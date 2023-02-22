Bug-infested shelters, housing without services topics at Denver mayoral forum

The first ever mayoral forum in Denver with the unhoused community. Photo by Housekeys Action Network Denver (HAND)

From bug-infested shelters to housing without support services, people experiencing homelessness gave candidates for Denver mayor a piece of their minds Monday.

In the first-ever mayoral forum with Denver’s homeless community, candidates brought their messages to the street. One candidate, Andy Rougeot, expressed opposition to nearly every request people experiencing homelessness made, especially ending the urban camping ban. He did not stand when candidates were asked if they supported housing as a human right. He also declined to stand when the candidates were asked whether they support guaranteed housing for people over 60 and those with disabilities.

Candidate Mike Johnston wants to build “micro communities” filled with up to 1,400 tiny homes. “I think this whole campaign is upside down,” he said of the city’s plans to end homelessness. “What are we going to do about a system that profits from throwing people on the street?

Candidates greeted with cheers and applause

Candidates Lisa Calderon, Leslie Herrod, Terrance Roberts and Ean Tafoya emerged favorites with the unhoused community based on cheers and applause.

Candidate Kelly Brough sent a stand-in to the forum, who said Brough needed to “hang with her mother” that evening. She said Brough is the candidate who can get things done for people experiencing homelessness. “A lot of people have great ideas but if they don’t have the expertise to get things done it doesn’t matter.”

During one part of the forum, Tafoya and another candidate rallied to bring Jesse Lashawn Parris on stage. Parris is running as a write-in candidate for mayor after he failed to qualify for the ballot because he did not have enough signatures on his petition.

Ballot candidates bring write-in hopeful on stage

Parris is the only candidate who is a client of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, he said. He believes the Coalition and all homeless service providers should be audited.

Parris said he coined the term “unhoused neighbors” and now other candidates are using it. All of the candidates agreed that more case managers are needed to help people experiencing homelessness.

Shelters filled with bugs, curfew keeps workers out

One man referred to Salvation Army Crossroads homeless shelter as “the worst homeless shelter out there” saying guests smoke meth and contaminate property. He said the place is infested with bed bugs.

Others complained that it can be hard to hold down a job because the shelters require you to check in by 5 p.m. If the boss asks you to stay late, you may end up sleeping outside that night. Tafoya said one of the good things about so-called “Safe outdoor spaces,” or legal tent communities, is that they don’t care what time you come and go.

Candidate shows little support for homeless

Rougeot drew extended boos and hazing as he proudly said he will support the city’s camping ban. “It is not humane to step over tents. It is not humane to let people overdose in a tent.”

Several candidates said they support paying formerly homeless people to work as peer advisors for the currently unhoused. Many already are doing such work for free anyway, one unhoused woman said.

An unhoused woman named Karen said most people in Denver are kind and open-minded. She said she would like to see those traits in the next mayor.

Housekeys Action Network Denver (HAND) and Mutual Aid Monday sponsored the forum.