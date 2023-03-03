St. Francis Center to build homeless housing in Denver for seniors

An artist's rendition of homeless housing planned by St. Francis Center. Photo by City and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) St. Francis Center plans to build a three-story housing project at 221 N. Federal Blvd. for seniors experiencing homelessness.

There will be 60 units of supportive housing, including 51 one-bedroom units and nine two-bedroom units. The city plans to use $12.5 million in private activity bonds to help finance the project.

The Finance and Governance Committee of the Denver City Council will consider approving the financing at its March 7 meeting.

Residents must make 30 percent or less of Denver’s area median income to qualify for a unit. In 2022, that amounts to $24,650 or less for one person. Tenants pay 30 percent of their income for rent.

Private activity bonds allow companies to borrow money for affordable housing projects tax-free. The city does not have to pledge its credit for the bonds.

Land used as Safe Outdoor Space

The land currently is being used for a Safe Outdoor Space run by Colorado Village Collaborative. The lease will expire at the end of May. Safe Outdoor Spaces are legal tent villages where services are provided including bathrooms, hand sinks, meals, drinking water, laundry, showers, shade tents, electricity and internet. Additional services include daily wellness screenings, COVID testing, hotel referrals, outreach services, homeless management intake, housing and employment referrals and benefit navigation.

Sixty tents occupy the space. The 21,000-square-foot site is open to individuals, couples, pets, people with disabilities and more.

Other subsidized housing projects financed with private activity bonds include The Stella, Mariposa Phase VII, The Colburn, Rhonda’s Place, The Forum, The Rose on Colfax, FreshLo, Northfield Flats and 2300 Welton.