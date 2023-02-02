Putting People First — It's Time We Make a Change in Business

Businesses can no longer afford to take their workforce for granted, and the workforce knows it, too. Yet, a survey of 2,100 employees and C-level executives conducted by Deloitte found that only 56% of employees thought their company’s executives cared about their well-being.

However, a people-centric approach can be the solution. This approach entails leading with the heart and putting a premium on treating staff compassionately, which also happens to make good business sense. A happy and healthy work environment is a place where people want to stay and where they can thrive. That’s the new bottom line, but as leaders, we have to be extremely consistent about what we say and do.

Running an organization with people at the forefront is not just a tactic or a possible approach for consideration; it is a critical part of long-term sustainability and success. Leaders should strive to be people-centric in their approach and working towards that should be as much of a priority as any other business goal.

The People-Centric Approach: the key to a happy and healthy work environment? Photo by Shutterstock

The Benefits of a People-Centric Approach

By creating an environment where employees feel comfortable and appreciated, you build long-lasting relationships with your staff, resulting in higher retention rates and lower attrition. When every team member is happy and engaged, they can bring their authentic selves to work, which drives performance to levels that may otherwise be difficult to achieve.

That point is worth underscoring: Employee happiness is directly correlated with company growth and long-term success.

But employee happiness is only half of the equation. A people-centric approach treats internal and external stakeholders the same. The health and happiness of employees and clients are deeply interconnected.

At our company, this practical philosophy enables us to develop stronger and longer-lasting relationships with staff and clients based on mutual respect. We prize our ability to communicate openly and honestly, even when it is uncomfortable, because that is where trust can be deepened.

The People-Centric Model

A Gallup poll of 13,085 American employees found that those who regarded work-life balance and well-being as “very important” had grown from 53% in 2015 to 61% today . In the Deloitte survey , 68% of employees even prioritized their well-being over advancing their careers. However, the two do not need to be mutually exclusive, and leaders can help themselves and their employees by prioritizing well-being in how they run their organizations.

The same people-centric approaches a company uses internally could also apply externally, like benchmarking client and employee happiness and satisfaction. At our company, we have a dedicated team that meets staff individually to monitor their welfare and provide guidance. They meet with each of them frequently to see how they’re doing and find ways for us to take better care of our people and improve as a company.

A people-centric organization measures team health regularly and implements procedures to keep its people motivated. We utilize a “Leader Coach” model to mentor team members on action planning toward their career goals and aspirations. Mentors are encouraged to help lead action planning when “health” levels need to be lifted to the desired standard.

This approach acknowledges the relationship between work satisfaction and providing staff with room to grow. As a professional services organization, we are able to carefully match project work with individuals whose interests and developmental goals are aligned with the job at hand.

How to Implement This Model

To start implementing a people-centric model, you need robust metrics that track the wellness of your organization and measure improvements. You also need to provide transparency to employees and cultivate trust that their voices are being heard and their concerns and ideas acted upon. Every quarter, our company’s Happiness Index provides a comprehensive measurement to assess how our team members feel about the company, their projects, their managers and leaders, as well as their personal and professional growth.

We also partner with Great Place to Work to measure and manage employee engagement. The consultancy firm surveyed over 14,000 people globally and identified that a sense of purpose and meaningful relationships were among the five most critical factors in fostering employee well-being.

These factors help inform our bi-yearly 360 Performance Reviews, which benchmark performance using input from a wide variety of voices. We also utilize the Learning Agility model to unlock the true potential of our team members. Of course, there is no substitute for proper remuneration. Competitive salaries and benefits ensure employees feel valued in all senses.

Putting Human Values First

People-centric values are essentially human values — ownership, care, respect, adaptability, and a growth mindset — that connect the wellness of your employees with the health of your organization. Fostering this approach is of equal importance to more traditional business goals.

As an organization grows, it opens up more opportunities for the people inside it and its leadership should want to invest in those people in the interest of always delivering better service experiences and outcomes. Choose leaders wisely and nurture the informal peer leaders who will positively contribute to the work environment you want to create. By cultivating an environment where your team feels valued and appreciated, you encourage long-term sustainability and growth in your company.