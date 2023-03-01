Residential snow plowing in Aurora unlikely anytime soon

Photo by Adam Winger/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) A measure sponsored by Aurora City Councilmember Francoise Bergan will carry over unspent snowplow money from one year to the next, but it likely won’t be enough to plow residential streets.

Bergan sponsored a measure Monday that takes money left over in the snow plow budget during a light snow year and re-appropriates it for the next year. On the agenda, it is listed as “a resolution of the City Council of the city of Aurora, Colo., directing the city manager to preserve and re-appropriate budget for snow and ice removal including the costs for residential snow plowing.”

But the truth is it’s not likely enough money will be saved to plow residential streets. A city staffer told the council Monday on average $100,000 remains from a $2 million annual plow budget. Some years the city runs deficits.

Bergan’s resolution passed unanimously Monday, but not without discussion. Councilmember Juan Marcano asked Bergan why she did not first bring her legislation to a council committee. She said she wanted to introduce it now, during the winter months, so that it would be timely.

'Slush fund' may pay for plowing in future

Councilmember Dustin Zvonek proposed putting $1 million toward the residential snowplow fund from the city’s “slush fund,” adding, “I don’t think the council should have a slush fund while our neighborhood roads are not being plowed.”

“What’s the slush fund?” Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Gardner asked as the council chambers erupted in laughter. “The contingency fund,” Zvonek responded. But councilmember Alison Coombs pointed out the city’s council’s contingency fund is only $15,000. Zvonek meant to refer to the council’s budget for one-time appropriations. That amount is $2.7 million.

Gardner said if Zvonek wants to spend $1 million for residential snow plowing, he can make a motion to appropriate it at an upcoming spring budget meeting. Councilmember Juan Marcano agreed.

Bergan said the city is looking into ways that metro districts and homeowners associations could do their own plowing.