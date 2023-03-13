Homeless coalition, VOA land Denver contracts totaling $7.4 million

Photo by Nick Fewings/Unsplash

The Denver City Council awarded three contracts totaling $7.4 million Monday to agencies assisting people experiencing homelessness.

The council gave Colorado Coalition for the Homeless a $6 million contract to head the rehousing collaborative. “The rehousing collaborative is a coalition of service providers that coordinate together to provide short-term bridge shelter, rapid rehousing rental assistance, and supportive services to qualifying participants experiencing homelessness,” according to a memo from the department of Housing Stability to council members. “This contract provides funding to support the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless continuing to serve as the lead agency coordinating the collaborative’s efforts….”

Part of the money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Partner agencies include Salvation Army, Volunteers of America, The Gathering Place, Urban Peak Denver, and the Delores Project.

American Rescue Plan Act money used

The money can be used to respond to the COVID public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality. It also can be used to respond to workers performing essential work during the public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work. The money also can be used to make investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

Volunteers of America received a contract for $304,680, to operate a family motel and respite shelter for persons exiting the hospital. The motel has 30 rooms for families and 10 rooms for recuperating guests.

VOA will provide blankets, towels, continental breakfasts, sack lunches, and dinners daily to all guests. VOA will provide around-the-clock front desk coverage and crisis intervention services.

Housing-focused case management services will include benefit and income acquisition, housing search, navigation and placement, and community referrals.

Vivent Health received a contract for $1,165,160 to house and support people with HIV.