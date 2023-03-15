Opinion: Tents aren’t housing when they're legal, either

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBpZi_0lIsQ8FX00
Photo byNathan Dumlao/Unsplash

It’s a homelessness solution some officials have fawned over – putting people in ice fishing tents set up as legal encampments.

But who really thinks this is such a great idea?

A new survey by Housekeys Action Network Denver and Western Regional Advocacy Project made a few things perfectly clear. People experiencing homelessness do want housing, despite the untrue refrain that most are “service-resistant.”

And they want that housing to come with climate control – not a dangerous space heater in a tent. Between 93% and 99% of houseless people want some form of housing, according to the survey. “Personal qualities are top motivators for wanting or preferring housing,” according to the survey. “The top qualities are safety, autonomy or freedom and community. The most important housing amenities are climate control (being able to warm and cool a space) bathrooms with shower access and viable housing locations.”

But are safe outdoor spaces really safe? Officials from Colorado Village Collaborative, which runs the tent villages as well as tiny home communities, did not return an email seeking comment for this story.

One wonders if safe outdoor spaces aren’t a drain on resources. It costs money every time a location moves, which is generally about every six months to a year.

“Colorado Village Collaborative exists to create and operate transformational housing communities in partnership with people coming from homelessness,” the organization boasts on its website. “With an empowerment-based and anti-oppressive lens, CVC reaches across sectors to address the current housing crisis. Together with our partners, we design and produce housing that is affordable, quick, and easy to build, community centric, and environmentally friendly.”

Fire roars through Native American site

But there was nothing friendly about a fire that roared through the Native American safe outdoor space at 8th and Elati Streets in September 2022.

“Fortunately, on-site staff responded quickly and were able to assist community members out of the SOS,” according to an incident report on the collaborative website. “Emergency responders were on the scene in under 2½ minutes, and the fire was contained within the CVC site. We are relieved to report that no one was injured. We are assisting the Denver Fire Department with its investigation into the cause.”

The fire displaced almost 40 people and destroyed 16 tents. “We quickly found temporary emergency housing for nearly everyone and we are working to re-house most of our community members, primarily in our own sheltering programs and in partnership with Denver Street Outreach Collaborative’s Bridge Housing Hotels,” the collaborative wrote in the report. “We continue to assist these and all our community members into more permanent, stable housing, which is the hallmark of CVC’s mission work.”

Council members: Tents aren’t housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2er5nR_0lIsQ8FX00
Several Denver churches have hosted so-called safe outdoor spaces.Photo byColorado Village Collaborative

But at least two Denver City Council members say putting people into tents isn’t housing. “I do acknowledge these (safe outdoor space) sites are better than living on the street, but I am not one of these people celebrating people living in tents,” said City Councilwoman Kendra Black in November 2021.That was when the city voted to allow a legal tent village to open in the Denver Human Services parking lot.

Safe outdoor spaces have rules including no guests, no violence, and no drugs or alcohol. A secure gate buzzes residents into the grounds. But neighbors say drugs and alcohol are present at the sites.

Black and City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer have said they don’t believe putting a person experiencing homelessness in a tent is akin to housing. They essentially are being moved from tents on the public right of way into a sanctioned tent community where no guests are allowed.

‘Freedom’ means visitors

Survey respondents said they want “freedom” in housing. That means being allowed visitors. But that’s not how it works at safe outdoor spaces. Visitors are not allowed.

People experiencing homelessness also value restrooms and showers in housing. Group showers and communal bathrooms probably aren’t what they had in mind, but tents don’t come with plumbing.

As for community, one resident of a tiny home village run by the collaborative said he experienced white supremacy there. City Councilwoman Robin Kniech wants to expand tiny home villages and safe outdoor space sites. "If we're serious about this model we have got to get past these temporary sites," Kniech said during a meeting last year. "It's not rational to have to keep looking for sites."

She envisions 10 or 20 tiny home villages and safe outdoor spaces throughout the city. Kniech said the city recently changed the zoning code to allow for the villages. "We should be willing to use it."

Let’s just be clear about one thing: Tents aren’t housing.

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

