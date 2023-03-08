Denver, CO

Denver's historic Muchow House up for landmark designation

David Heitz

The Muchow house at 618 S. Monroe Way.Photo byCity and County of Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A striking A-frame home in Denver is up for landmark designation.

The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the application for the home at 618 S. Monroe Way, known as the Muchow residence. The structure meets the requirements for landmark designation, according to city staff. Those qualifications include:

· “It has a direct association with a significant historic event or with the historical development of the city, state, or nation.

· It embodies the distinctive visible characteristics of an architectural style or type.

· It is a significant example of the work of a recognized architect or master builder.”

The home represents the city’s post-war development boom, when houses went up quickly. Its Midcentury Modern design includes geometric volumes, simple materials, indoor/outdoor space, wide overhanging eaves/exposed rafter tails, and a large expanse of glass.

The homes were meant to be affordable. Today, Zillow lists the value of the home at $1,999,800. If it were for sale, the estimated monthly payment would be more than $11,000.

Architect William Muchow

The home served as the private residence of architect William Muchow. His notable buildings include the Federal Reserve Branch Bank (1968), BlueCross/Blue Shield office building (1975), Galleria of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1978).

Muchow won 35 AIA awards between 1950 and 1991. The home received Architectural Record’s Award of Excellence and appeared as Denver Post Empire Magazine’s home of the month.

City Councilmember Kendra Black said there are four more Muchow houses at the corner of Dartmouth and Monroe.

City staff said only two people submitted comments on the landmark designation application, both in support. The full City Council still must sign off on the landmark designation.

