Update: City spends $41.6 million subleasing Denver Post building since 2016

The Denver Post Building at 101 W. Colfax sports an iconic electronic news ticker. Photo by Google Street View

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has spent $41.6 million since July 2016 to sublease five floors of the Denver Post building downtown, 101 W. Colfax Ave. A City Council committee on Tuesday approved spending another $1.9 million to continue leasing the seventh floor for 19 months.

The Denver Post does not own the building but holds a long-term lease to the space. According to a Denver Post story, the newspaper moved the last of its news operations out of the building in 2018 and is now located on Washington Street in Adams County.

The seventh floor is 36,299 square feet, according to backup documents for the committee meeting. The city has different contracts for different floors, according to a memo to City Council. Denver currently subleases space on the first, seventh, eighth, ninth and eleventh floors for a total of 144,988 square feet.

The lease for the first and seventh floors expires Aug. 31. Other floors’ leases expire in May 2028 and October 2029.

The Finance and Governance Committee voted Tuesday to extend the seventh floor lease through Feb. 28, 2025. It will expire at the same time as the eighth floor lease. The full City Council still has to approve the contract,too.

According to the memo, extending the seventh floor sublease allows the city time to reconfigure the Webb building to accommodate more city employees.

“Plans are underway to bring (Office of the Independent Monitor) into the Webb building,” according to the memo. As of Sept. 1, the total amount leased will be 135,782 square feet.

According to a presentation to the committee, the intention is to eventually bring all city employees back into the Webb Building, which is owned by the city and was constructed in 2002.