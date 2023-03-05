Denver considers $10 million in homeless support contracts

Photo by Naomi August/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Wednesday to award $10 million in contracts to agencies supporting people experiencing homelessness.

The Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee advanced three contracts to the full council for a vote. The contracts include:

· Salvation Army, $3,762,300. The money would pay for intake assessment and time-limited housing-focused case management, housing navigation and daily meals for families in non-congregant emergency shelters such as hotels and motels.

“Prior to this contract, formal housing-focused case management was not provided to families in contract motels,” according to a memo from the Department of Housing Stability, or HOST to the City Council. The new program has four components: Access point and intake analysis, short-term shelter, long-term shelter, and housing navigation.

Case workers will help families apply for documents such as identification and Social Security cards. The case managers also will help residents apply for disability benefits or employment. Transportation to appointments will be provided.

· Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, $6 million, to head The Rehousing Collaborative. “The Rehousing Collaborative is a coalition of service providers that coordinate together to provide short-term bridge shelter, rapid rehousing rental assistance, and supportive services to qualifying participants experiencing homelessness,” according to a memo from HOST to council members. “This contract provides funding to support the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless continuing to serve as the lead agency coordinating the Collaborative’s efforts….”

Partner agencies include Salvation Army, Volunteers of America, The Gathering Place, Urban Peak Denver and the Delores Project.

· Volunteers of America, $304,680, to operate a family motel and respite shelter for persons exiting the hospital. The motel has 30 rooms for families and 10 rooms for recuperating guests.

VOA would provide blankets, towels, continental breakfasts, sack lunches, and dinners daily to all guests. VOA would provide around-the-clock front desk coverage and crisis intervention services.

Housing-focused case management services would include benefit and income acquisition, housing search, navigation and placement, and community referrals.