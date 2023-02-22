Denver, CO

Rail cars carrying hazardous materials endanger Denver

David Heitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twzZV_0kut6OPh00
Photo byCity and County of Denver

By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The number of rail cars passing through Denver with hazardous materials is set to explode in coming years.

The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the Denver City Council heard a report from city staff Tuesday about the trains. In 2021, 4 % of rail cars carried hazardous materials through Denver. By 2025, that number will be 14 %. Due to a new railway coming through Denver by 2025, 1,061 cars per day will pass through the mile-high city compared to 280 cars per day in 2021.

The trains are getting longer. In 2021, 38 daily freight trains passed though Denver. By 2025 the number will be 45 daily trains. Sometimes an entire train will carry petroleum, according to city staff.

Councilmember Debbie Ortega has championed making Denver safer from railroad catastrophes. A presentation Tuesday at the Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee proved timely after the rail disaster in Ohio.

South Platte River derailment

In 2022, empty rail cars plunged into the South Platte River. “We were lucky,” said David Krutsinger from the Office of Emergency Management.

Ortega said Denver has developed “much closer” to the tracks than in Ohio, where a rail disaster occurred earlier this month, spewing toxic fumes into the air.

In the next two weeks, city staff plans to bring forth an ordinance intended to insulate Denver from rail accidents. While the city can’t control what the railroads do, they do have zoning powers and can require developers to include rail safeguards.

Ortega stressed the ordinance is intended to save lives, not impede developers. “We’ve seen lots of housing go up near rail corridors,” said city planner David Gaspers. He said there’s a deliberate push to build housing near light rail stations. The construction will continue for at least another 20 years, he said.

Denver ranks fourth among cities of similar size for the frequency of freight train accidents. There have been a dozen accidents during the past five years. Memphis has had the most accidents, at 26, while Las Vegas and Washington D.C. had the fewest, at just one.

Ways to minimize risk

There are several ways the city can minimize risk in areas where freight trains pass through densely populated areas. Those ways include:

· Additional fire/EMS staffing

· Additional fire/EMS equipment

· Strategic fire hydrant positioning

· Better access for fire/emergency vehicles

· Fire and sound “proofing”

· Regulating land uses, types, densities, locations

· Building reinforcements

· Emergency exit plans and evacuation drills

· Site planning

To keep trespassers out, non-climbable fencing can be installed. Rail-deflecting walls can prevent tragedies during derailments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvPVL_0kut6OPh00
Photo byCity and County of Denver

Staff recommends the city work with rail companies to pursue grant funding for projects that will increase safety. More research also needs to be conducted by the city to determine best practices, Gaspers said. More stakeholder input is also needed.

Denver built for cars

“There is risk (of rail disasters),” said Matt Mueller of the city’s Office of Emergency Management. “It is important that we recognize it.”

But he said it’s also important to consider risks relative to other risks. “There are things that could be done that are extremely expensive.”

Rail accidents in Denver account for a finite number of the city’s annual deaths – four in 2020 and three in 2021. That compares to 411 drug overdoses in 2021. Death by overdose is the city’s leading killer.

Councilmember Amanda Sandoval agreed, saying there have been three cyclist deaths in her district in just three weeks. “We need to make sure (street) corridors are just as safe as rail corridors,” she said. “This city is built solely for cars.”

