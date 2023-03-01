Aurora blight designation would pave way for development

Aurora City Hall Photo by City of Aurora

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted Monday to set a public hearing for April where city staff will declare a portion of the city “blighted.”

The designation of blight between Picadilly Road and E-470 and between East 26th Drive to East 38th Avenue makes the land ripe for redevelopment incentives. Majestic Realty Company last year asked the city to consider creating an Aurora Urban Renewal Area as an incentive to help them develop more than 400 acres.

Majestic wants to build up to 5.2 million square feet of industrial/flex space. But it will cost more than $22 million for needed infrastructure improvements, which include:

· Improving or replacing the Picadilly bridge

· Improving First Creek by realigning the channel corridor and constructing a regional trail

· Constructing a regional detention pond at the property’s southeast corner

Developer pays for study

The city hired a consultant, SEH, to conduct the blight study, for which the developer paid. SEH deemed the property blighted in the following ways:

· Defective or inadequate street layout

· Faulty lot layout in relation to size, adequacy, accessibility, or usefulness

· Unsanitary or unsafe conditions

· Unusual topography or inadequate public improvements or utilities

· The existence of health, safety, or welfare factors requiring high levels of municipal service

· Substantial physical underutilization or vacancy of sites, buildings, or other improvements

“Based upon our field observations and analysis, this report finds that the surveyed area meets the Act’s statutory minimum of blighting factors required to designate the proposed Majestic Commercenter II Urban Renewal Plan as an urban renewal project eligible for urban renewal activities,” SEH concluded.

The public hearing has been set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10. If the council agrees the area is blighted then it will direct staff to create incentives for the developer.

City may offer developer incentives

“Declaration of blight is a prerequisite for the eventual adoption of an urban renewal plan and establishment of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) area,” city staff explains to council in a memo. “Although a new urban renewal plan/area takes considerable staff effort and time (12-18 months) to negotiate and process, there are no direct revenue or budgetary impacts unless a plan and incentive agreement are ultimately adopted.”

The developer wants to finance public improvements with metropolitan district bonds supported by tax increment financing, according to the memo. This “would enable the developer to begin construction more expeditiously, ensuring timely site redevelopment and bringing additional property taxes and jobs to the area more quickly.”