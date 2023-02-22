Bill would make phone calls free in Colorado prisons

Photo by Joyce Busola/Unsplash

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) A bill to make telephone calls and emails between prisoners and their loved ones free has been introduced in the Colorado legislature.

Sponsored by state Reps. Mandy Lindsay and Judy Amabile, HB23-1133 “Clarifies that the department of corrections (DOC) shall provide communications services of all types, including voice, video, and electronic messaging, to persons in DOC custody in a correctional facility or private prison in the state,” according to the bill summary. “In administering the communications services, the DOC is prohibited from receiving any revenue, including commissions or fees, and the communications services must be free of charge to the person initiating and the person receiving the call.”

The free calls also would apply in the juvenile justice system. On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill to the Committee on Appropriations on an 8-4 vote.

Third-party provider for phone calls

Currently phone calls are provided through a third-party system. According to Prison Policy Initiative, people held in jails and prisons pay astronomical prices for emails and phone calls. In Colorado, a 15-minute call from a state prison in 2018 cost $1.80. But inmates in city jails paid up to 3.6 times more for phone calls. A 15-minute call from a city jail in Colorado in 2018 went as high as 14.85.

“Phone providers have learned how to take advantage of the inherent weaknesses in how local jails, as opposed to state prisons, approach contracting,” according to Prison Policy Initiative, an advocacy group. “The result is that jails sign contracts with high rates that are particularly profitable for the providers.”

States, on the other hand, can analyze contracts and find shortcomings. “Many state legislatures have passed laws lowering the cost of calls home from state prison,” according to Prison Policy Initiative.

Coloradans spend $8.8 million on prison calls

“Every year, Colorado families spend over $8.8 million lining the pockets of the state’s private telecom provider to talk to their incarcerated loved ones,” according to Progress Now Colorado, an advocacy group. “Many are trapped in a cycle of debt and poverty, and the financial impact is felt most acutely by Black, brown, and low-income communities, which are disproportionately impacted by racist over-policing, harsh sentencing guidelines, and mass criminalization. In fact, over 50 % of families with an incarcerated loved one struggle to meet basic housing and food needs. One in three families goes into debt just to stay in touch with a loved one behind bars, and women — largely Black and Brown women — carry % of the burden.”

It would cost the state $3.7 million per year to make the calls free, according to a fiscal note attached to the legislation.