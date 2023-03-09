Video captures woman stealing yard sign opposing golf course development

A woman removes a "No on 20" sign from a man's yard as he rolls the video. Photo by Save Open Space/YouTube

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Someone is stealing the yard signs for the “No on 20” campaign.

Proposition 20, if passed by voters, will remove a land requirement that the Park Hill Golf Course remain a golf course. It would pave the way for a development company, Westside Partners, to build a community there.

The No on 20 group, registered as Save Open Space, wants the land to remain open space. Hank Bootz, a member of the group, told the Denver City Council during public comment period Monday that someone is stealing their yard signs.

On the Save Open Space Facebook page, which is a group page, a member posted a video of a woman taking one of the signs out of someone's yard.

In the video, a man approaches the woman and asks her why she stole the sign out of his yard. After fumbling for words, she says she’s sorry.

“You think it’s cool to steal other people’s property,” asks the man filming the video as he approaches the woman with the sign.

“I’m sorry, I thought it was public,” she replied.

“It was in my yard,” the man retorts.

“And I’m sorry,” she says, “I thought on the sidewalks …”

But the sign was not on the sidewalk, it was in the man’s yard on private property. It is not immediately clear how the parties resolved the issue, but she’s still seen holding the sign at the end of the video.

In the comment stream of the Facebook post, one person wonders whether the woman was paid to steal the sign. Others called it dirty politics.