Denver mayoral candidate blasts ‘unfair’ election practices

Photo by Jesse Lashawn Parris

A write-in candidate for Denver mayor alleged racism and white supremacy Monday during public comment period at the City Council meeting.

Jesse Lashawn Parris said write-in candidates aren’t being allowed to participate in debates, which he believes is unfair. Parris did not qualify for the ballot based on the signatures he submitted. He blasted the “white-owned media” and said, “whomever is putting on these forums are racist white supremacists.”

There are other black candidates for mayor besides Parris, and several people of color are running for the job. But Parris said it’s not fair that the four write-in candidates aren’t welcome at debates.

“This isn’t an election, it’s a selection,” Parris said.

Including the write-in candidates, there are 21 people vying for mayor. The crowded field has meant fewer questions get asked at debates.

Formerly homeless candidate wants to end sweeps

Parris is formerly homeless and largely has campaigned on a platform to end city sweeps of homeless encampments. “Sweep the council like they allow our unhoused neighbors to be swept every night,” Parris said Monday, urging viewers to vote out the current council. Councilmembers CdeBaca and Kashmann often get props from Parris, however.

Parris said other candidates have stolen buzzwords he invented, such as “unhoused neighbors.”

Regular public comment speaker Brandy Majors appeared during the council meeting Monday from what looks like a hospital room. Photo by Denver 8

Parris often appears during public comment period alongside Brandy Majors. They both attend the Task Force to Reimagine Policing meetings. On Monday, Majors appeared to be in the hospital, receiving oxygen and wearing a hospital smock. She also blasted the “unfair” treatment of Parris.