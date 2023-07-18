Update: Aurora’s prairie dogs don't get day in court

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash

Aurora’s prairie dogs didn't get their day in court Monday. City Council member Juan Marcano removed the item from the agenda at the start of the meeting, saying more work needs to be done on the ordinance.

Marcano and council member Crystal Murillo have been working several months on an ordinance that would protect prairie dogs from extermination. Before getting a grading permit, developers would be required to survey their land for prairie dogs. If they discover the animals, they must pay to relocate them if land is available.

If the black-footed ferret, western burrowing owl, or other endangered or threatened species is discovered during the survey process, the applicant would be required to follow federal and state laws pertaining to those species.

The price of relocating prairie dogs

Non-profit groups would relocate the animals within 30 days of their discovery, according to the proposed ordinance. During a Planning and Zoning public hearing June 28, Deanna Meyers, executive director of Prairie Protection Colorado, said the non-profit she oversees assists developers with connecting with companies that perform relocations. She said pricing varies widely based on the number of animals and location.

She said costs can vary from $10,000 to $100,000, with most proposals two to three acres, typically ranging in price from $10,000 to $12,000.

Humane exterminations sometimes allowed

If no land is available for relocation the animals may be exterminated, according to the ordinance, but only “humanely” by carbon monoxide. Giving prairie dogs edible poisons passes those toxins up the food chain.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted not to recommend approval of the ordinance.

Members of the City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission have expressed concerns the ordinance would be too onerous on developers.

Prairie dogs like to chat

Aurora residents have spoken to the City Council several times about saving the animals. Residents have noted prairie dogs have their own language. They can say, “Watch out for the guy in the red shirt,” for example.

At a prairie dog colony near University Hospital, the animals communicate by barking, squeaking, and chirping. "They can communicate with relatives that a tall human in purple or a short human in blue is approaching," said Aurora resident Toni Lopez at a City Council meeting last year.

She called watching construction in the Fitzsimons area "emotionally traumatizing."

"I can only imagine what they were saying as I listened to (the prairie dogs) screaming at each other for help," Lopez said.