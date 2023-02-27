Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

Denver is a "sanctuary city" for immigrants. Photo by Nitish Meena/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend for a month a local disaster declaration as migrants from South America continue to arrive in the city.

Mayor Michael Hancock issued the declaration in December. Last month, the council also extended it at his request.

Denver provides shelter, transportation, food and first aid to the migrants. According to the city’s asylum seekers dashboard, 5,091 migrants have received services thus far. Non-profits have sheltered more than 1,100 migrants in hotels and motels. Denver houses just under 80 migrants in city facilities.

Denver has spent more than $5 million feeding and housing migrants in recent weeks.

“If migrants and asylum seekers continue to enter the city at, near, or more than the current rate, the city’s capacity to shelter and care for such persons will suffer additional strain and continue to exceed the city’s capacity,” according to the declaration. ”The City now faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that requires it to take extraordinary measures to meet the immediate needs of the asylum seekers.”

Paying to shelter, feed, transport migrants

Disaster declarations help cities procure services for the migrants quickly. Denver has asked state and federal officials for financial assistance to offset the costs of caring for the migrants. The city has seen an outpouring of support from non-profits, but migrant needs remain.

So far, the state has awarded Denver about $2.5 million in grants to offset the expenses.

On Saturday, 35 migrants arrived in Denver. While the numbers have tapered off, they remain consistent.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared during the Trump administration that the city would not enforce federal policies targeting undocumented immigrants. He signed an executive order establishing a legal fund for them.

COVID-19 exacerbates financial strain

In a memo to City Council, Skye Stuart from the Mayor’s Office said, “COVID-19 testing and associated medical care needed during quarantine and isolation and other supportive services within the city is straining city resources and will be exacerbated by expected freezing temperatures throughout February and March.” He said the Mayor’s Office asked for the extension “Out of an abundance of caution.”

As early as September, a worker with Volunteers of America speculated the migrants already were arriving. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”