Aurora, CO

Chihuahua, Mexico and Aurora may become sister cities

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4avh_0l7DB8jJ00
Photo byJorge Aguilar/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) An Aurora City Council member during a study session Monday will propose Aurora become sister cities with Chihuahua, Mexico.

According to a memo from city staff to council, “Most people of Mexican descent in the Denver
metro area trace their roots to Chihuahua. There is a strong relationship between Aurora and Chihuahua.”

Councilmember Juan Marcano has sponsored a bill that would make the friendship official. Aurora Sister Cities International, or ASCI, proposed the cities form a partnership.

“ASCI’s mission is to promote local and global partnerships centered on cultural, educational and international exchanges, cultivating a network of community ambassadors who champion peace and prosperity around the world,” according to the memo. “ASCI currently have active relationships with the cities of Seongnam, South Korea and Adama, Ethiopia. In addition, ASCI has non-active relationship with the cities of Jaco, Costa Rica, Zielona Gora, Poland and Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador (Friendship city).”

Last October, the council gave initial approval to becoming sister cities with Ilopango, El Salvador. It is not clear what happened to that proposal.

Chihuahua Mexico’s second largest city

Chihuahua is the capital of the northwestern Mexican state of Chihuahua. It is the second most populated city in Mexico. “Chihuahua was officially founded in 1709 (and) is the second most competitive city in Mexico just behind Monterrey and ahead of Mexico City,” according to the memo.

Chihuahua has a solid development strategy, according to the memo. Its 13 “strategic sectors” aim to increase “competitiveness and innovation” and include industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics and agro-industry.

Chihuahua already is sister cities with Pueblo and Albuquerque.

There usually is no formal vote at a study session. The full Aurora City Council must vote on the matter at a future meeting for the sister city partnership with Chihuahua to become official.

# Chihuahua# Mexico# sister cities# Aurora# diplomacy

Comments / 52

Published by

I've been in the news business 35 years, spending much of my career in editing roles at local newspapers in Los Angeles, Detroit, and the Quad-Cities of Illinois and Iowa. Upon moving to Denver in 2018, I began experiencing severe mental illness due to several traumatic experiences. I became homeless on the street for about a year before spending time in the state mental hospital. I am living proof that people can rebound from mental illness with proper treatment, even after experiencing homelessness. I consider myself a lucky guy to live in a great place like Denver. I hope my writing reflects the passion I have for living here.

Denver, CO
11K followers

