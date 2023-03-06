Denver, CO

Opinion: People experiencing homelessness need computer, internet access

David Heitz

Photo byGrzegorz Walczak/Unsplash

My internet went out for a couple of days last week. I was lost without it.

As an online journalist, I rely on the internet for my livelihood. But don’t we all?

With the internet, you can find lost friends. That’s important for people experiencing homelessness. Those who care about people who are homeless often use the internet to stay up to date with how their homeless friend is doing. Many people experiencing homelessness have Facebook accounts and regularly interact with family and friends.

Homelessness is an incredibly isolating experience. I did not believe I had any friends or family when I became homeless. But through the internet, one day an old friend reached out to me. Through the internet, she put $20 into my PayPal account.

I remember the night I checked my PayPal balance expecting to see $0 as usual. But the night my friend dropped the $20 into PayPal I was ecstatic.

Photo byTech Daily/Unsplash

Over the next several weeks, my friend used PayPal to send me money many times. I am proud to say that once I became housed and started working, I repaid every penny she lent me.

Why the unhoused must stay connected

I know many people believe that people experiencing homelessness already get too much free stuff. But free internet is critical.

Homeless people use the internet to apply for food stamps and Medicaid. Sure, case workers have computers and can do that for their homeless clients. But usually, it’s easier to just do it yourself, on your own time.

Some may say, “Well the library offers free internet.” Sure it does, if you’re allowed in the library. But many homeless people are not allowed in the library.

I was banned from the Denver library system after a patron accused me of “typing too hard.” A shouting match ensued between that person and myself, and I was kicked out. While this may sound ridiculous or unbelievable, it is 100 percent the truth. To get back into the library, I must meet with a supervisor who will go over my alleged violations. I began this process once, but when the library worker pulled out a video camera I left. It was bad enough being accused of “typing too hard.” I was not about to be videotaped while being lectured to for “typing too hard.”

What happened to Dave Heitz?

I kept a blog every day that I was homeless. One day the blog just stopped. That’s because I was arrested for covering up with a blanket. My bail was $100. I had no money and no one to call.

Friends from my hometown Rock Island, Ill. said they became very worried when the blog posts stopped. After the public library banned me, I started using the computers at Auraria Campus library. The library required that you show an ID to use a computer, and I didn’t have one. I made friends with the workers on the night and weekend shifts. They often would let me use the computers even without an ID so I could get my blog written.

The blog, which I dubbed “That Denver Homeless Guy,” no longer is up. After reading some of the posts I wrote while unmedicated, it became clear that deleting the blog made good sense. So that’s what I did.

Get your free phone if you can

When I was homeless, I never had a so-called Obama phone. No case manager ever offered to help me get one. It never occurred to me that I could get a free phone.

Photo byAli Pli/Unsplash

Anyone who receives food stamps can apply for a free phone through Assurance Wireless. If you qualify, not only do you get a phone but it comes with unlimited talk, text and data and a hotspot with an additional 10 GB of data. The online application process is simple and easy.

Of course, you need to have an address where Assurance Wireless can mail the phone. I always used a post office box at St. Francis Center for my address. But then I got kicked out of St. Francis Center after someone called me a derogatory name for a gay person and a shouting match ensued.

Internet kiosks

Many people experiencing homelessness may not have an ID or an address, they may not be allowed in the library, and they may have absolutely no way to access the internet, despite the free government phone. If they don’t have an ID, they can’t apply for food stamps. If they can’t qualify for food stamps, they can’t qualify for the phone.

For this reason internet kiosks should be placed around town where people can access the internet for free. Nobody should be humiliated and kicked out of McDonald’s for not buying something when they only need to use the internet. Colorado Coalition for the Homeless had a place downtown called The Clubhouse where people could use computer stations, but they were almost always occupied.

Photo byLeon Seibert/Unsplash

Hand-me-down laptops

Another idea is to find a way to connect people upgrading their laptops to people experiencing homelessness. A non-profit could take in the old laptops, wipe them clean and redistribute them to people experiencing homelessness. Of course, when you have something valuable like a laptop, when you’re on the street you’re at greater risk of being robbed.

Photo byKenny Eliason/Unsplash

Finally, everyone has heard the excuse that giving people experiencing homelessness internet access allows them to look for work. But that’s absolutely the truth.

When I moved into my building, not only did it offer free wi-fi but it used to boast a room with three computers for residents’ use. I spent hours in that room looking for writing jobs online, and I found some. I was working and contributing 30 percent of my income toward rent in practically no time.

If you’re homeless and you’re reading this, obviously you have internet access. But many homeless people don’t, and they miss out on resources. Homelessness is tough. Getting on the internet shouldn’t be.

