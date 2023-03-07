Opinion: Homeless often have big personalities

One of my acquaintances during homelessness was very stylish and lived out of his Mini Cooper. Photo by Julian Reinhart/Unsplash

There was the transgender encampment boss who swore Michelle Obama also was transgender.

And I can’t forget the little man who used to appear out of nowhere warning of an impending flood from melting mountain snows.

People experiencing homelessness in Denver often have big personalities. I often went into showman mode absent taking my medication.

I would take over the “plaza” outside Union Station. When you could hear the clock towers clang seven, my “show” would start.

“From NBC News … this is … To-day!” I would announce. “With Savanna Guthrie. Hoda Kotb. And David Heitz. Live! From Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza.”

Denver Post ticker my source for news

I then would begin to recite the top stories of the day. I never had a phone during homelessness, but I would stand outside the Denver Post building, watching the electronic news ticker and writing down the day’s headlines on napkins I would pick up at homeless feeds.

Call it “positive weirdness.” Most of the time, “negative weirdness” came from my untreated mental illness.

I used to stand outside Union Station during homelessness and pretend to anchor the Today Show. Photo by Aspen Metzger/Unsplash

People experiencing homelessness find themselves alone much of the time. A person learns to keep themselves company by talking to themselves. Sometimes, people with mental illness hear voices, like I did, and respond to them.

People from the street no doubt remembered me as the “crazy newspaper guy.” I often would share my stories from working at newspapers all over the U.S. Most people did not believe that I was a professional journalist.

I wonder what ever happened to all the vivid personalities I met on the street.

Ron B. where are you?

I often wonder about my friend Ron B. We chummed around for a few months until I got arrested for covering up with a blanket.

Ron was a protector. Most homeless people will tell you it’s much safer to have a partner to roam with when you’re on the street. I agree 100 percent with that. But people experiencing homelessness often find that they want to be alone, to find peace.

But Ron was a great person to pal around with. He drank a ton but was a happy drunk. We got along because I didn’t drink.

Kid with the Mini Cooper

Another person I often think about is a guy who lived out of his Mini Cooper. He obviously came from a family with money. His mother would come to the encampment in her Cadillac once per week. She would take her son to dinner, give him money, and drop him back off at the encampment.

This guy was good-looking and had worked for trendy clothing stores. He exuded personality and no doubt knew how to live life to the fullest.

Yet there he was, by choice, off the grid in a homeless encampment.

The Oregon hippie

Some people you kind of wish you could forget. The Oregon hippie, whose name I cannot remember, would talk filthy. He spoke of being reared on a nudist colony where all the adults did drugs.

This guy had a mustache, a foul mouth and one tooth. He was remarkably loud and used to make animal-like calls to announce his arrival.

He would “stay outside” many nights, choosing not to go into the shelter but instead roam the homeless underworld. He would creep up and down the Platte River finding other homeless people who wanted to “party." I wonder if he is still alive.

Hobbit flood forecaster

There was a little guy who used to appear out of nowhere around Confluence Park. He would show up and warn of fierce floods he said would wash away Denver. He said mountain snow would melt and overwhelm Denver’s drainage systems. After a while, I began to believe him, but the floods never came.

The encampment madam

Once, a guy offered to let me stay in his encampment for the night as long as “the boss” agreed. The boss he referred to was a transgender woman in charge of the encampment. I had to talk to her to get approved to stay there. She proceeded to very seriously tell me that Michelle Obama was transgender. I just smiled and nodded. I needed a place to stay that night.

Lollipop grandpa

There was an older guy, probably 70, who usually ended up in front of me in the line for the bus from Denver Rescue Mission to the 48th street shelter. He always had lollipops and they were so good. He frequently would find ways to get himself admitted to the hospital, where he would rest up from the exhaustion of homelessness for a while. He used to like to gossip about the “military wannabes” who were ahead of us in the line. He enjoyed gossiping when he wasn’t in the hospital.

Photo by Brecht Deboosere/Unsplash

Military wannabes plus one

There used to be two guys in military gear who would stand in line for the bus to the 48th Avenue shelter. But I don’t think either of them were in the military. I nicknamed them the “Military Wannabes.”

One day the pair of Military Wannabes attracted another wannabe. This puny little kid who carried a flowered shopping bag began to shadow them. He said he was “trying out” to join the military. I wonder what ever happened to that kid. I don’t think he’s in the military.

Woman shot in the leg

When I experienced homelessness on the street, I knew one woman who was shot in the leg. She never had her leg cared for as far as I know. She used to shove a piece of toilet tissue in the bullet hole. She always maintained a positive attitude and never complained about anything.

People experiencing homelessness can be resilient. Many have a great sense of humor. If you meet someone experiencing homelessness, chances are you won’t soon forget them.