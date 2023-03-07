Opinion: Homeless often have big personalities

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGCog_0l8YDDq900
One of my acquaintances during homelessness was very stylish and lived out of his Mini Cooper.Photo byJulian Reinhart/Unsplash

There was the transgender encampment boss who swore Michelle Obama also was transgender.

And I can’t forget the little man who used to appear out of nowhere warning of an impending flood from melting mountain snows.

People experiencing homelessness in Denver often have big personalities. I often went into showman mode absent taking my medication.

I would take over the “plaza” outside Union Station. When you could hear the clock towers clang seven, my “show” would start.

“From NBC News … this is … To-day!” I would announce. “With Savanna Guthrie. Hoda Kotb. And David Heitz. Live! From Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza.”

Denver Post ticker my source for news

I then would begin to recite the top stories of the day. I never had a phone during homelessness, but I would stand outside the Denver Post building, watching the electronic news ticker and writing down the day’s headlines on napkins I would pick up at homeless feeds.

Call it “positive weirdness.” Most of the time, “negative weirdness” came from my untreated mental illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEivE_0l8YDDq900
I used to stand outside Union Station during homelessness and pretend to anchor the Today Show.Photo byAspen Metzger/Unsplash

People experiencing homelessness find themselves alone much of the time. A person learns to keep themselves company by talking to themselves. Sometimes, people with mental illness hear voices, like I did, and respond to them.

People from the street no doubt remembered me as the “crazy newspaper guy.” I often would share my stories from working at newspapers all over the U.S. Most people did not believe that I was a professional journalist.

I wonder what ever happened to all the vivid personalities I met on the street.

Ron B. where are you?

I often wonder about my friend Ron B. We chummed around for a few months until I got arrested for covering up with a blanket.

Ron was a protector. Most homeless people will tell you it’s much safer to have a partner to roam with when you’re on the street. I agree 100 percent with that. But people experiencing homelessness often find that they want to be alone, to find peace.

But Ron was a great person to pal around with. He drank a ton but was a happy drunk. We got along because I didn’t drink.

Kid with the Mini Cooper

Another person I often think about is a guy who lived out of his Mini Cooper. He obviously came from a family with money. His mother would come to the encampment in her Cadillac once per week. She would take her son to dinner, give him money, and drop him back off at the encampment.

This guy was good-looking and had worked for trendy clothing stores. He exuded personality and no doubt knew how to live life to the fullest.

Yet there he was, by choice, off the grid in a homeless encampment.

The Oregon hippie

Some people you kind of wish you could forget. The Oregon hippie, whose name I cannot remember, would talk filthy. He spoke of being reared on a nudist colony where all the adults did drugs.

This guy had a mustache, a foul mouth and one tooth. He was remarkably loud and used to make animal-like calls to announce his arrival.

He would “stay outside” many nights, choosing not to go into the shelter but instead roam the homeless underworld. He would creep up and down the Platte River finding other homeless people who wanted to “party." I wonder if he is still alive.

Hobbit flood forecaster

There was a little guy who used to appear out of nowhere around Confluence Park. He would show up and warn of fierce floods he said would wash away Denver. He said mountain snow would melt and overwhelm Denver’s drainage systems. After a while, I began to believe him, but the floods never came.

The encampment madam

Once, a guy offered to let me stay in his encampment for the night as long as “the boss” agreed. The boss he referred to was a transgender woman in charge of the encampment. I had to talk to her to get approved to stay there. She proceeded to very seriously tell me that Michelle Obama was transgender. I just smiled and nodded. I needed a place to stay that night.

Lollipop grandpa

There was an older guy, probably 70, who usually ended up in front of me in the line for the bus from Denver Rescue Mission to the 48th street shelter. He always had lollipops and they were so good. He frequently would find ways to get himself admitted to the hospital, where he would rest up from the exhaustion of homelessness for a while. He used to like to gossip about the “military wannabes” who were ahead of us in the line. He enjoyed gossiping when he wasn’t in the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgS7Q_0l8YDDq900
Photo byBrecht Deboosere/Unsplash

Military wannabes plus one

There used to be two guys in military gear who would stand in line for the bus to the 48th Avenue shelter. But I don’t think either of them were in the military. I nicknamed them the “Military Wannabes.”

One day the pair of Military Wannabes attracted another wannabe. This puny little kid who carried a flowered shopping bag began to shadow them. He said he was “trying out” to join the military. I wonder what ever happened to that kid. I don’t think he’s in the military.

Woman shot in the leg

When I experienced homelessness on the street, I knew one woman who was shot in the leg. She never had her leg cared for as far as I know. She used to shove a piece of toilet tissue in the bullet hole. She always maintained a positive attitude and never complained about anything.

People experiencing homelessness can be resilient. Many have a great sense of humor. If you meet someone experiencing homelessness, chances are you won’t soon forget them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homelessness# homeless encampments# homelessness in Denver

Comments / 15

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
11K followers

More from David Heitz

Denver, CO

Denver likely to settle more police lawsuits for $1.6 million

The Denver City Council likely will vote Monday to settle half a dozen lawsuits against the police department for $1,622,500. The lawsuits stem from the George Floyd protests during the summer of 2020. They include:

Read full story
Denver, CO

Opinion: ‘Golden tickets’ for the homeless show tarnish

Some case workers for people experiencing homelessness refer to housing vouchers as “a golden ticket.”. But when I received one of these vouchers a little more than a year ago I did not even use it. Why? I was worried that nobody would rent to me.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Protecting prairie dogs in Aurora: a proposal that draws questions

Members of an Aurora City Council committee expressed concerns Wednesday about a proposal to save prairie dogs from development. Councilmembers Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo brought forward a proposal that would require developers to relocate prairie dogs instead of killing them when building upon their colonies. Committee members Francoise Bergan, Angela Lawson and Steve Sundberg all expressed concerns about the proposal. Jeannine Rustad of the city’s planning department also expressed reservations.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Affordable housing for low-income families coming to La Alma-Lincoln Park in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Wednesday to lend $5.5 million to a development company to create affordable housing in the La Alma-Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Read full story
3 comments

Bringing the Loretto Heights Theater back to life: renovation advances

(Denver, Colo.) For Denver City Councilmember Kevin Flynn, the renovation of the theater on the Loretto Heights campus in Southwest Denver is extra special. The theater not only is in his district, but theater is in his blood. He revealed Tuesday that he grew up in community theater, singing “Gary, Indiana” at age 10 while starring in “Music Man.” He said he remained in theater through college until he had to decide “whether to starve as an actor or a writer, and I chose journalism.”

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's historic Muchow House up for landmark designation

(Denver, Colo.) A striking A-frame home in Denver is up for landmark designation. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the application for the home at 618 S. Monroe Way, known as the Muchow residence. The structure meets the requirements for landmark designation, according to city staff. Those qualifications include:

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Mexican sister city discussion in Aurora turns ‘racist’

Aurora City Councilmember Juan Marcano accused some of his colleagues of racism Monday during a discussion about forging a relationship with Chihuahua, Mexico. Aurora Sister Cities International and Marcano want to create a sister-city partnership with Chihuahua because of the large number of Mexican immigrants living here. Most are from Chihuahua, according to the sister cities group. In Denver, 22.3 percent of consulate documents relate to Chihuahua.

Read full story
23 comments
Denver, CO

Video captures woman stealing yard sign opposing golf course development

(Denver, Colo.) Someone is stealing the yard signs for the “No on 20” campaign. Proposition 20, if passed by voters, will remove a land requirement that the Park Hill Golf Course remain a golf course. It would pave the way for a development company, Westside Partners, to build a community there.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

Denver mayoral candidate blasts ‘unfair’ election practices

A write-in candidate for Denver mayor alleged racism and white supremacy Monday during public comment period at the City Council meeting. Jesse Lashawn Parris said write-in candidates aren’t being allowed to participate in debates, which he believes is unfair. Parris did not qualify for the ballot based on the signatures he submitted. He blasted the “white-owned media” and said, “whomever is putting on these forums are racist white supremacists.”

Read full story
24 comments
Denver, CO

Opinion: People experiencing homelessness need computer, internet access

My internet went out for a couple of days last week. I was lost without it. As an online journalist, I rely on the internet for my livelihood. But don’t we all?. With the internet, you can find lost friends. That’s important for people experiencing homelessness. Those who care about people who are homeless often use the internet to stay up to date with how their homeless friend is doing. Many people experiencing homelessness have Facebook accounts and regularly interact with family and friends.

Read full story
15 comments
Denver, CO

Denver adds ‘Jr.’ to MLK Jr. Park sign

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has added "Jr." to the sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. NewsBreak first reported several months ago that the "Jr." had been omitted. The topic came up after other news media reported the Jr. had been left off the official name of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Downing Street and Syracuse Street.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Chihuahua, Mexico and Aurora may become sister cities

(Aurora, Colo.) An Aurora City Council member during a study session Monday will propose Aurora become sister cities with Chihuahua, Mexico. According to a memo from city staff to council, “Most people of Mexican descent in the Denver.

Read full story
52 comments
Denver, CO

Low-income housing for seniors proposed in Denver

Apartments for low-income seniors are in the works for 2559 Federal Ave. The Finance and Governance Committee of the Denver City Council agreed Tuesday to move financing for the project to the full council for a vote. The city plans to issue $11 million in private activity bonds for the project.

Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

New speed limit signs will cost Denver $1.7 million

(Denver, Colo.) Changing speed limit signs in Denver will cost $1.7 million, about $500,000 more than city staff originally thought. In December, Denver City Council lowered speed limits on residential streets from 25 to 20.

Read full story
22 comments
Denver, CO

St. Francis Center to build homeless housing in Denver for seniors

(Denver, Colo.) St. Francis Center plans to build a three-story housing project at 221 N. Federal Blvd. for seniors experiencing homelessness. There will be 60 units of supportive housing, including 51 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units. The city plans to use $12.5 million in private activity bonds to help finance the project.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver considers $10 million in homeless support contracts

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Wednesday to award $10 million in contracts to agencies supporting people experiencing homelessness. The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee advanced three contracts to the full council for a vote. The contracts include:

Read full story
18 comments
Denver, CO

Recovering drug addicts share stories with Denver City Council committee

(Denver, Colo.) There is no one path into substance abuse treatment, members of the Denver City Council learned Wednesday. The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee of the Denver City Council hosted a panel of people living in recovery. Dr. J.K. Costello, an addiction specialist, served as moderator.

Read full story
Aurora, CO

Aurora blight designation would pave way for development

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted Monday to set a public hearing for April where city staff will declare a portion of the city “blighted.”. The designation of blight between Picadilly Road and E-470 and between East 26th Drive to East 38th Avenue makes the land ripe for redevelopment incentives. Majestic Realty Company last year asked the city to consider creating an Aurora Urban Renewal Area as an incentive to help them develop more than 400 acres.

Read full story
2 comments
Aurora, CO

Residential snow plowing in Aurora unlikely anytime soon

(Aurora, Colo.) A measure sponsored by Aurora City Councilmember Francoise Bergan will carry over unspent snowplow money from one year to the next, but it likely won’t be enough to plow residential streets.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy