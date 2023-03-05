New speed limit signs will cost Denver $1.7 million

Photo by Nima Surran/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) Changing speed limit signs in Denver will cost $1.7 million, about $500,000 more than city staff originally thought.

In December, Denver City Council lowered speed limits on residential streets from 25 to 20.

The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee likely will approve a contract Tuesday with Roadsafe Traffic Systems, Inc. “Specialty gateway signs stating, 'Entering the City and County of Denver, speed limit 20 mph unless otherwise posted' will be installed on arterial streets,” according to a memo from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to the council. “The initial cost that was presented to council was $1.2 million for the sign swap prior to re-estimating with the newly inflated cost of materials." All work must be completed in accordance with the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices and the current city traffic signal, sign, and pavement marking standards.

Money coming from Vision Zero Fund

Councilmember Kendra Black voted against lowering the speed limit. Instead of spending money on replacing signs, she wants the money spent on slowing traffic where it's needed the most. According to DOTI, that's arterial, not residential, streets.

Denver is spending money to slow traffic from its Vision Zero Fund. Since the mayor launched the initiative several years ago, traffic deaths have increased to their highest annual peak of 82 in 2021. That's up from 57 fatalities in 2020.

The Vision Zero plan aims to eliminate traffic deaths by 2030. "Vision Zero recognizes that humans make mistakes, and therefore the transportation system should be designed to minimize the consequences of those errors," according to its website. "It focuses on five key goals: Process and collaboration, safe streets, safe speeds culture of safety and data and transparency."

Speed not always a factor in deaths

According to DOTI, local streets account for 10 percent of traffic accidents in the city. Councilmember Kevin Flynn obtained detailed data from DOTI and found that speed was not a factor in the traffic deaths in his district.

In one death, a woman forgot to set the parking brake, got out of the car, and it rolled over her.

In another, a man died when the vehicle he was fixing from underneath unexpectedly started and ran over him.