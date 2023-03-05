Denver adds ‘Jr.’ to MLK Jr. Park sign

Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Denver sports a new monument sign. Photo by David Heitz/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has added "Jr." to the sign at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

NewsBreak first reported several months ago that the "Jr." had been omitted. The topic came up after other news media reported the Jr. had been left off the official name of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Downing Street and Syracuse Street.

“It appears to be an oversight, and we will be adding Jr. to the park sign,” Parks Department spokesperson Cynthia Karvaski told NewsBreak in October 2022. “It does not require a renaming or council action. The recreation center signage does include ‘Jr.’ Thanks for pointing this out to us.”

The “Jr.” appeared on the park sign within the past month. The boulevard signs already state the name correctly.

How 'Jr.' was left off

The City and County of Denver inadvertently left the 'Jr.' off the Martin Luther King Jr. Park sign. Photo by David Heitz/For NewsBreak

The Denver City Council in 1980 changed 32nd Avenue between Downing Street and Syracuse Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard. Somehow, the tribute omitted the Jr. in the paperwork.

According to Denverite, the bill had three sponsors. “Elvin Caldwell was the first African American to be elected to a City Council west of the Mississippi River, in 1955,” the website reported. “He served for 28 years, and in his seven terms, he was president of Council through five of them, including during the name change. William Roberts, whom the Denver Post described as the ‘father of the Denver International Airport,’ backed the new name. And so did Cathy Donohue, who was the second woman to be elected to Council.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Park boasts a walking path, ball fields, playground, recreation center and more.