on anything else at an equivalent or lower difficulty level later on. While you may roll your eyes at how obvious this strategy may be, it’s unbelievable just how overlooked and poorly implemented it is for most individuals.

You can even take this a step further by completing a few simple tasks right after your wake up to set you up for your largest hurdle. Here are 3 easy morning activities to get you in the right mindset to overcome procrastination and spark your motivation for the rest of the day:

  • Take a 10-second cold shower after waking up.
  • Complete your main workout session in the morning.
  • Pick up a book or journal before falling into the social media trap.

If you can consistently start your day right, you’ll have a much higher chance of staying energized as the hours go by. As a quick note, it's a reality that everyone operates on a different schedule due to work and sleep cycles. Please play with these principles and shift them to meet your needs and priorities! The best health strategy is the one you’re most likely to adhere to over the long run, so play around until you get it just right.

3) Get outside for at least 20 minutes.

There is an overwhelming amount of evidence to show that outdoor exposure makes us better people. We’re more motivated, attentive, creative, and healthy when we consistently spend time in nature.

One 2019 study shows that green spaces near schools promote cognitive development in children and green views near children’s homes promote self-control behaviors. Additionally, adults assigned to public housing units in neighborhoods with more green space showed better attentional functioning than those assigned to units with less access to natural environments.

Spending time in nature is linked to both cognitive benefits in mood, mental health, and emotional well-being. — American Psychological Association

There are plenty of studies like the one above to show that our cognition, behavior, and overall happiness are linked to outdoor activity. Even 20 minutes of outdoor exposure can make a huge impact on your health outcomes. If you want to stay more energized throughout the day, consider planning a short walk or activity outside each day. This is an absolute game-changer!

Bonus Tips!

  • Stay hydrated…especially in the summer months.
  • Fine-tune your sleep hygiene. Try waking up and going to sleep at the same time every day!
  • Set up goals and systems to keep you motivated and on track with daily tasks.
  • Limit your non-work-related screen time to small windows throughout the day.
  • Socialize as best as you can with those that inspire you. Being with others will naturally spike your motivation and energy.

In closing,

While staying energized seems incredibly challenging these days, it’s by no means impossible. If you’re committed to planning and implementing small bouts of exercise and outdoor exposure into your schedule, you’ll quickly set yourself up for a better day.

While these strategies are subtle, the benefits will rapidly compound and you’ll be ready to yes to new and improved habits in no time! Most importantly, you’ll be better equipped to face every obstacle and challenge that life throws your way.

Why not start today?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Kinesiologist & Blogger. 15k+ followers. Dedicated to writing relevant, up-to-date pieces on health and the human condition. My job (and joy) is to save you time and money by delivering the tools you need to take control of your own wellbeing. https://www.davidliira.com/

225 followers

More from David Liira

Addressing the Biggest Myth About Weight Training

We all seem to believe it...even some personal trainers. People say it all the time. “Weight training isn’t cardio. It doesn’t count.”. In the grand scheme of things, weights may not be the most ideal form of cardiovascular activity, but it’s ridiculous to overlook it entirely. Too often we get into this mindset that only organized, endurance-based activities like running or biking count. It’s high time we realized that cardio training is far more flexible than that, including your activities of daily life and, yes, even weight training.

Read full story

Is Running On Concrete Bad for Your Health?

Is concrete truly our enemy when it comes to running? The answer is no…with a few important asterisks attached. Yes, this may not be the crystal-clear answer you’re looking for, but navigating the line between using the roads to help versus harm you is actually quite simple. While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, with a little bit of work, you can find the perfect balance that allows you to train on concrete while maintaining a healthy physique.

Read full story

The Consequence of Smoking & Vaping That No One Is Talking About

Heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, COPD…these are just some of the diseases that are often associated with smoking. Unfortunately, that’s not all there is to the story. Several complications come with smoking (and more recently vaping) that many folks are completely unaware of. Not only can these toxins spiral you into a life of chronic disease, but they can prohibit your ability to recover quickly from virtually any injury.

Read full story
87 comments

The Hidden Hack in Fitness That No One Is Talking About

Do this to become instantly stronger and healthier!. You may have heard about plyometrics or ‘plyo exercises’ from a video or workout program, but what is it all about? For starters, it’s a form of training that far too many of us overlook. Being more explosive in nature, plyometrics typically involves activities like jumping and leaping. It is heavily utilized for sprinting, jumping, and weightlifting athletes, but it’s also extremely relevant for the ‘average joe’ as well.

Read full story

Exercise Is More of a Drug Than We Think

Science is now revealing its most mind-blowing effects. Physical activity is the cheapest, most dependable ‘medication’ for mental health. There are very few circumstances in which a doctor or therapist would be ill-advised to prescribe movement to a patient. Exercise’s role is like no other, being a natural panacea for anxiety and depression. Although it’s not the end-all-be-all, as other medications may also be required for some individuals, it is set apart from other ‘drugs’ by its plethora of health benefits and minimal side effects.

Read full story

Static Stretching Is an Awful Idea

Contrary to popular belief, static stretching isn’t all that useful. It’s mind-boggling to think of how much attention it receives throughout health and fitness communities despite very little gain to show for it. Yes, it may feel good. Sure, it’s what we’ve always done. Unfortunately, there’s far too much evidence out there to suggest that we’ve been seriously mistaken.

Read full story

Foam Rolling Is a Huge Fitness Myth

The popularity of foam rolling has skyrocketed over the past decade. You can virtually find a ‘soft tissue device’ at every gym across the country. Although the science can prove its efficacy as a legitimate health and fitness practice, there is one theory that must come to an end.

Read full story

Guess What? Crunches Don't Burn Belly Fat.

We've been believing a toxic fitness myth for far too long. In isolation, the fitness misconception that crunches burn belly fat seems relatively harmless. Working your core will still push the needle towards further wellness, just not in the way that some ‘health experts’ are affirming. What’s disconcerting, however, is that this false claim is a part of a much larger, systemic problem. Sources such as online health magazines are among the leaders in wellness ‘education’, despite their credibility being gravely in question.

Read full story

Do You Hate Cardio? This Is for You

Using science to help you master it without even trying. Ifyou hate cardio, you’re not alone. From gym buffs to the average Joe, cardio training is infamous for being disliked, dreaded, and frankly…skipped. Yes, it can be hard and exhausting, but we’re oftentimes making it way worse than it has to be. No, you don’t need to do 10km runs every day to get enough cardio for the week. We can get way more creative and resourceful than that.

Read full story

Is Your Local Gym Ripping You Off?

Here are 3 major red flags to look out for. The fitness industry is booming, thanks in large part to the massive spike of fitness boutiques across North America. This is excellent news, right? Not necessarily. Many studios are skyrocketing their prices and it’s spoiling the landscape of the fitness world. Since 2010, this industry has been growing at an astounding rate of 450%. The major downfall is that more and more people are finding it challenging to access exercise facilities that meet their needs. Furthermore, these ‘world-class’ studios are often not as premium as we think they are.

Read full story

Can Stretching Really Make You Taller?

Here's what the latest science says. There was recently a video trending online claiming that stretching could add two inches to your height. Two inches. Now we've all seen that kind of gain through platform sneakers, but certainly not because of exercise. The problem with a statement and video like this is that it will never tell the whole story. It sounds like an investigation is warranted to dig a little deeper!

Read full story

Brushing Your Teeth Can Help You Lose Weight

It’s the life-changing tool that no one is talking about. Losing weight by brushing your teeth may be the most ridiculous idea out there, but it truly does work. Yes, this doesn’t even have anything to do with the physical health effects of brushing. If you’re looking for a ‘quick fix’ to weight loss…it doesn’t exist. What you can do, is use your toothbrush as a transformativetool to counteract one of our worst habits: late-night eating. Stick with me here.

Read full story

What’s the Strongest Muscle in the Human Body?

It’s where you’d least expect it. Have you ever wondered where the strongest muscle in the human body is? The truth is, there are a few different candidates depending on how you look at it. There is no one answer to this question since there are various ways to measure strength. There is absolute strength (maximum force), dynamic strength (repeated motions), elastic strength (ability to exert force quickly), and strength endurance (ability to withstand fatigue).

Read full story

Using Science To Sleep Like a Baby Every Night

1 in 3 adults struggle with this, but you don’t have to. According to the CDC, more than a third of Americans struggle with falling asleep on a nightly basis. This is extremely disconcerting, due to sleep influencing every corner of our lives, from cardiovascular health to weight gain. Nevertheless, it is often left to the wayside, with over 90 million people acquiring less than seven hours of shut-eye per night.

Read full story

Standing Desks Are Worse Than You Think

Standing desks are brilliant. They reduce many of the complications that come from sitting through a 9–5. Less sedentary behavior means lower hamstring tendon pain, glute irritation, back soreness, hip flexor tightness, chronic disease, and much, much more. What’s important to realize, however, is that this new way of life is still not a perfect solution. If you’re looking to switch over to a standing desk, there are some key bits of information you need to know.

Read full story
1 comments

Want a Killer Chest Workout in 5 Minutes?

3 exercises. No equipment required. Huge gains. One of the biggest misconceptions around fitness is that you need a barbell to get a huge chest. This is simply not true. Oftentimes, this type of work will do us more harm than good due to excessive joint pain and a restricted range of motion. While barbells can be useful in some scenarios, more than 95% of us don’t need to even touch them for chest day.

Read full story

If You Keep Getting Injured While Running, Try This Mindset Shift

Train smarter, not harder. That is the motto you must live by if you want to have an injury-free running career. But that’s not even the mindset shift that will transform your training. If you wish to truly wave goodbye to pain, it’s time to start viewing running as strength training. There are several reasons for this, but the overarching theme is to respect just how much of a toll running takes on the body. To keep your training in check, you must take a step back and realize that the process of running is awfully familiar to exercising in the gym.

Read full story

Here Are 5 Gym Exercises That Will Slowly Injure You

No one thinks about these popular movements this until it's too late!. Like many areas of health and wellness, resistance training techniques don’t evolve all too quickly. Many of the deemed ‘gold-standard’ exercises in the 80s are still popular today, despite research clearly showing their flaws. We often tend to get comfortable with workout routines and grow fearful of breaking outside of the norm. Unfortunately, this can grow costly as it’s impossible to maximize performance if you aren’t willing to change and adapt.

Read full story

3 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Running After a Back Injury

If you can avoid doing them, you’ll be spared so much pain!. With the power of social media, you can come across virtually every opinion and approach for treating back pain in mere seconds. Unfortunately, many folks out there are still believing the stuff doctors were preaching 20–30 years ago. Spoiler alert, it’s not very pretty. While many of us are finally catching up with evidence-based strategies, there are still a few beliefs around back pain and running that need to be put down for good.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy